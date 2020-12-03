Used 2013 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
- 112,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,250$1,332 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida
2013 Jeep Compass Sport 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4D Sport Utility 4WD 5-Speed Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival!Call 561-619-6565 or stop by at Northlake Kia 3626 Northlake Blvd. West Palm Beach 33404. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified.Located in West Palm Beach and the South Florida Area! STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!!Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN THE FIRST 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay call today!! CALL US RIGHT AWAY!! Do not miss out on this low, low price opportunity. CALL US RIGHT AWAY 561-285-2325 vehicle price does not include dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED fee. INTERNET PRICE IS THROUGH DEALER FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB8DD231770
Stock: KTSE231770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 58,169 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,000$1,470 Below Market
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is very proud to offer this gorgeous 2013 Jeep Compass in Black Clearcoat This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELLPHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 SETS OF KEYS, **LEATHER**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, 4WD.Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 610-495-1700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDCBXDD168489
Stock: 20M042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 87,441 milesGreat Deal
$8,595$1,373 Below Market
Malloy Chevrolet - Winchester / Virginia
MP3 decoder, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry. Sport 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4WD Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat SOME OF THE BEST DEALS IN THE TRI-STATE!!! 120 POINT INSPECTION & REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. CHECK THEM ALL OUT AT www.malloychevy.com. Some of the Best Prices in the Tri-State!!! ***Most Vehicles Come with 4 Month or 4,000 Miles 100% Power Train Warranty*** Check Out all Our Inventory At www.malloychevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB6DD262743
Stock: LG276298C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 75,724 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,980$1,199 Below Market
Honda of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
**PASSES STATE INSPECTION**, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***, 6 AIRBAGS, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB9DD218148
Stock: H18148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,989$1,382 Below Market
Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota
* GREAT DEAL AT $6,989 * * Check out this 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude * * 2013 ** Jeep * * Compass * This BRIGHT SILVER MET 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude might be just the SUV 4X4 for you. The exterior is a gorgeous bright silver met. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB0DD236358
Stock: 4706UA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 90,036 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,999$1,113 Below Market
Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* Remote Start, Htd Seats, Fog Lights, Leather Wrapped Wheel, Auxiliary Audio, Remote Entry. Your 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This front wheel drive 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude is one of those used cars Palm Coast, FL shoppers seek out for its Black exterior with a Dark Slate Gray Interior Interior. With 90,036 miles this 2013 Compass with a gas i4 2.4l/144 engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Black 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership in St. Augustine :* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Jeep Compass comes factory equipped with an impressive gas i4 2.4l/144 engine, an 1-speed continuously variable ratio transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Beverage Holder(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Black 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Palm Coast? We're glad you found this used Jeep Compass for sale at our car dealership in St. Augustine, FL just south of Jacksonville. Looking for financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Jeep Compass for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Palm Coast consider driving just past St. Augustine Shores to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude stock # 210059A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEB5DD276008
Stock: 210059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 65,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,499$995 Below Market
Lia INFINITI - Cohoes / New York
Recent Arrival! 21/27 City/Highway MPGBright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT CVT FWDAt Lia INFINITI we Pride ourselves on Offering the Hottest and Best Selling Pre-Owned Vehicles. All of our Cars are scrutinized closely by both Sales Management and our Certified Trained Technicians before we place them on the Lot For Sale. If for any reason we find a Vehicle not up to our High Standards we do not place it up For Sale. All Prices have Recently been Reduced and our Interest Rates are at an All Time Low. Come see how Lia INFINITI stretches the Luxury Dollar!!!! For more Information or to Schedule a No Obligation - Hassle Free Test Drive Appointment please Click: www.LIAINFINITI.COM OR Call: 1-518-738-0800 to speak with one of our Specially Trained Sales Consultants Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEB2DD190803
Stock: T20218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 63,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,999$596 Below Market
Towbin Dodge Ram - Henderson / Nevada
Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2013 Jeep Compass Sport for purchase, this vehicle is well equipped with many features including. Certified By Carfax - No Accidents, 4WD, 140 Amp Alternator, 4-Wheel Drive Off-Road Mode, All Weather Capability Group, All-Season Floor Mats, Brake Lock Differential, Bright Exhaust Tip, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Engine Block Heater, Engine Oil Cooler, Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Group, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Quick Order Package 28A, Tow Hooks, Trail Rated Badge, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness. 4WD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 30365 miles below market average! Thanks for checking out this great vehicle. When looking to buy pre-owned, why not buy from the #1 Dodge dealer in Nevada? Give us a call or come by today to see our huge inventory selection and let our great team assist you in locating your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB8DD212412
Stock: TSP14812A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,027 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$7,995$962 Below Market
Bill Walsh Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck - Streator / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. 2013 Jeep Compass Sport Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat *AWD/4WD/4X4, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *REMOTE START, *BLUETOOTH, *SATELLITE RADIO, *4X4. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB2DD271536
Stock: 69676-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2020
- 32,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,874$209 Below Market
Dimmitt Chevrolet - Clearwater / Florida
Clean Autocheck, One Owner, Compass Latitude, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, CVT, FWD. Odometer is 71448 miles below market average! 21/27 City/Highway MPG 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude 4D Sport Utility CVT FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Winter Chill Pearlcoat It does not matter if you started your search online or in our showroom, youre always guaranteed a completely 100% transparent & hassle-free buying experience at Dimmitt Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEB9DD286475
Stock: 20070095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 69,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,490
Sims Nissan - Warren / Ohio
ONLY 69,363 Miles! WAS $11,990, EPA 26 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, 4x4,2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL-VVT ENGINE, SUN/SOUND GROUP, UCONNECT 430, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN/SOUND GROUP SIRIUS satellite radio, (2) articulating liftgate speakers, (9) Boston Acoustic speakers w/subwoofer, pwr express open/close sunroof, UCONNECT 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, 40GB hard drive w/28GB available, 6.5' touch screen, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH remote USB port, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, SIRIUS satellite radio, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, 2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL-VVT ENGINE (STD). Jeep Latitude with Black exterior and Dark Slate Gray Interior interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 172 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 'Available all-wheel drive, refreshed interior design.' -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $11,990. VISIT US TODAY: The highest quality certified vehicles at the lowest possible price is what makes Sims a leader. All manufacturer recommended services have been performed by our finest certified technicians. Sims is a dealership that has been serving the community for over 40 years. Not a group or a chain, owners Bill and Ken Sims are on site to assure you a first class experience. Sims Buick GMC Nissan, The Comfortable Place to Buy 1-877-399-SIMS. Pricing analysis performed on 3/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Aluminum Wheels AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Auxiliary Audio Input Bluetooth Connection Brake Assist CD Player Child Safety Locks Cloth Seats Cruise Control CVT Transmission Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Fog Lights Four Wheel Drive Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Front Seat(s) Heated Mirrors Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Windows Privacy Glass Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Sun/Moonroof Tire Pressure Monitor Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB0DD222640
Stock: P7906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- 130,085 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,900
Glassman Auto Group - Southfield / Michigan
New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Compass Latitude, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, CVT, 4WD, White, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 5.798 Axle Ratio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner.Here at Glassman Automotive we believe in delivering superior service and respect for our customers time. With Glassman Assurance you can expect us to go above and beyond your expectations. We don't want to sell you a car we want to ''Help you buy one''. *POSTED PRICING IS EXCLUSIVE FOR INTERNET CUSTOMERS. *POSTED PRICING IS VALID ONLY UPON PRESENTATION OF THIS AD PRIOR TO DELIVERY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB6DD249406
Stock: DD249406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 113,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,439
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2013 Jeep Compass Limited Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat Clean CARFAX. Compass Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, CVT, FWD, Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat, Dark Slate Gray Interior. 21/27 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCCB3DD124926
Stock: 124926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 59,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,499$796 Below Market
Charbonneau GMC Buick - Dickinson / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB1DD249362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii 2.4L Dohc 16V I4 Dual-Vvt Engine 26A Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Bright Silver Metallic Dark Slate Gray Interior; Premium Cloth Bucket Seats P215/60R17 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Jeep Compass Sport. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Jeep Compass Sport, include superior traction and stability. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB9DD272120
Stock: DD272120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 115,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,495$411 Below Market
Best Buy Car Sales - North Syracuse / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB0DD207491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Florida Ave DriveTime - Tampa / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCBA1DD265874
Stock: 1530021734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,669 miles
$12,998
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jeep Compass Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCCB6DD203684
Stock: 18899345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
