Used 2009 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

- 139,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
Parks Chevrolet - Huntersville / North Carolina
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated Entry, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, Keyless Entry, Map/Dome Reading Lamps, Passenger Assist Handles, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Power Fold-Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 25E Sport, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Speed Control, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Stain Repel Cloth Bucket Seats, We Deliver. CARFAX One-Owner.Contact us online at www.parkschevrolethuntersville.com or give us a call at (704) 875-6558 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 15235 STATESVILLE ROAD HUNTERSVILLE NC 28078.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF47BX9D216932
Stock: 288813A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 158,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT47B39D113778
Stock: 9D113778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 153,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,185
Green Subaru - Springfield / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF47BX9D102090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,850
Adam's Cars - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT47B29D140082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$786 Below Market
Duluth Motorsports - Duluth / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB9AD511294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,675$723 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2010 Jeep Compass 4dr 4WD 4dr Sport *Ltd Avail* features a 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat with a dark slate gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Quick Order Package 26E Sport, Sun/Sound Group, 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers, 4 Speakers, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, MP3 decoder, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Body Color Liftgate Applique, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Spoiler, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated Entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Split folding rear seat, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels, Rear window wiper, 4.12 Axle Ratio 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB9AD504278
Stock: 823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 88,650 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
We got the car run and drive. We repaired the passenger side front door & painted it. Leather seats clean interior non smoker, runs strong. Good tires & alloy wheel. Please come by for test drive - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Car Guys at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W18D766898
Stock: 766898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2019
- 105,803 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,990$691 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26501 miles below market average! 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2010 Jeep Compass Sport FWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FB8AD553609
Stock: 6150077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 97,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,893$956 Below Market
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
26E Sport Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii Pwr Sunroof W/Express Open & Close Sun/Moonroof AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Driver & Front Passenger Supplemental Side Airbags Speed Control Premium Cost Paint Smokers Group 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels 2.4L Dohc 16V I4 Dual Vvt Engine Cloth-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats P215/60R17 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford North Canton is excited to offer this 2008 Jeep Compass Sport. This Jeep includes: 2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM SPARKLE SILVER WHEELS (STD) Aluminum Wheels CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II CVT Transmission A/T DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SUPPLEMENTAL SIDE AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. One of the best things about this Jeep Compass is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2008 Jeep Compass: The carlike 2008 Jeep Compass combines the utility of a compact SUV and the maneuverability and crisp handling of a small hatchback, with some added rugged Jeep character. The Compass also has better fuel-efficiency than most SUVs its size, at an EPA-rated 23 mpg city, 28 highway, and also stands out for its standard safety features, including side curtain air bags and electronic stability control. Price is perhaps the strongest selling point, though; at a base price that's equal to that of many small economy cars, the Compass is an impressive alternative. This model sets itself apart with convenience and utility, lots of safety features, fuel efficiency compared with that of small SUVs., Maneuverability and handling, and value for money Come take a look at this 2008 Jeep Compass with 97,363 miles at AutoNation Ford North Canton. All of our vehicles come with a 3-Day / 150 mile money back guarentee! We inspect all of our preowned vehicles. Then we give you all the information you will need to make an informed buying decision. What work we have done. What work will need done. The Car Fax Vehicle History Report. All of those items are in the vehicle awaiting your inspection. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF47W88D665588
Stock: 8D665588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 113,888 milesGood Deal
$6,988$478 Below Market
Medina Cadillac - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $7,090 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT Compass Sport, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT, CVT, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. Odometer is 16702 miles below market average! We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB9AD503552
Stock: J201209A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 101,293 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,298$461 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
JeepQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 5 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, 25 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 3 OWNERS and 5 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W38D566234
Stock: MA20S160B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 91,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,195$554 Below Market
Subaru of Beechmont - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1924 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat 2010 Jeep Compass SportWe carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF1FB4AD620535
Stock: AD620535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 51,166 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE 4WD SUV..........................2010 JEEP COMPASS 4WD SPORT SUV, CHARCOAL WITH A TWO TONE GRAY INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, KENWOOD AM/FM CD PLAYER, TINTED GLASS, VENT VISORS, REAR WIPER, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 51K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $595 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF1FB5AD655133
Stock: MAX17252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2019
- 97,773 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,529
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2010 Jeep Compass Sport Recent Arrival! Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT CVT 4WD ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF1FB1AD675668
Stock: MG20211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 54,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,900
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVTAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. With our award winning finance department and professional staff we can have you driving today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB1AD595398
Stock: STK595398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,748 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,595
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
26E Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Sun/Sound Group Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii Premium Sound Group Sun/Moonroof Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass Speed Control Smokers Group 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels 2.4L Dohc 16V Dual-Vvt I4 Engine Dark Slate Gray; Stain & Odor Resistant Anti-Static Fabric-Trimmed Bucket Seats P215/60R17 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires Stone White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FB4AD521515
Stock: AD521515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 145,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Recent Arrival!____*SOLD AS-IS, NO INSPECTION PERFORMED DUE TO MILEAGE!*__No Collisions, Clean Carfax, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Input, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Split folding rear seat.**30 DAY PRICE MATCH AND RETURN GUARANTEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W88D748446
Stock: 10738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 73,991 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$11,307
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Natural Green Pearlcoat Sport FWD ***At Skyline Mitsubishi we have financing for everyone. Call 303-465-5512.*****, "Dealer Handling charge is included in the asking price".Here at Skyline Mitsubishi we do care about our valued customers.Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT1FB5AD624456
Stock: 1055X1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
