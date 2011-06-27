  1. Home
2017 Jeep Compass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid interior space for such a small vehicle
  • Highly capable off-road for a small crossover
  • Rugged Jeep styling is unique in the segment
  • Weak power delivery
  • you're always dipping into the throttle
  • Hard to find a truly comfortable seat position
  • Previous model's poor performance, ride comfort and refinement
Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?

There are two versions of the 2017 Jeep Compass. Make sure to get the redesigned/new Compass and not the old one. It might be tricky to know the difference without seeing the vehicle in person because Jeep uses similar trim level names for both. But once you've decided on the new Compass, it's just a matter of the trim level and options. Although the Trailhawk trim level is neat, we think most buyers will find that the Latitude hits the sweet spot for content and value. It also gives you a lot of flexibility in choosing powertrain and option configurations.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass is much improved over its predecessor. It's a good choice if you want a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can still handle a dirt road. Worth noting, the previous version of the Compass will also be sold as a 2017 model alongside the new version for a short time.

That's right — there are two Jeep Compass models for 2017. Jeep produced its previous-generation model for the first part of the model year and then switched over to the fully redesigned Compass. The first one suffers from poor performance, a low-quality interior and a rough ride, among other faults. We don't recommend buying the "old" Compass.

The new Jeep Compass, however, is a much more competitive small crossover. Jeep made the new Compass more comfortable and enjoyable to drive on the street, where it knows that owners will spend most of their time.

You'll like the Compass' easy-to-operate Uconnect infotainment system and the 27 cubic feet of rear cargo space. Fold down the 60/40-split rear seats and there's almost 60 cubic feet of space; plus, the legroom in back is sufficient for tall passengers. Spacewise, the Compass splits the difference between Jeep's smaller Renegade and larger Cherokee. Of course, it's still a Jeep. Most owners will never need the enhanced off-roading hardware available on the Trailhawk model, but it's nice to know it's there if you want to get into a muddy campsite or have to get out of a snowed-in parking lot.

Though the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is still a bit underwhelming in the new Compass, the overall driving experience is much improved. If you're looking for a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can also get you out and into nature, the new Compass works well.

2017 Jeep Compass models

For the redesigned 2017 Compass, there are four trim levels. All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque). Starting things out is the Sport trim. Equipped with cloth seats and 16-inch wheels, it's one of the more affordable compact crossover SUVs. The Latitude model adds larger 17-inch wheels, upgraded seating surfaces and access to some important driver assist systems. The Limited version is only available with all-wheel drive and adds more convenience- and luxury-oriented features. The Trailhawk is the trail-rated Compass and has unique features that optimize its off-road capabilities.

Although it's the entry-level trim, the Compass Sport can be equipped with the widest variety of drivetrains. It comes standard in front-wheel drive with a six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is available. The six-speed manual is standard in all-wheel-drive versions as well, but the optional automatic is a nine-speed. Standard equipment highlights include the smaller Uconnect system (with 5-inch touchscreen display), Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system.

Compared to the Sport, the Compass Latitude has larger wheels, upgraded cloth and simulated leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and more choices for option packages. The packages span the gamut from a tow package, advanced driver safety aids and a Cold Weather package. The Latitude keeps the same 5-inch Uconnect system and is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, just like the Sport. There is no manual-transmission FWD option, though.

The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. Standout features include 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior trim, a 8.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration), automatic dual-zone climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a power driver seat, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Unlike the Sport and Latitude, the Limited is only available with AWD and a nine-speed automatic.

Though the Trailhawk sits below the Limited in price, it differs greatly in function and features. Only available in AWD with the nine-speed auto, it rides on 17-inch wheels with off-road-oriented tires, a raised suspension and a unique front fascia to maximize approach and breakover angles. Further mechanical changes include its own Selec-Terrain system to help it crawl over steep climbs and rocky surfaces. Red tow hooks front and rear and a matte-black hood accent further differentiate the Trailhawk from the rest of the Compass line, while a hidden set of underbody protection shields keep the engine, oil pan and gas tank from harm's way.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our initial drive of the 2017 Jeep Compass Limited (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD). For our take on the older 2017 Jeep Compass, please see our review of the 2016 Compass.

Driving

Jeep has dramatically improved the way the new Compass drives. It rides well on the road, with carlike steering and brake inputs, and has enough chassis stiffness and suspension control to handle curves and off-roading.

Comfort

The Compass has a substantial feel to it, and that's a good thing. It more readily absorbs the kind of little bumps that most crossovers transmit straight to the driver. The seat cushions are firm, but there's plenty of head- and legroom.

Interior

Driver controls are well laid out and easily accessible. The doorsill step-over height is a bit elevated, but seat height is perfect and the doors open wide and have large openings. Even the rear door openings are squared off to provide more head clearance for rear passengers.

Utility

The 60/40-split rear seats fold down nearly flat, and the armrest bin and glovebox are well sized for your personal items. Door pockets can accommodate larger water bottles, and the cupholders do an effective job of keeping bottles and cups held firm.

Technology

Three versions of Uconnect are available; our experience is with the largest 8.5-inch system with optional navigation. Graphics are crisp and the touchscreen is responsive. The menus are customizable, giving you the ability to make your most frequently used functions visible at all times.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jeep Compass.

5(37%)
4(15%)
3(12%)
2(17%)
1(19%)
3.4
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Unexexpected Buy
julianglewin@gmail.com,08/03/2017
Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I was shopping for a KIA Sorrento or the smaller version; the sitting is not comfortable, I pass by a Jeep Dealer, liked the shape and size of the vehicle and the seating was excellent; price comparable , big difference the doors are heavy, you feel secure. the KIA's , and other brands are not.
Don't listen To The "Low Pep Engine" Hype!
MDL,10/16/2017
All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Here is my 2 cents on the 2017 Compass. First of all, I'm a long time Jeep user, around 12 of them over the years, so I considered gas millage when shopping for my new Jeep. The Trail Hawk Compass I purchased gets over 30 MPG HWY when driven with MPG in mind. What I mean is no heavy acceleration when passing or climbing hills, just ease into any acceleration scenario. At any rate, I've read reviews where folks complain about the acceleration, but one has to get used to pushing the accelerator with this new Compass. Believe me, if you punch the gas this thing is plenty peppy, it's just a matter of getting used to how much to gas it. They have installed a 4 cylinder engine for good MPG so getting used to the 9 speed transmission and how to punch the pedal takes a while, but this thing has plenty of pep. Also, I don't understand why folks complain about the stop/start feature that the compass boasts.... It works perfectly for fuel savings and can be turned off at the press of a button.... I love my compass and for the MPG I get I'd say it's a great vehicle for any type of travel outside pulling a heavy trailer load, but isn't that why they make trucks? I purchased a factory lifetime bumper to bumper warranty for $3,500, so warranty options are a huge plus. Take a chance on the Compass and enjoy its great sound system, comfort (for SUV), stylish looks, and killer interior, you won't be sorry.
Compass is a great buy
JohnT,12/31/2016
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The Jeep Compass is just plain fun to drive. It is a Jeep and has a firm ride that is solid and is confident under any road condition. The interior is not as "plush" as other vehicles to which it is compared but it costs thousands less but it is still well equiped. Those who complain about this car after buying it apparently never bothered to drive it before spending their money. One can't blame the car for their failure to determine whether the car is right for them. Over all it is a fine vehicle it is a Jeep not a luxury sports car.
If I Could Do it Over Again.......
Donald HIll,06/25/2017
All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
If I had another chance at purchasing this vehicle.......1) I'd upgrade to the advanced safety features; as it is there are a few blind spots requiring constant diligent observation. One blind spot is the front windshield pillars. The pillars create a momentary obstruction to pedestrians crossing the pillars.. be vigilant!! That said, other models have similar obstructions. 2) As is common with this genre of vehicle, the vision to the rear both left and right is limited. Jeep needs to include blind spot monitoring in all levels of the New Compass, not only as an option. However I would purchase the option in a moment if I could do it over again. The New Compass provides a solid feel and ride, which is important to me. Getting used to the shift points on my six speed manual (which I opted for) is a normal learning curve. So far other than the listed items, I am pretty well satisfied.. Of course, at 10 days in, I still enjoy looking out my front window at my new Compass; the new car feeling has not yet worn away.....
See all 32 reviews of the 2017 Jeep Compass
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Jeep Compass features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Compass models:

Jeep Active Drive
Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
Warns you if a risk of a front collision is detected and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus
Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering to help out.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2017 Jeep Compass

Used 2017 Jeep Compass Overview

The Used 2017 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl CVT), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Latitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), All New Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), All New Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), All New Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Sport SE 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), High Altitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and All New Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Jeep Compass?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Jeep Compass trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude is priced between $14,690 and$23,290 with odometer readings between 12288 and115725 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass Latitude is priced between $14,457 and$19,500 with odometer readings between 7735 and64761 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Trailhawk is priced between $20,990 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 9968 and43506 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited is priced between $19,500 and$25,977 with odometer readings between 17489 and62859 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude is priced between $15,000 and$19,700 with odometer readings between 17901 and49801 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Sport is priced between $14,481 and$18,500 with odometer readings between 26235 and47485 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass Sport is priced between $12,800 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 31042 and68059 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude w/Prod. End 02/17 is priced between $15,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 43006 and43006 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Compass Sport SE is priced between $13,300 and$13,300 with odometer readings between 64530 and64530 miles.

