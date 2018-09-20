2019 Jeep Compass
What’s new
- Minor shuffling of feature availability for 2019
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Roomy seating for such a small vehicle
- Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
- High-quality interior materials with solid construction
- Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
- Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
- Limited storage capacity, both in the cabin and cargo area
- Hard to find a truly comfortable seat position
- Nine-speed transmission suffers from sluggish responses
Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
The first-generation Jeep Compass was not a small SUV we were fond of. Although it had a low price, it was outclassed in just about every other area such as refinement, fuel economy and safety. Thankfully, Jeep introduced a much-improved second-generation Compass for 2017, and that model heads into 2019 without any significant changes.
Sizewise, the 2019 Jeep Compass splits the difference between Jeep's smaller Renegade (with which it shares its basic platform) and the larger, pricier Cherokee. However, the compact crossover SUV segment in which the Compass plays is crowded, which makes standing out difficult. The Compass is a tidy-handling crossover that delivers solid day-to-day utility and sound fuel economy, but that goes for many others in the class, too.
Jeep has an ace in the hole, however, in the form of the Compass' Trailhawk trim level, which is the most off-road-capable model in the segment. Sure, the Trailhawk serves in part as a standard-bearer for the brand that's intended to burnish the image of the rest of the Compass range, but its off-road edge is undeniable.
Overall, we like the Compass. Even if you don't get the Trailhawk, this little Jeep has a back seat that is suited to full-size adults and an easy-to-use infotainment system. You might also like its styling, which mimics the larger Jeep Grand Cherokee. Just don't expect much speed, though, because the Compass' sole engine offering isn't very powerful.
2019 Jeep Compass models
The 2019 Compass is available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all Compasses except the Trailhawk, which comes standard with AWD. A six-speed manual transmission is available on the Sport and the Latitude, but most Compasses you will come across will have either a six-speed or a nine-speed automatic.
Starting things out is the Sport trim. Standard equipment highlights include 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, the smaller Uconnect system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Compared to the Sport, the Compass Latitude has larger wheels, upgraded cloth and simulated leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and more choices for options packages.
The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. Standout features include 18-inch wheels, remote start, upgraded exterior trim, a 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, satellite radio, automatic dual-zone climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery.
Though the Trailhawk sits below the Limited in price, it differs greatly in function and features. Only available in AWD with the nine-speed automatic, it rides on 17-inch wheels with off-road-oriented tires and has a raised suspension and its own Selec-Terrain system to help it crawl up steep ascents and over rocky surfaces. Red tow hooks, underbody skidplates and a matte-black hood accent further differentiate the Trailhawk from the rest of the Compass line.
Other popular options, depending on the trim level, include a navigation system, a sunroof, a premium Beats audio system, a power liftgate, a Cold Weather package, xenon headlights
and an Advanced Safety package that includes adaptive cruise, automatic high beams, forward collision warning and mitigation, and lane departure warning and intervention.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving6.0
Acceleration6.0
Braking6.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.0
Drivability6.0
Off-road9.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Towing8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jeep Compass.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Going 55 into a car full of teens who slammed on brakes suddenly so they didn’t miss their turn. No warning. Just a dead on almost full speed hit. My daughter and her 2 month old walked away without being injured. The Jeep didn’t crumple up into the driver, and the airbags deployed as they should, the hood and bumper is in smithereens. Thank you thank you Jeep! It’s a total loss on the Jeep but because of you we didn’t lose our children!
This is my first Jeep since 2008. I had been owning or leasing Fords since 2012 and liked every one. But my lease was up on my 16 Fusion and there were no good lease deals at Ford. So I was shopping for a Cherokee but the Compass had a sweet deal so I took it. For the most part I really like it. I really liked the styling. The front seats are kind of hard but I prefer them that way. The interior craftsmanship was top notch , as was the body fit and finish. The car is also fun to drive. OK so here are the negatives. Tilt and telescoping steering wheel has very limited adjustments. The start / stop feature is annoying and needs to be turned off ( if desired )every time you start the engine. On is it's default. The radio must be on for the touchscreen to be on. You have mute the radio or turn the volume to 0 if you don't want the radio and want to use the touchscreen. My Escape's radio is independent of the touchscreen. Reliability is a concern. The vehicle's push button start failed 4 times the first 2 weeks I had it. Looked up online and it's a common problem. Dealer fixed it with a software update from a technical service bulletin. No problems since then. Time will tell. Overall I like the car but due to the above issues I had to down rate it.
We now have the compass a year with a little over 6k miles. We continue to love the looks...especially my wife... it’s her vehicle. The tech is amazing. We’ve had it on a couple of long trips and it performed wonderfully. No rattles or squeaks. Still don’t understand the negative journalist comments regarding the trans. The 9 speed always finds the right gear, shifts smoothly, and works great with the engine. No question Id recommend the compass and buy it again. The two negatives are the engine noise getting up to speed and the front seats are too firm. I’m spite of the glacier grey interior color, it’s been easy to keep clean. I’m going to replace the cabin filter after the pollen season next month. Jeep made it much more complicated then our 2015/2020 Cherokee. Not much to add since I wrote the comments below. Continue to thoroughly enjoy our compass. At this point the only negative is the engine is a bit noisy. I am comparing it the my 2015 Cherokee v6. The auto on/off should be on the dash instead on the console. In all other respects the Compass is great. Love the dual color interior and exterior. The ride is quiet and smooth. Re:mpg .. on 2 recent long trips I recd 29 mpg. I had been researching cars for quite awhile for my wife. Her lease was coming due. Looked at the Q3 and cx5. Couldn’t understand why the lease payment was almost double but the msrp was only a few thousand $$$ more. The math didn’t work. I looked at the updated version of our current car, Tucson, but we wanted a change after leasing 3 (9years). We looked at the encore, equinox and escape. I ruled out any cuv with a cvt. The Compass quickly rose to the top. I’m partial to jeeps as I currently own a Cherokee and owned a 2003 liberty for almost 10 years. We chose a white/black limited with a light/dark grey interior with every safety feature. We have it only 5 days but quickly bonded with it. When I mentioned the deal we recd to my brother-in-law he switched from the rogue ( they leased rogues for 12 years) to the compass for his wife. He hates the cvt too. My wife and her sister love the compass. Quiet, comfortable, easy to drive, well put together with nice materials, and smooth. Perhaps a negative is the lack of cabin storage, but there’re after market products that address this. Surprising that the home link feature isn’t offered. I definitely turn around to look at the compass as I walk away. A good decision???? Time will tell but we r off to a good start.
It's a perfect fit for me!!!! A smaller smooth riding SUV that's high enough off the ground, with 4x4, simple buttons to figure out and a nice sounding stereo (after adjusting the equalizer). I happen to love the off-white color, just like a vintage shabby-chic ceramic. 😉
Features & Specs
|Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$25,095
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,095
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$29,695
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$28,015
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Compass safety features:
- Jeep Active Drive
- Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a risk of a front collision is detected and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
- LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus
- Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering to help out.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Compass vs. the competition
Jeep Compass vs. Mazda CX-3
People who appreciate sharp driving dynamics will prefer the CX-3 over the Compass. The CX-3's nimble handling and precise steering make it the driver's pick of the bunch. However, the smaller Mazda is significantly less useful than the Compass when it comes to accommodating backseat passengers and cargo.
Jeep Compass vs. Nissan Kicks
The less expensive Kicks makes a strong value argument. However, the Kicks isn't available with all-wheel drive, and the Compass offers a broader variety of transmission choices — a CVT automatic is all that's on offer in the Kicks. Sizewise, the Kicks can't quite measure up to the Compass either. But money talks, and for some people, the Kicks' lower entry point makes all the difference.
Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Renegade
Though they share a platform, there's a healthy difference in size between the Renegade and the Compass. The Renegade's shorter wheelbase makes it easier to wield in tight spots but comes at the cost of a tighter back seat and a smaller cargo area. You might not have guessed, though, that the less expensive Renegade is not slower than the Compass.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Compass a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Jeep Compass?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jeep Compass:
- Minor shuffling of feature availability for 2019
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
Is the Jeep Compass reliable?
Is the 2019 Jeep Compass a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jeep Compass?
The least-expensive 2019 Jeep Compass is the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,845.
Other versions include:
- Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,095
- Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,095
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,695
- Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,015
- Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,195
- Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,515
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,845
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,345
- High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $31,690
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,195
- Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,040
- High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,190
- Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,890
What are the different models of Jeep Compass?
