What is the Compass?

Ready to go off-road? The Jeep Compass is a compact SUV designed to withstand the rigors of rocks and bumpy terrain — in fact, the Compass and its Renegade sibling are the only crossovers of this size we recommend for serious off-roading due to their impressive technology and advanced all-wheel-drive systems. However, the Compass falters when it comes to on-road performance. It's slow by modern standards and fails to meet the high bar set by crossovers, including the Mazda CX-30 and Hyundai Kona, that offer impressive comfort and tech at a great price.

The good news is that much of this could change in 2022. Late last year in China, Jeep showed a refreshed version of the Compass meant for international markets. We expect a similar model to reach the U.S. this year. The changes could include a new exterior look with a restyled front grille and bumpers. Inside, the Compass shown in China featured an updated steering wheel and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen mounted to the dash. It'll use the latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system we've been eager to test out. Under the hood, the Compass could add an turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine from its smaller Renegade sibling as an optional upgrade. The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder should return unchanged.

It appears the Compass is headed upmarket with a more refined presence than the current model. However, we do not expect changes to its cargo space and generally dull handling — two areas that could use attention. The Compass also has a higher starting price than many vehicles its size. But there's no question it has character, and for some buyers the coming updates may only add to the equation.