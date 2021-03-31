  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. 2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Jeep Compass

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $28,000 (estimated)
2022 Jeep Compass
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Compass
Learn More
Jeep.com
  • New exterior styling
  • Larger touchscreen with latest Uconnect 5 software
  • Potentially available with Renegade's turbocharged 1.3-liter engine
  • Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
Jeep Compass for Sale
2022 Jeep Compass Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
What is the Compass?

Ready to go off-road? The Jeep Compass is a compact SUV designed to withstand the rigors of rocks and bumpy terrain — in fact, the Compass and its Renegade sibling are the only crossovers of this size we recommend for serious off-roading due to their impressive technology and advanced all-wheel-drive systems. However, the Compass falters when it comes to on-road performance. It's slow by modern standards and fails to meet the high bar set by crossovers, including the Mazda CX-30 and Hyundai Kona, that offer impressive comfort and tech at a great price.

The good news is that much of this could change in 2022. Late last year in China, Jeep showed a refreshed version of the Compass meant for international markets. We expect a similar model to reach the U.S. this year. The changes could include a new exterior look with a restyled front grille and bumpers. Inside, the Compass shown in China featured an updated steering wheel and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen mounted to the dash. It'll use the latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system we've been eager to test out. Under the hood, the Compass could add an turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine from its smaller Renegade sibling as an optional upgrade. The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder should return unchanged.

It appears the Compass is headed upmarket with a more refined presence than the current model. However, we do not expect changes to its cargo space and generally dull handling — two areas that could use attention. The Compass also has a higher starting price than many vehicles its size. But there's no question it has character, and for some buyers the coming updates may only add to the equation.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If changes like a larger touchscreen and new engine come to fruition, do they improve the Compass' place in our compact SUV rankings? We'll have to put the refreshed 2022 Compass to the test, but the potential upgrades certainly bode well for the future of a model in danger of getting squeezed out of relevance by more well-rounded vehicles.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jeep Compass.

Related 2022 Jeep Compass info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model