Used 2016 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews
I like it. It's not perfect but,
I have owned many vehicles from a lot of manufacturers and purchased all of them new. The Compass isn't the best or the worst, and it certainly has its place. The intended use is for a 25 mile commute 1 way, grocery getter, utility vehicle. It is intended to replace a Toyota Camry which has been less than stellar. The Compass is a small, fun to drive mini SUV that is agile in town. It has decent power for me and I am quite comfortable at 6' in it. It was purchased completely based on sales price and my previous Chrysler vehicles ownership experience. I bought a 2016 4X4 6-speed auto Sport w/AC and minimal options. Price before TTL was $15,985. Please note the vehicle is 1 month old with 900 miles on it so things can and will change. Pros- Price, maneuverability, u-connect, steering feedback, transmission, handling, control layout, lower body protection, towing ability, cost of parts when needed, availability if neat accessories to add. Cons- Shifter, cramped back seat, front fender design, visibility, safety stars given, small gas tank, As a hard core DIY'er, parts pricing and availability are important. Parts are cheaper for this than other cars I have. It uses non synthetic oil and is very basic as far as service goes, helping to reduce ownership costs. The Compass has an autostick transaxle which means it paddle shifts with the shifter. This is my biggest complaint as I like to drive with my hand on the shifter. You can't lock this feature out. The Compass is a unibody and gains rigidity from all body panels being tied together. The front fenders have no top connection to the inner fender well that I can see. A small rear window combined with large piller posts limits visibility. (My 2nd biggest complaint) - a rear view camera is on the horizon for this shortcoming. Gas here is $1.95 right now and I filled the tank for $24! When was the last time anyone did that! 13 gallons will get you ~290 miles of mixed driving. I am not a lead foot. I anticipate mileage will get better as miles increase- its about 24 right now. Drive safe. Updated 2/15/2017 now have 11,000 miles+- This little Jeep has exceeded my expectations. I have driven it at work on some very muddy land (no roads) and it has yet to get stuck, even up steep hills . The off road ability has been superb! Gas mileage has increased a bit too, additional 2MPG. No shakes or rattles have been noticed and no warranty service has been needed. I have installed an alarm with power door locks, nice Jeep seat covers, a cargo mat, rear cargo cover and additional 12 volt outlet in backseat console. This vehicle gets bad reviews and I don't know why. It has performed flawless for me. ...very impressed. Update 2/18/2019 Update 8/22/2019 still happy with vehicle, will need new tires before winter I still have the Compass with over 30K miles. I still like this vehicle and everything I have said prior is still is true. No problems to report.
SolI'm d, steady performer
Not flashy, not fast, this little car is a trooper. Good solid ride. Not a zippy vehicle, but it moves steady. Reliable, fabulous electronics (satellite radio, navigation and Bluetooth, plus all the basic) and comfortable. Design is attractive and timeless, we have a sunroof and really enjoy it. The interior is super easy to maintain thanks to the heavy plastic and solid moulding, so hope to get longer life than the previous leather we had which suffered from sun exposure. We are pleased with this basic vehicle that rocks steady performance. Nice to,have a car we can afford and be proud to drive and be seen in.
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4X4 6 Speed Auto
I made a great deal on this mini SUV (I also own a large Liberty Jeep 4X4). It is almost as if the editors didn't even drive this SUV. Granted I would never have bought a Jeep with a CVT transmission, but when they offered this 4X4 with a 6 speed auto it was time to look closer. I bought the high altitude addition after a test drive that was unexpectedly brilliant. Make no mistake this not a back woods SUV but an Urban 4X4 traveler. The power leather seats, one button 4X4 engage, back up camera, cruse control, leather steering wheel with full controls and 430 digital touch screen with HHD make this SUV a joy to drive! The sky roof and the mentioned options give this mini SUV a very refined ride with the 17" all season radials...I guess I'm miffed at the editors opinions of this SUV. I would recommend this Urban SUV to anyone...just skip the CVT. Also, all those other manufactures, like Honda, have gone to the CVT transmission so beware. Again it's like the editors didn't even drive these cars!!!
In defense of the Compass
Not for nothing, I'm a little tired of all the hate this car gets. It's funny how in this review the 430N Uconnect radio is made fun of but when it's ported to a wrangler it's totally fine. Look, at the end of the day if you came into a compass wanting to hate it, you will. However, if you loosen your expectations, I think you may be surprised. Lets face it, it's not made to be an off road king, a fuel saver nor an SRT. Its a cheap Jeep that gets you a decent amount of features with the High Altitude sub trim and some confidence in the snow and that enough if you ask me, considering you can lease one for the $200 per month mark.
Great Jeep
We love this Jeep. Great options, great price, great ride.
