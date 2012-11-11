Used 2010 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
- 112,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$786 Below Market
Duluth Motorsports - Duluth / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB9AD511294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,675$723 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2010 Jeep Compass 4dr 4WD 4dr Sport *Ltd Avail* features a 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat with a dark slate gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Quick Order Package 26E Sport, Sun/Sound Group, 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers, 4 Speakers, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, MP3 decoder, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Body Color Liftgate Applique, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Spoiler, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated Entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Split folding rear seat, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels, Rear window wiper, 4.12 Axle Ratio 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB9AD504278
Stock: 823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 105,803 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,990$691 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26501 miles below market average! 2010 Jeep Compass Sport in Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2010 Jeep Compass Sport FWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FB8AD553609
Stock: 6150077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 113,888 milesGood Deal
$6,988$478 Below Market
Medina Cadillac - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $7,090 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT Compass Sport, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT, CVT, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. Odometer is 16702 miles below market average! We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB9AD503552
Stock: J201209A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 91,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,195$554 Below Market
Subaru of Beechmont - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1924 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat 2010 Jeep Compass SportWe carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF1FB4AD620535
Stock: AD620535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 51,166 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE 4WD SUV..........................2010 JEEP COMPASS 4WD SPORT SUV, CHARCOAL WITH A TWO TONE GRAY INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, KENWOOD AM/FM CD PLAYER, TINTED GLASS, VENT VISORS, REAR WIPER, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 51K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $595 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF1FB5AD655133
Stock: MAX17252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2019
- 97,773 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,529
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2010 Jeep Compass Sport Recent Arrival! Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT CVT 4WD ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF1FB1AD675668
Stock: MG20211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 54,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,900
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVTAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. With our award winning finance department and professional staff we can have you driving today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB1AD595398
Stock: STK595398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,748 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,595
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
26E Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Sun/Sound Group Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii Premium Sound Group Sun/Moonroof Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass Speed Control Smokers Group 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels 2.4L Dohc 16V Dual-Vvt I4 Engine Dark Slate Gray; Stain & Odor Resistant Anti-Static Fabric-Trimmed Bucket Seats P215/60R17 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires Stone White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FB4AD521515
Stock: AD521515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 73,991 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$11,307
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Natural Green Pearlcoat Sport FWD ***At Skyline Mitsubishi we have financing for everyone. Call 303-465-5512.*****, "Dealer Handling charge is included in the asking price".Here at Skyline Mitsubishi we do care about our valued customers.Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT1FB5AD624456
Stock: 1055X1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 78,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,495
L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut
4x4 with a manual transmission. Rare and fun
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF1FB1AD624137
Stock: 624137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,187 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FB2AD524283
Stock: 524283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,495
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This front wheel drive 2010 Jeep Compass Sport features an impressive 2.40 Engine with a Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior with a Dark Slate Gray Fabric Interior. With only 136,556 miles this 2010 Jeep Compass is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# AD628625* Toyota Direct has this 2010 Jeep Compass Sport ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Jeep Compass Sport! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Jeep Compass comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.40 engine, an 1-speed continuously variable transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Split Folding Rear Seat, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 221 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FB9AD628625
Stock: AD628625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 159,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,450
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Cold A/C, Decent Tires. Nice Budget Vehicle, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Overhead airbag, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.2010 Jeep Compass Sport Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat FWD Clean CARFAX.At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FA9AD504622
Stock: K13635B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 121,263 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Foster Chevrolet - Sandusky / Ohio
2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD. Whether you are looking to get into a brand new or pre-owned vehicle, we can customize everything to fit into your budget and make it affordable for you. We specialize in financing. If you have perfect credit or are looking to establish or rebuild your credit, we will help you find the best financing rates possible. We have even have first time buyer programs! Even if this is you first vehicle, you can trust our team at Fosters to help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your needs. We look forward to working with you! Please call (888) 476-6169 if you have any questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB8AD500898
Stock: 20599B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 138,098 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 2.4L DOHC 16V DUAL-VVT I4 ENGINE, Aluminum Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES: 2.4L DOHC 16V DUAL-VVT I4 ENGINE, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "The Compass offers some useful storage spaces, including an open bin on the passenger side of the dash.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Compass is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NF4FB0AD580472
Stock: AD580472DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 125,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,299
Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - East Providence / Rhode Island
* GREAT DEAL AT $6,299 * * 2010 ** Jeep * * Compass * * Sport * With such great unique features like a braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation, you'll be excited to take this 2010 Jeep Compass Sport for a ride. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its classic bright silver metallic clear coat exterior pairs well with the dk. gray interior. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Call today to schedule your test drive! Contact Information: Elmwood Dodge, 625 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI, 02914, Phone: (401) 226-0244. Call us for your test drive. Elmwood Dodge, where you buy for less!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT4FA8AD599531
Stock: W73004B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,899 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,388
Ira Toyota of Danvers - Danvers / Massachusetts
Thank you for visiting Ira Toyota of Danvers, your #1 Toyota Dealer in New England. At Toyota of Danvers, the price you see is the price you pay NO ADDITIONAL ADD ON's, NO PRICE INCREASE WHEN YOU ARRIVE. Don't be fooled by prices that look low, only to find out the dealer has extra fees on top of the price, the only fees you will see here are for Tax, Title, Lice and Doc, NO PREP FEES OR COMPLIANCE FEES. Come see why we are #1, I promise you won't be disappointed! Call me personally if I can help. Mark Giovanni | General Manager | 978-739-3718 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jeep Compass has very low mileage making it a rare find. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4NT1FA3AD677275
Stock: AD677275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
