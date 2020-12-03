Used 2013 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

6,371 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Compass Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Sport

    112,909 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,250

    $1,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Limited

    58,169 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    $1,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Sport

    87,441 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,595

    $1,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    75,724 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,980

    $1,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Silver
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    141,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,989

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Black
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    90,036 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Silver
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    65,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,499

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Sport

    63,146 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Sport

    97,027 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    32,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,874

    $209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Black
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    69,363 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,490

    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in White
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    130,085 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Limited

    113,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,439

    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    59,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,499

    $796 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Sport

    61,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,598

    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Latitude

    115,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,495

    $411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Sport

    107,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2013 Jeep Compass Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Jeep Compass Limited

    83,669 miles

    $12,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Compass searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2013 Jeep Compass

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Compass
Overall Consumer Rating
42 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
Ok
Roy,09/09/2019
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I buy this 2013 Jeep Compass because other car cost to fix timing belt & engine replace! I had Jeep Compass now for 7 yrs. had no problems on engine but started know something the cargo not very big & poor gas mileage & CVT transmission had jerking feeling when stop real fast plus recalls! And other thing too like changing oil & air filter very hard changes because 9 screws take off get to air filter! But all of that got Lifetime warranty incase engine &Transmission break down cost you arm & leg replace it!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Compass
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Compass info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings