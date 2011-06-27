Used 2012 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
- $6,995Great Deal | $2,215 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Sport89,269 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Sellers - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB6CD636282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,997Great Deal | $1,352 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude103,042 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Dodge Hyundai - Brunswick / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB1CD655561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,495Good Deal | $1,109 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Sport88,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Car Sales - River Grove / Illinois
New Tires!!! Sport!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCBB9CD554217
Stock: 10791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $1,205 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Sport87,846 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Sport package, fully equipped, front wheel drive, manual transmission for great gas mileage, very clean and priced right!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCBB0CD539475
Stock: 281AA20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990Good Deal | $883 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude81,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Mineral Gray Metallic 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, 1 OWNER!, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB2CD616297
Stock: MZC1006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,800Good Deal | $533 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Sport107,828 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
TAKE A LOOK? LOW MILES? PRICED BELOW KBB? ONE OWNER? BLUETOOTH? PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION? GREAT FIND? ABS brakes? Compass? Electronic Stability Control? Emergency communication system? Heated door mirrors? Illuminated entry? Low tire pressure warning? Remote Keyless Entry Single Slot CD/MP3 Player? Traction control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB0CD549106
Stock: D549106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,970Good Deal | $986 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude86,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gross Buick - Marshfield / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB4CD563019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,499Fair Deal | $1,037 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude112,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carma Auto - Capitol Heights / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB6CD572594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,265Good Deal | $1,156 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude115,441 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB5CD571730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,000Good Deal | $1,207 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude96,058 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Chevrolet - San Diego / California
Recent Arrival! ***SUNROOF/MOONROOF***, ***TOUCHSCREEN***, ***MEDIA HUB***, ***BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE w/ STREAMING***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***REMOTE VEHICLE START***, ***HEATED SEATS***, 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Wheels, 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers, 4 Speakers, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5' Touch Screen Display, 9 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Premium Sound Group, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun/Sound Group, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Latitude 4WD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB4CD630377
Stock: P8129S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $6,424Good Deal | $757 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Sport123,246 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Don Thornton Volkswagen of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCBA1CD500627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,737Fair Deal | $1,020 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude33,160 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gross Motors - Neillsville / Wisconsin
REMOTE START ..., LOW MILES ..., ONE OWNER ..., LOCAL TRADE ..., ZERO ACCIDENT ..., AM / FM RADIO ..., KEYLESS ENTRY ..., FRONT BUCKET SEATS ..., POWER WINDOWS ..., AND MUCH MORE!!. Odometer is 81000 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEA1CD503264
Stock: R20-374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $10,900
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude66,127 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB4CD588745
Stock: CD588745-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2018
- $5,995Good Deal | $555 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Sport132,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McKenzie Motors - Sykesville / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB5CD616508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,869Fair Deal | $245 below market
2012 Jeep Compass Limited80,686 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
IG Burton Chevrolet of Seaford - Seaford / Delaware
Nobody Beats a Burton Deal! NOBODY! Over 110 years of serving the sales, service, and parts needs of Delmarva and beyond. 2012 Jeep Compass Limited Compass Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, CVT, 4WD, Gray.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDCB2CD655829
Stock: 9209367A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,967
2012 Jeep Compass Sport79,717 milesDelivery available*
FX Caprara Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Watertown / New York
Clean CARFAX. 2012 Jeep Compass Sport Wh 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, 4WD, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.12 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, 4WD.4WD Odometer is 2784 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB1CD522691
Stock: FW19763A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $8,888Fair Deal
2012 Jeep Compass Sport78,550 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
4WD.This 2012 Jeep Compass Sport will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 27745 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDBB7CD587903
Stock: 587903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $9,732
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude99,985 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Nissan of North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Odometer is 14122 miles below market average! 21/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jeep Compass Latitude with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEBXCD618289
Stock: T618286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020