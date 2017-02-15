Used 2016 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    69,703 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,300

    $3,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    30,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $3,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    certified

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    61,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,980

    $3,647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Latitude in Silver
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Latitude

    22,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,495

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    certified

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    51,045 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,109

    $2,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    104,547 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,987

    $1,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    43,820 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,945

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Latitude

    75,346 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,950

    $3,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    50,166 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,994

    $3,277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Latitude

    31,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,678

    $2,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Latitude in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Latitude

    84,183 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,987

    $1,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    99,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,765

    $1,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude

    21,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $2,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    56,981 miles

    $11,675

    $2,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    81,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,788

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    52,945 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    $2,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    27,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,909

    $2,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Compass Sport

    58,226 miles

    $10,788

    $2,343 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Compass
Overall Consumer Rating
2.747 Reviews
47 reviews
  • 5
    (17%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (19%)
  • 1
    (34%)
I like it. It's not perfect but,
Glen Nelson,02/14/2016
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned many vehicles from a lot of manufacturers and purchased all of them new. The Compass isn't the best or the worst, and it certainly has its place. The intended use is for a 25 mile commute 1 way, grocery getter, utility vehicle. It is intended to replace a Toyota Camry which has been less than stellar. The Compass is a small, fun to drive mini SUV that is agile in town. It has decent power for me and I am quite comfortable at 6' in it. It was purchased completely based on sales price and my previous Chrysler vehicles ownership experience. I bought a 2016 4X4 6-speed auto Sport w/AC and minimal options. Price before TTL was $15,985. Please note the vehicle is 1 month old with 900 miles on it so things can and will change. Pros- Price, maneuverability, u-connect, steering feedback, transmission, handling, control layout, lower body protection, towing ability, cost of parts when needed, availability if neat accessories to add. Cons- Shifter, cramped back seat, front fender design, visibility, safety stars given, small gas tank, As a hard core DIY'er, parts pricing and availability are important. Parts are cheaper for this than other cars I have. It uses non synthetic oil and is very basic as far as service goes, helping to reduce ownership costs. The Compass has an autostick transaxle which means it paddle shifts with the shifter. This is my biggest complaint as I like to drive with my hand on the shifter. You can't lock this feature out. The Compass is a unibody and gains rigidity from all body panels being tied together. The front fenders have no top connection to the inner fender well that I can see. A small rear window combined with large piller posts limits visibility. (My 2nd biggest complaint) - a rear view camera is on the horizon for this shortcoming. Gas here is $1.95 right now and I filled the tank for $24! When was the last time anyone did that! 13 gallons will get you ~290 miles of mixed driving. I am not a lead foot. I anticipate mileage will get better as miles increase- its about 24 right now. Drive safe. Updated 2/15/2017 now have 11,000 miles+- This little Jeep has exceeded my expectations. I have driven it at work on some very muddy land (no roads) and it has yet to get stuck, even up steep hills . The off road ability has been superb! Gas mileage has increased a bit too, additional 2MPG. No shakes or rattles have been noticed and no warranty service has been needed. I have installed an alarm with power door locks, nice Jeep seat covers, a cargo mat, rear cargo cover and additional 12 volt outlet in backseat console. This vehicle gets bad reviews and I don't know why. It has performed flawless for me. ...very impressed. Update 2/18/2019 Update 8/22/2019 still happy with vehicle, will need new tires before winter I still have the Compass with over 30K miles. I still like this vehicle and everything I have said prior is still is true. No problems to report.
Report abuse
