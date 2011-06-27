Used 2012 Jeep Compass for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6,371 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20072020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$40K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

2030
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $6,995Great Deal | $2,215 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    89,269 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Sellers - San Diego / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDBB6CD636282
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,997Great Deal | $1,352 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    103,042 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bill Dodge Hyundai - Brunswick / Maine

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDEB1CD655561
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $7,495Good Deal | $1,109 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    88,774 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Performance Car Sales - River Grove / Illinois

    New Tires!!! Sport!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJCBB9CD554217
    Stock: 10791
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,999Good Deal | $1,205 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    87,846 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota

    Sport package, fully equipped, front wheel drive, manual transmission for great gas mileage, very clean and priced right!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJCBB0CD539475
    Stock: 281AA20
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,990Good Deal | $883 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    81,947 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

    ***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Mineral Gray Metallic 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, 1 OWNER!, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDEB2CD616297
    Stock: MZC1006A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $7,800Good Deal | $533 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    107,828 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio

    TAKE A LOOK? LOW MILES? PRICED BELOW KBB? ONE OWNER? BLUETOOTH? PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION? GREAT FIND? ABS brakes? Compass? Electronic Stability Control? Emergency communication system? Heated door mirrors? Illuminated entry? Low tire pressure warning? Remote Keyless Entry Single Slot CD/MP3 Player? Traction control Recent Arrival!0 Accidents Leather Power Seats Heated Seats Owner''''''''s Manual Floor Mats AM/FM/CD A/C ALL vehicles. FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS. Some options are autoloaded by Vin-number and mistakes can happen. Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDBB0CD549106
    Stock: D549106
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,970Good Deal | $986 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    86,742 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gross Buick - Marshfield / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDEB4CD563019
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $7,499Fair Deal | $1,037 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    112,975 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carma Auto - Capitol Heights / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDEB6CD572594
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,265Good Deal | $1,156 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    115,441 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDEB5CD571730
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,000Good Deal | $1,207 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    96,058 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Courtesy Chevrolet - San Diego / California

    Recent Arrival! ***SUNROOF/MOONROOF***, ***TOUCHSCREEN***, ***MEDIA HUB***, ***BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE w/ STREAMING***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***REMOTE VEHICLE START***, ***HEATED SEATS***, 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Wheels, 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers, 4 Speakers, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5' Touch Screen Display, 9 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Premium Sound Group, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun/Sound Group, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Latitude 4WD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT To view KBB's 3rd Party Pricing Report for this vehicle, copy and paste this link in your browser: https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/dhz1b As your premier Used car dealer in San Diego County, Courtesy Chevrolet has a large inventory of used cars, trucks, and SUVs. With special finance rates and finance plans available, we make every effort to get customers into a discounted Used vehicle for the lowest payment possible. Plus, if you have a trade-in, we can beat CarMax on its value. All Used cars purchased from Courtesy Chevrolet have lifetime free refills of nitrogen for $199, 3M door and cargo guards for $399, SWAT Vehicle Recovery for $995, and lifetime replacement of window tint for $595.00.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDEB4CD630377
    Stock: P8129S
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $6,424Good Deal | $757 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    123,246 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Don Thornton Volkswagen of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJCBA1CD500627
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,737Fair Deal | $1,020 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    33,160 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gross Motors - Neillsville / Wisconsin

    REMOTE START ..., LOW MILES ..., ONE OWNER ..., LOCAL TRADE ..., ZERO ACCIDENT ..., AM / FM RADIO ..., KEYLESS ENTRY ..., FRONT BUCKET SEATS ..., POWER WINDOWS ..., AND MUCH MORE!!. Odometer is 81000 miles below market average! Come see why Gross Motors is the number one dealer group in the area! With a friendly, knowledgeable staff and the greatest selection around, you won't be disappointed!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJCEA1CD503264
    Stock: R20-374
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $10,900

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    66,127 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois

    Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDEB4CD588745
    Stock: CD588745-1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2018

  • $5,995Good Deal | $555 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    132,612 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McKenzie Motors - Sykesville / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDBB5CD616508
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $9,869Fair Deal | $245 below market

    2012 Jeep Compass Limited

    80,686 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    IG Burton Chevrolet of Seaford - Seaford / Delaware

    Nobody Beats a Burton Deal! NOBODY! Over 110 years of serving the sales, service, and parts needs of Delmarva and beyond. 2012 Jeep Compass Limited Compass Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, CVT, 4WD, Gray.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDCB2CD655829
    Stock: 9209367A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $8,967

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    79,717 miles
    Delivery available*

    FX Caprara Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Watertown / New York

    Clean CARFAX. 2012 Jeep Compass Sport Wh 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, 4WD, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.12 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, 4WD.4WD Odometer is 2784 miles below market average!FX marks the spot! Free Delivery up to 200 Miles from Dealership.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDBB1CD522691
    Stock: FW19763A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $8,888Fair Deal

    2012 Jeep Compass Sport

    78,550 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland

    4WD.This 2012 Jeep Compass Sport will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 27745 miles below market average!Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJDBB7CD587903
    Stock: 587903
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-25-2020

  • $9,732

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

    99,985 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hudson Nissan of North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina

    2012 Jeep Compass Latitude FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Odometer is 14122 miles below market average! 21/27 City/Highway MPG Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..Congratulations on choosing an used vehicle from Hudson Nissan on Rivers Avenue. This vehicle has passed our 156 point inspection and comes with a free Carfax with Buyback protection. We also provide a no questions asked 10 day exchange policy on every used vehicle we sell. Also, every vehicle under 70K miles at time of delivery has a limited bumper to bumper 30 day warranty. Call one of our Certified Internet Consultants at 843-553-1000 to get more information about this used vehicle. Hudson Nissan is the number one volume Nissan store in the state of SC 8 years in a row. We accomplished this by making truly exceptional customer service our number one priority. Check us out online at www.myhudsonnissan.com to see our specials, or one of our 500+ vehicles we have in stock. We now offer free delivery within 500 miles, call for more details( Does not include hotel expenses). Hudson Nissan is proud to serve Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Columbia and surrounding cities in South Carolina. Online price includes $597.53 closing fee. Buyer is responsible for all state, county, and city taxes, tag, title, and registration fees in the state in which the vehicle will be registered. Offer good while supply lasts. Must finance with one of our lenders to receive full discounts.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4NJCEBXCD618289
    Stock: T618286
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2012 Jeep Compass
Compass Reviews & Specs