Overall rating

The redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass is much improved over its predecessor. It's a good choice if you want a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can still handle a dirt road. Worth noting, the previous version of the Compass will also be sold as a 2017 model alongside the new version for a short time.

That's right — there are two Jeep Compass models for 2017. Jeep produced its previous-generation model for the first part of the model year and then switched over to the fully redesigned Compass. The first one suffers from poor performance, a low-quality interior and a rough ride, among other faults. We don't recommend buying the "old" Compass.

The new Jeep Compass, however, is a much more competitive small crossover. Jeep made the new Compass more comfortable and enjoyable to drive on the street, where it knows that owners will spend most of their time.

You'll like the Compass' easy-to-operate Uconnect infotainment system and the 27 cubic feet of rear cargo space. Fold down the 60/40-split rear seats and there's almost 60 cubic feet of space; plus, the legroom in back is sufficient for tall passengers. Spacewise, the Compass splits the difference between Jeep's smaller Renegade and larger Cherokee. Of course, it's still a Jeep. Most owners will never need the enhanced off-roading hardware available on the Trailhawk model, but it's nice to know it's there if you want to get into a muddy campsite or have to get out of a snowed-in parking lot.

Though the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is still a bit underwhelming in the new Compass, the overall driving experience is much improved. If you're looking for a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can also get you out and into nature, the new Compass works well.