Used 2009 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio

26E Sport Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii Pwr Sunroof W/Express Open & Close Sun/Moonroof AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Driver & Front Passenger Supplemental Side Airbags Speed Control Premium Cost Paint Smokers Group 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels 2.4L Dohc 16V I4 Dual Vvt Engine Cloth-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats P215/60R17 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford North Canton is excited to offer this 2008 Jeep Compass Sport. This Jeep includes: 2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM SPARKLE SILVER WHEELS (STD) Aluminum Wheels CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II CVT Transmission A/T DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SUPPLEMENTAL SIDE AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. One of the best things about this Jeep Compass is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2008 Jeep Compass: The carlike 2008 Jeep Compass combines the utility of a compact SUV and the maneuverability and crisp handling of a small hatchback, with some added rugged Jeep character. The Compass also has better fuel-efficiency than most SUVs its size, at an EPA-rated 23 mpg city, 28 highway, and also stands out for its standard safety features, including side curtain air bags and electronic stability control. Price is perhaps the strongest selling point, though; at a base price that's equal to that of many small economy cars, the Compass is an impressive alternative. This model sets itself apart with convenience and utility, lots of safety features, fuel efficiency compared with that of small SUVs., Maneuverability and handling, and value for money Come take a look at this 2008 Jeep Compass with 97,363 miles at AutoNation Ford North Canton. All of our vehicles come with a 3-Day / 150 mile money back guarentee! We inspect all of our preowned vehicles. Then we give you all the information you will need to make an informed buying decision. What work we have done. What work will need done. The Car Fax Vehicle History Report. All of those items are in the vehicle awaiting your inspection. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J8FF47W88D665588

Stock: 8D665588

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020