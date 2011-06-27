Vehicle overview

The Jeep brand is famous for a couple of reasons, but never has one of those reasons been exceptional fuel economy. The entry-level 2013 Compass tries to get Jeep personality into the gas-saving game by attaching a few of the brand's signature styling elements and various (optional) off-road components to what is essentially a front-wheel-drive car platform. As often happens when an automaker tries to accomplish two rather disparate missions, the result is a vehicle that serves neither purpose particularly well.

If you're considering a 2013 Jeep Compass to get the kind of serious off-roading ability most of us imagine when we see the Jeep badge, know that the Compass really isn't the right tool for the job. Jeep itself sets a narrowly defined parameter here, saying that to operate the Compass in "moderate off-road conditions" you must equip it with a special off-road equipment package. And that's only after equipping the Compass with some other required optional hardware, including the larger of this Jeep's two four-cylinder engines and, well, four-wheel drive.

That's where the Compass hits the crossroads. While the base Compass with a manual transmission earns respectable fuel economy ratings of 23 mpg city and 30 mpg highway, they're for a vehicle that's essentially a front-wheel-drive car and far from what you might use for moderate off-roading adventures. Not really much of a Jeep at all. Go for the larger engine and all the equipment needed to use the Compass off road and fuel economy estimates plummet to 20/23 -- pretty dismal figures for a compact car and essentially defeating the purpose for buying a compact anything.

The only way the 2013 Jeep Compass seems to make sense is if you're buying it not for off-roading but for just getting around in foul weather. Fair enough; the Compass can do that. But unless you're intent on owning a Jeep for the sake of owning a Jeep, there is a multitude of similar-sized, similar-priced competitors that can ably transport you when the roads get sloppy, while also being markedly more economical and more refined.

Like the Compass, the engine and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) for Subaru's new Impreza-based 2013 XV Crosstrek aren't particularly impressive, but the Crosstrek does fine off-road and delivers vastly better fuel economy ratings and a more enjoyable overall driving experience. Or for better all-around performance for a little more money, consider other top compact crossovers such as the 2013 Ford Escape, which offer more utility and refinement and equivalent road-oriented all-wheel-drive capability.