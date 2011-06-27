I had an Intrepid which required a fair amount of front end suspension parts and accepted this because of the design of the car (front-end heavy and so on) when we purchased the Compass one thing that returned was front end part issues and lots of them, started at 20,000 kilometers. Because front-end issues can cause havoc with tires and steering in general, I like to have this in top shape, but it is a never-ending issue every time it goes in for regular service. It still goes on today with the most recent lower control arms being replaced for the second time before 100,000 kilometers. At 25,000 kilometers we started having the sun roof leak into the car. Being told that the drain lines in the roof needed cleaning periodically seemed a problem because you really don't know when this can happen. You tube had ways that people gave up with Chrysler and came up with their own solution although extensive it dealt with a lot of modifications to the drain line and this meant taking parts of the interior off. Then, the front driver's side pan just in front and the back would fill with water - up to 2 inches of water, no rhyme or reason, cleaned this out several times before the dealership finally gave up on the issue of the drain lines and found a body molding without the proper seal in place. The drain lines are still an issue but instead of paying $126 to have these blown out with compressed air, I do it myself. The last thing to go wrong is the K frame when the lower control arms were being replaced. The place where I have my maintenance done on the Jeep now has a mechanic that used to work for a Chrysler dealership and alerted me to the fact that the K frame is rotting and that I seek out the dealership warranty, should there be one. Right now I'm staring at $500 getting it done myself or $900 through the dealership - not even 100,000 K on the vehicle! The only good thing I have to say about the Jeep is in the snow, you cannot beat it, it is a tank with Blizzaks for tires. However, when we get a wet snow/rain and it freezes, the doors will not latch after opening, major problem since the only way to rectify this issue is to leave the vehicle heat-up, with it not locked (not good!) So, we are getting rid of the Jeep soon. All of the review of this and also the fact that there is always some sort of hassle with Chrysler has made the decision of what to purchase next, which does not include any type of Chrylser product what-so-ever!

