Used 2013 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* Remote Start, Htd Seats, Fog Lights, Leather Wrapped Wheel, Auxiliary Audio, Remote Entry. Your 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude has 90,036 miles. This front wheel drive 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude has a Black exterior with a Dark Slate Gray Interior. The engine is a gas i4 2.4l/144 engine with a 1-speed continuously variable ratio transmission. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Beverage Holder(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors. *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4NJCEB5DD276008

Stock: 210059A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020