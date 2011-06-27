2017 Jeep Compass Review
Pros & Cons
- Solid interior space for such a small vehicle
- Highly capable off-road for a small crossover
- Rugged Jeep styling is unique in the segment
- Weak power delivery
- you're always dipping into the throttle
- Hard to find a truly comfortable seat position
- Previous model's poor performance, ride comfort and refinement
The redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass is much improved over its predecessor. It's a good choice if you want a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can still handle a dirt road. Worth noting, the previous version of the Compass will also be sold as a 2017 model alongside the new version for a short time.
That's right — there are two Jeep Compass models for 2017. Jeep produced its previous-generation model for the first part of the model year and then switched over to the fully redesigned Compass. The first one suffers from poor performance, a low-quality interior and a rough ride, among other faults. We don't recommend buying the "old" Compass.
The new Jeep Compass, however, is a much more competitive small crossover. Jeep made the new Compass more comfortable and enjoyable to drive on the street, where it knows that owners will spend most of their time.
You'll like the Compass' easy-to-operate Uconnect infotainment system and the 27 cubic feet of rear cargo space. Fold down the 60/40-split rear seats and there's almost 60 cubic feet of space; plus, the legroom in back is sufficient for tall passengers. Spacewise, the Compass splits the difference between Jeep's smaller Renegade and larger Cherokee. Of course, it's still a Jeep. Most owners will never need the enhanced off-roading hardware available on the Trailhawk model, but it's nice to know it's there if you want to get into a muddy campsite or have to get out of a snowed-in parking lot.
Though the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is still a bit underwhelming in the new Compass, the overall driving experience is much improved. If you're looking for a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can also get you out and into nature, the new Compass works well.
2017 Jeep Compass models
For the redesigned 2017 Compass, there are four trim levels. All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque). Starting things out is the Sport trim. Equipped with cloth seats and 16-inch wheels, it's one of the more affordable compact crossover SUVs. The Latitude model adds larger 17-inch wheels, upgraded seating surfaces and access to some important driver assist systems. The Limited version is only available with all-wheel drive and adds more convenience- and luxury-oriented features. The Trailhawk is the trail-rated Compass and has unique features that optimize its off-road capabilities.
Although it's the entry-level trim, the Compass Sport can be equipped with the widest variety of drivetrains. It comes standard in front-wheel drive with a six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is available. The six-speed manual is standard in all-wheel-drive versions as well, but the optional automatic is a nine-speed. Standard equipment highlights include the smaller Uconnect system (with 5-inch touchscreen display), Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system.
Compared to the Sport, the Compass Latitude has larger wheels, upgraded cloth and simulated leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and more choices for option packages. The packages span the gamut from a tow package, advanced driver safety aids and a Cold Weather package. The Latitude keeps the same 5-inch Uconnect system and is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, just like the Sport. There is no manual-transmission FWD option, though.
The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. Standout features include 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior trim, a 8.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration), automatic dual-zone climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a power driver seat, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Unlike the Sport and Latitude, the Limited is only available with AWD and a nine-speed automatic.
Though the Trailhawk sits below the Limited in price, it differs greatly in function and features. Only available in AWD with the nine-speed auto, it rides on 17-inch wheels with off-road-oriented tires, a raised suspension and a unique front fascia to maximize approach and breakover angles. Further mechanical changes include its own Selec-Terrain system to help it crawl over steep climbs and rocky surfaces. Red tow hooks front and rear and a matte-black hood accent further differentiate the Trailhawk from the rest of the Compass line, while a hidden set of underbody protection shields keep the engine, oil pan and gas tank from harm's way.
- Jeep Active Drive
- Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a risk of a front collision is detected and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
- LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus
- Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering to help out.
