Used 2016 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
6,371 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 69,703 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,300$3,539 Below Market
- 30,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$3,688 Below Market
- 61,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,980$3,647 Below Market
- 22,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,495$1,931 Below Market
- 51,045 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,109$2,410 Below Market
- 104,547 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,987$1,663 Below Market
- 43,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,945
- 75,346 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,950$3,781 Below Market
- 50,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,994$3,277 Below Market
- 31,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,678$2,180 Below Market
- 84,183 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,987$1,916 Below Market
- 99,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,765$1,576 Below Market
- 21,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,801 Below Market
- 56,981 miles
$11,675$2,094 Below Market
- 81,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,788$2,332 Below Market
- 52,945 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995$2,543 Below Market
- 27,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,909$2,345 Below Market
- 58,226 miles
$10,788$2,343 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Compass searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Compass
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating2.747 Reviews
Report abuse
Glen Nelson,02/14/2016
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned many vehicles from a lot of manufacturers and purchased all of them new. The Compass isn't the best or the worst, and it certainly has its place. The intended use is for a 25 mile commute 1 way, grocery getter, utility vehicle. It is intended to replace a Toyota Camry which has been less than stellar. The Compass is a small, fun to drive mini SUV that is agile in town. It has decent power for me and I am quite comfortable at 6' in it. It was purchased completely based on sales price and my previous Chrysler vehicles ownership experience. I bought a 2016 4X4 6-speed auto Sport w/AC and minimal options. Price before TTL was $15,985. Please note the vehicle is 1 month old with 900 miles on it so things can and will change. Pros- Price, maneuverability, u-connect, steering feedback, transmission, handling, control layout, lower body protection, towing ability, cost of parts when needed, availability if neat accessories to add. Cons- Shifter, cramped back seat, front fender design, visibility, safety stars given, small gas tank, As a hard core DIY'er, parts pricing and availability are important. Parts are cheaper for this than other cars I have. It uses non synthetic oil and is very basic as far as service goes, helping to reduce ownership costs. The Compass has an autostick transaxle which means it paddle shifts with the shifter. This is my biggest complaint as I like to drive with my hand on the shifter. You can't lock this feature out. The Compass is a unibody and gains rigidity from all body panels being tied together. The front fenders have no top connection to the inner fender well that I can see. A small rear window combined with large piller posts limits visibility. (My 2nd biggest complaint) - a rear view camera is on the horizon for this shortcoming. Gas here is $1.95 right now and I filled the tank for $24! When was the last time anyone did that! 13 gallons will get you ~290 miles of mixed driving. I am not a lead foot. I anticipate mileage will get better as miles increase- its about 24 right now. Drive safe. Updated 2/15/2017 now have 11,000 miles+- This little Jeep has exceeded my expectations. I have driven it at work on some very muddy land (no roads) and it has yet to get stuck, even up steep hills . The off road ability has been superb! Gas mileage has increased a bit too, additional 2MPG. No shakes or rattles have been noticed and no warranty service has been needed. I have installed an alarm with power door locks, nice Jeep seat covers, a cargo mat, rear cargo cover and additional 12 volt outlet in backseat console. This vehicle gets bad reviews and I don't know why. It has performed flawless for me. ...very impressed. Update 2/18/2019 Update 8/22/2019 still happy with vehicle, will need new tires before winter I still have the Compass with over 30K miles. I still like this vehicle and everything I have said prior is still is true. No problems to report.
Related Jeep Compass info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Liberty El Paso TX
- Used Jeep Liberty Mobile AL
- Used Jeep Compass Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Phoenix AZ
- Used Jeep Compass Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jeep Commander Macon GA
- Used Jeep Commander Birmingham AL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Bronx NY
- Used Jeep Compass Woodbridge VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2018 Fontana CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2011 Oakland CA
- Used Jeep Patriot 2016 Brooklyn NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5