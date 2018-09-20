5 star reviews: 39 %

4 star reviews: 23 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 15 %

1 star reviews: 19 %

Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 26 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Daughter/baby totaled it, walked away, amazing!!!

CR , 07/30/2019

Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Going 55 into a car full of teens who slammed on brakes suddenly so they didn’t miss their turn. No warning. Just a dead on almost full speed hit. My daughter and her 2 month old walked away without being injured. The Jeep didn’t crumple up into the driver, and the airbags deployed as they should, the hood and bumper is in smithereens. Thank you thank you Jeep! It’s a total loss on the Jeep but because of you we didn’t lose our children!

3 out of 5 stars, Nice Styling

Wes Ferrell , 04/26/2019

Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

This is my first Jeep since 2008. I had been owning or leasing Fords since 2012 and liked every one. But my lease was up on my 16 Fusion and there were no good lease deals at Ford. So I was shopping for a Cherokee but the Compass had a sweet deal so I took it. For the most part I really like it. I really liked the styling. The front seats are kind of hard but I prefer them that way. The interior craftsmanship was top notch , as was the body fit and finish. The car is also fun to drive. OK so here are the negatives. Tilt and telescoping steering wheel has very limited adjustments. The start / stop feature is annoying and needs to be turned off ( if desired )every time you start the engine. On is it's default. The radio must be on for the touchscreen to be on. You have mute the radio or turn the volume to 0 if you don't want the radio and want to use the touchscreen. My Escape's radio is independent of the touchscreen. Reliability is a concern. The vehicle's push button start failed 4 times the first 2 weeks I had it. Looked up online and it's a common problem. Dealer fixed it with a software update from a technical service bulletin. No problems since then. Time will tell. Overall I like the car but due to the above issues I had to down rate it.

5 out of 5 stars, Classy and functional...rugged good looks

Lewis lokitz , 03/13/2019

Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

We now have the compass a year with a little over 6k miles. We continue to love the looks...especially my wife... it’s her vehicle. The tech is amazing. We’ve had it on a couple of long trips and it performed wonderfully. No rattles or squeaks. Still don’t understand the negative journalist comments regarding the trans. The 9 speed always finds the right gear, shifts smoothly, and works great with the engine. No question Id recommend the compass and buy it again. The two negatives are the engine noise getting up to speed and the front seats are too firm. I’m spite of the glacier grey interior color, it’s been easy to keep clean. I’m going to replace the cabin filter after the pollen season next month. Jeep made it much more complicated then our 2015/2020 Cherokee. Not much to add since I wrote the comments below. Continue to thoroughly enjoy our compass. At this point the only negative is the engine is a bit noisy. I am comparing it the my 2015 Cherokee v6. The auto on/off should be on the dash instead on the console. In all other respects the Compass is great. Love the dual color interior and exterior. The ride is quiet and smooth. Re:mpg .. on 2 recent long trips I recd 29 mpg. I had been researching cars for quite awhile for my wife. Her lease was coming due. Looked at the Q3 and cx5. Couldn’t understand why the lease payment was almost double but the msrp was only a few thousand $$$ more. The math didn’t work. I looked at the updated version of our current car, Tucson, but we wanted a change after leasing 3 (9years). We looked at the encore, equinox and escape. I ruled out any cuv with a cvt. The Compass quickly rose to the top. I’m partial to jeeps as I currently own a Cherokee and owned a 2003 liberty for almost 10 years. We chose a white/black limited with a light/dark grey interior with every safety feature. We have it only 5 days but quickly bonded with it. When I mentioned the deal we recd to my brother-in-law he switched from the rogue ( they leased rogues for 12 years) to the compass for his wife. He hates the cvt too. My wife and her sister love the compass. Quiet, comfortable, easy to drive, well put together with nice materials, and smooth. Perhaps a negative is the lack of cabin storage, but there’re after market products that address this. Surprising that the home link feature isn’t offered. I definitely turn around to look at the compass as I walk away. A good decision???? Time will tell but we r off to a good start.

5 out of 5 stars, I absolutely love my Jeep Compass

Michelle S. , 06/29/2019

Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

It's a perfect fit for me!!!! A smaller smooth riding SUV that's high enough off the ground, with 4x4, simple buttons to figure out and a nice sounding stereo (after adjusting the equalizer). I happen to love the off-white color, just like a vintage shabby-chic ceramic. 😉

