Close

Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Mineral Gray Metallic 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, 1 OWNER!, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4NJDEB2CD616297

Stock: MZC1006A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

