Used 2009 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

2009 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated Entry, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, Keyless Entry, Map/Dome Reading Lamps, Passenger Assist Handles, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Power Fold-Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 25E Sport, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Speed Control, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Stain Repel Cloth Bucket Seats, We Deliver. CARFAX One-Owner.Contact us online at www.parkschevrolethuntersville.com or give us a call at (704) 875-6558 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 15235 STATESVILLE ROAD HUNTERSVILLE NC 28078.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4FF47BX9D216932

Stock: 288813A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020