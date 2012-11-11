Used 2010 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

6,371 listings
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    112,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    137,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,675

    $723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    105,803 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,990

    $691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    113,888 miles
    Good Deal

    $6,988

    $478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    91,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,195

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    51,166 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    97,773 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,529

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    54,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in White
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    159,748 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    73,991 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,307

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    78,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Orange
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    36,187 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    136,556 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    159,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    121,263 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    138,098 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet

    125,493 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,299

    Details
  • 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Jeep Compass Sport

    113,899 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,388

    Details

love my compass
penny1520,11/11/2012
I bought my 2010 Compass used with 36000 miles automatic variable transmission I don't know why edmunds gave it such a bad review I love love love this vehicle the only thing I have to complain about is that I wish I would have gotten the latitude or limited instead of the sport but the next compass I buy will be one of those 2 models
