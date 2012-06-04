Used 2009 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Jeep Compass Sport

    139,037 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2009 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    used

    2009 Jeep Compass Sport

    158,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2009 Jeep Compass Sport in Red
    used

    2009 Jeep Compass Sport

    153,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,185

    Details
  • 2009 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    used

    2009 Jeep Compass Sport

    116,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,850

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    112,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    137,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,675

    $723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    88,650 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    105,803 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,990

    $691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Red
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    97,363 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,893

    $956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    113,888 miles
    Good Deal

    $6,988

    $478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    101,293 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,298

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    91,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,195

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    51,166 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    97,773 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,529

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    54,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in White
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    159,748 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    145,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    73,991 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,307

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass

Overall Consumer Rating
4.424 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 1
    (4%)
A Solid and Reliable Vehicle
haraldm,04/06/2012
Don't believe the reviews done by Edmunds - they must work for Honda or Toyota. This vehicle runs like a top and never gives me any problems.
