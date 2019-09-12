  1. Home
2020 Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV Exterior
7.3/10 Expert Rating
Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV Fender Badge
Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV Front Badge
Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV Exterior
Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV Exterior
+199
(12)

2020 Jeep Compass
MSRP Range: $22,105 - $31,900

Select a trim
Build & Price

2020 Jeep Compass Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Roomy seating for such a small vehicle
  • Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
  • Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
Cons
  • Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
  • Limited cargo space
  • Nine-speed transmission's sluggish response
What's new
  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017

Modern crossovers don't have the go-anywhere, do-anything spirit of old-school SUVs, but some can still handle off-road adventures when called upon. The 2020 Jeep Compass is a competitively priced small crossover that can, when optioned properly, tackle dirt trails like nothing else in the class.

Much of its off-road skill comes courtesy of the Trailhawk trim. Not only is all-wheel drive standard in the Trailhawk, it also adds a lifted suspension, beefier tires, a more advanced traction control system, and underbody skid plates to protect vital components. These upgrades, along with a lockable center differential, hill descent control and a first-gear hold feature, make the Compass more versatile than many of its rivals.

There are a few negative aspects to consider. The sole engine offering is neither quick nor fuel-efficient, and interior cargo space is a little lacking. But overall we think you'll find the Compass to be an agreeable subcompact SUV, especially if you go for the Trailhawk version.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.3 / 10
Not all vehicles can be all things. Its competitors have better interior volume and fuel economy. But they can't match the Compass' prowess off-road. Think of the Compass as Grand Cherokee Lite.

How does the Compass drive?

6.0
We tested the Compass Trailhawk. It will surprise you with its impressive capability when the trail gets tough. The first-gear hold and lockable center differential are features that you won't find on most rival SUVs.

But some of the things that make the Trailhawk so good off-road hurt it on pavement. Emergency braking from 60 mph took 140 feet in Edmunds' testing, which we primarily attribute to the low-grip, all-terrain tires. Its underwhelming handling is the same, and its 0-60 mph time of 10.1 seconds is marginal at best.

How comfortable is the Compass?

7.0
The Trailhawk isn't the most comfortable choice in the segment, but it is a little better than average. This is true even on models without the Trailhawk's off-road-oriented tire and suspension package. The front seat cushions are firm and have adequate lateral support.

The climate system's mix of buttons and touchscreen controls works great. We also like the nice and toasty heated seats and steering wheel. On the downside, there's a moderate amount of wind noise on the highway and, at least for the Trailhawk and its knobby tires, noticeable road noise on rougher road surfaces. Other Compass versions should be a little quieter.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The Compass' interior is straightforward and ergonomic. All of the controls are laid out well, and the Trailhawk's drive mode dial is easy to use. The driver's seat has plenty of adjustment range.

Passengers can get in and out with ease, thanks to the wide doors with squared-off tops. Once inside, the Compass impresses with a spacious cabin with plenty of head- and legroom front and back. The driver has a good view of the road ahead, though the chunky roof pillars create blind spots in the rear.

How’s the tech?

8.0
While it's not a tech-heavy vehicle, the Compass proves that quality is better than quantity. The available 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen has crisp graphics and accessible menus. We also like that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trim levels.

Voice controls are similarly impressive; though recognition is just average, the system interfaces with multiple aspects of the infotainment system. You can even send prewritten texts and adjust climate settings. There are many available driver assist systems, but most work just OK.

How’s the storage?

7.0
While cargo volume is on the low side for this class of SUV, the available space is useful. There are multiple storage areas throughout the cabin that are perfect for small items. The armrest bin can hold large phones or a small camera, and the glovebox is decently sized. As a family vehicle, the Compass loses a few points because its child car-seat anchors are buried in the seat cushions and are hard to find and access.

All-wheel-drive Compass models such as the Trailhawk can tow up to 2,000 pounds, a decent rating for this segment. An optional tow kit adds a four-pin harness and an integrated Class III hitch.

How economical is the Compass?

7.0
Even with its taller ride height and knobby tires, the Compass Trailhawk we tested managed to get 27.7 mpg on our evaluation loop. That was almost 3 mpg better than the official EPA estimate of 25 mpg combined. However, most rival SUVs are more fuel-efficient overall.

Is the Compass a good value?

7.0
The Trailhawk can be seen as having good value given its capability. But you may want to look elsewhere if a regular Compass is on your radar. Pricing can be a little higher than the norm, and warranty coverage is average.

Wildcard

8.5
For most people, going off-road is not a daily occurrence. But for enthusiasts who like getting dirty, exploring the less worn path is a genuinely enjoyable thing to do. They will happily tolerate the Trailhawk's on-road sluggishness in exchange for its surprising capability off-road. While most crossovers will reside in suburbia, Jeep infused the Compass with the right look and feel to keep drivers smiling.

Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?

If you want to save some money, the base Sport isn't a bad way to go. Neither is the Latitude, but it just doesn't offer enough upgrades for the money. We'd go with the Limited or the Trailhawk. Select the Limited if you want additional luxury features or the Trailhawk if you plan to venture off-road. No matter which trim you pick, make sure to add the two inexpensive safety packages if you want advanced driving aids in your Compass.

Jeep Compass models

The 2020 Jeep Compass is a subcompact crossover available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. There are also Altitude and High Altitude versions of the Latitude and Limited, respectively, that add unique exterior accents and a few extra features.

All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all Compasses except the Trailhawk, which comes standard with AWD. A six-speed manual transmission is available on the Sport and the Latitude, but most Compasses you will come across will have either a six-speed (for front-wheel-drive models) or a nine-speed automatic (AWD models only).

Starting things out is the Sport trim. Standard equipment highlights include heated mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate control, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split rear bench, a 7-inch touchscreen, first- and second-row USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Compared to the Sport, the Compass Latitude has alloy wheels, roof rails, rear air vents, upgraded cloth and simulated leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, satellite radio and more option packages.

From there, you can choose between the luxe Limited and the off-road-focused Trailhawk.

The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. Standout features include remote engine start, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a color information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery and a 115-volt household-style power outlet.

The AWD-only Trailhawk is based on the Latitude but adds a few of the Limited's upgrades, including the larger touchscreen. You also get off-road-oriented tires, a raised suspension, skid plates and a Selec-Terrain system to help the Compass crawl up steep ascents and over rocky surfaces.

Many of the features in upper trim levels are available on other trims via option packages. Other notable packages include the Safety and Security Group and Advanced Safety Group, both of which add advanced driver safety aids. Other popular options, depending on the trim level, include a navigation system, a sunroof, a premium nine-speaker Alpine audio system, a power liftgate and xenon headlights.

Save as much as $6,109 with Edmunds

2020 Jeep Compass pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jeep Compass.

5 star reviews: 59%
4 star reviews: 8%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 25%
1 star reviews: 8%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • infotainment system
  • driving experience
  • transmission
  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • acceleration
  • ride quality
  • sound system
  • climate control

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, after 1 year, better than described on web reviews
harry,
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

2020 latitude, loaded. rides very well, very good acceleration. comfortable. and well made interior. transmission is perfect, not bad like reviewers said. much quicker than nissan of the same size.. i cant beleive uts nit the top rated in its category.

5 out of 5 stars, Great priced vehicle
Mike,
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

This car offers comfort and great mileage. Best little SUV you can buy. I am quite impressed with this little SUV.

5 out of 5 stars, Nice
S.,
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

Great value.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Compass Yet!!
Mikeo,
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

Roamy comfortable and powerful my 4x2 gets 32 mpgs over all.

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Features & Specs

Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$25,355
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$29,905
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Latitude 4dr SUV features & specs
Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,355
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$28,275
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Jeep Compass features & specs
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Compass safety features:

Jeep Active Drive
Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
Warns you if it detects the risk of a front collision and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover20.2%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Jeep Compass vs. the competition

Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Cherokee

As a compact crossover, the Jeep Cherokee is one size class above the Compass. While the Compass has acceptable rear seat legroom, the Cherokee is longer and far more accommodating for passengers in back. It also has nicer interior materials and an uprated V6 engine if you want more power. The Cherokee is the superior vehicle but costs a bit more than the Compass.

Compare Jeep Compass & Jeep Cherokee features

Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Renegade

The Renegade and the Jeep Compass are similarly sized and priced, but they represent contrasting takes on the subcompact crossover market. They are primarily differentiated by styling — the Compass looks like a typical SUV, while the Renegade has a baby Wrangler design language that makes it look a little rough-and-tumble. The Renegade also offers a secondary engine choice in the form of a turbocharged four-cylinder.

Compare Jeep Compass & Jeep Renegade features

Jeep Compass vs. Ford Escape

As with the Cherokee, the Ford Escape offers more room and additional features compared to the Compass. It also offers two turbocharged four-cylinders and a hybrid — a powertrain that neither Jeep offers. The Escape is naturally more expensive than the Compass, but we think the extra passenger space and greater levels of refinement are worth the price bump.

Compare Jeep Compass & Ford Escape features
Jeep Compass for sale
FAQ

Is the Jeep Compass a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Compass both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about Jeep Compass fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Compass gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Compass has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jeep Compass. Learn more

