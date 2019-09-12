2020 Jeep Compass
2020 Jeep Compass Review
- Roomy seating for such a small vehicle
- Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
- Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
- Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
- Limited cargo space
- Nine-speed transmission's sluggish response
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
Modern crossovers don't have the go-anywhere, do-anything spirit of old-school SUVs, but some can still handle off-road adventures when called upon. The 2020 Jeep Compass is a competitively priced small crossover that can, when optioned properly, tackle dirt trails like nothing else in the class.
Our verdict
Not all vehicles can be all things. Its competitors have better interior volume and fuel economy. But they can't match the Compass' prowess off-road. Think of the Compass as Grand Cherokee Lite.
How does the Compass drive?
We tested the Compass Trailhawk. It will surprise you with its impressive capability when the trail gets tough. The first-gear hold and lockable center differential are features that you won't find on most rival SUVs.
But some of the things that make the Trailhawk so good off-road hurt it on pavement. Emergency braking from 60 mph took 140 feet in Edmunds' testing, which we primarily attribute to the low-grip, all-terrain tires. Its underwhelming handling is the same, and its 0-60 mph time of 10.1 seconds is marginal at best.
How comfortable is the Compass?
The Trailhawk isn't the most comfortable choice in the segment, but it is a little better than average. This is true even on models without the Trailhawk's off-road-oriented tire and suspension package. The front seat cushions are firm and have adequate lateral support.
The climate system's mix of buttons and touchscreen controls works great. We also like the nice and toasty heated seats and steering wheel. On the downside, there's a moderate amount of wind noise on the highway and, at least for the Trailhawk and its knobby tires, noticeable road noise on rougher road surfaces. Other Compass versions should be a little quieter.
How’s the interior?
The Compass' interior is straightforward and ergonomic. All of the controls are laid out well, and the Trailhawk's drive mode dial is easy to use. The driver's seat has plenty of adjustment range.
Passengers can get in and out with ease, thanks to the wide doors with squared-off tops. Once inside, the Compass impresses with a spacious cabin with plenty of head- and legroom front and back. The driver has a good view of the road ahead, though the chunky roof pillars create blind spots in the rear.
How’s the tech?
While it's not a tech-heavy vehicle, the Compass proves that quality is better than quantity. The available 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen has crisp graphics and accessible menus. We also like that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trim levels.
Voice controls are similarly impressive; though recognition is just average, the system interfaces with multiple aspects of the infotainment system. You can even send prewritten texts and adjust climate settings. There are many available driver assist systems, but most work just OK.
How’s the storage?
While cargo volume is on the low side for this class of SUV, the available space is useful. There are multiple storage areas throughout the cabin that are perfect for small items. The armrest bin can hold large phones or a small camera, and the glovebox is decently sized. As a family vehicle, the Compass loses a few points because its child car-seat anchors are buried in the seat cushions and are hard to find and access.
All-wheel-drive Compass models such as the Trailhawk can tow up to 2,000 pounds, a decent rating for this segment. An optional tow kit adds a four-pin harness and an integrated Class III hitch.
How economical is the Compass?
Even with its taller ride height and knobby tires, the Compass Trailhawk we tested managed to get 27.7 mpg on our evaluation loop. That was almost 3 mpg better than the official EPA estimate of 25 mpg combined. However, most rival SUVs are more fuel-efficient overall.
Is the Compass a good value?
The Trailhawk can be seen as having good value given its capability. But you may want to look elsewhere if a regular Compass is on your radar. Pricing can be a little higher than the norm, and warranty coverage is average.
Wildcard
For most people, going off-road is not a daily occurrence. But for enthusiasts who like getting dirty, exploring the less worn path is a genuinely enjoyable thing to do. They will happily tolerate the Trailhawk's on-road sluggishness in exchange for its surprising capability off-road. While most crossovers will reside in suburbia, Jeep infused the Compass with the right look and feel to keep drivers smiling.
Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?
Jeep Compass models
The 2020 Jeep Compass is a subcompact crossover available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. There are also Altitude and High Altitude versions of the Latitude and Limited, respectively, that add unique exterior accents and a few extra features.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jeep Compass.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 latitude, loaded. rides very well, very good acceleration. comfortable. and well made interior. transmission is perfect, not bad like reviewers said. much quicker than nissan of the same size.. i cant beleive uts nit the top rated in its category.
This car offers comfort and great mileage. Best little SUV you can buy. I am quite impressed with this little SUV.
Great value.
Roamy comfortable and powerful my 4x2 gets 32 mpgs over all.
Features & Specs
|Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$25,355
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$29,905
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,355
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$28,275
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Compass safety features:
- Jeep Active Drive
- Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if it detects the risk of a front collision and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
- LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Compass vs. the competition
Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Cherokee
As a compact crossover, the Jeep Cherokee is one size class above the Compass. While the Compass has acceptable rear seat legroom, the Cherokee is longer and far more accommodating for passengers in back. It also has nicer interior materials and an uprated V6 engine if you want more power. The Cherokee is the superior vehicle but costs a bit more than the Compass.
Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Renegade
The Renegade and the Jeep Compass are similarly sized and priced, but they represent contrasting takes on the subcompact crossover market. They are primarily differentiated by styling — the Compass looks like a typical SUV, while the Renegade has a baby Wrangler design language that makes it look a little rough-and-tumble. The Renegade also offers a secondary engine choice in the form of a turbocharged four-cylinder.
Jeep Compass vs. Ford Escape
As with the Cherokee, the Ford Escape offers more room and additional features compared to the Compass. It also offers two turbocharged four-cylinders and a hybrid — a powertrain that neither Jeep offers. The Escape is naturally more expensive than the Compass, but we think the extra passenger space and greater levels of refinement are worth the price bump.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Compass a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jeep Compass?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jeep Compass:
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
Is the Jeep Compass reliable?
Is the 2020 Jeep Compass a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jeep Compass?
The least-expensive 2020 Jeep Compass is the 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,105.
Other versions include:
- Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,355
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,905
- Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,355
- Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,275
- Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,775
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,105
- Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,675
- Sun and Wheel 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/20 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,250
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,605
- High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $31,900
- Sun and Safety 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,550
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,405
- North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,800
- Sun and Safety 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,050
- High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,400
What are the different models of Jeep Compass?
More about the 2020 Jeep Compass
2020 Jeep Compass Overview
The 2020 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sun and Wheel 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/20 (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sun and Safety 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sun and Safety 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Compass?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Compass and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Compass 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Compass.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Compass and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Compass featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jeep Compass?
2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,490. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,403 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,403 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,087.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 16.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,350. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,163 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,163 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,187.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 21.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 53 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,094 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,094 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,401.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 18.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,385. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,148 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,148 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,238.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 21.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,510. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $5,684 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,684 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,826.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 19.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,132 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,132 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,058.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 15.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,285 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,285 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,010.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 17.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,650. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,151 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,151 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,499.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 18.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Compass North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Compass North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,935. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Compass North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,136 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,136 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,799.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Compass North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 16.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Jeep Compass North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jeep Compasses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jeep Compass for sale near. There are currently 381 new 2020 Compasses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,865 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jeep Compass. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,826 on a used or CPO 2020 Compass available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jeep Compasss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Compass for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,539.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,724.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Compass?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
