Vehicle overview

Compact crossovers have to cover a lot of ground. They need to be able to carry your mountain bike at a moment's notice. They need to offer enough all-terrain capability to get you to work during a snowstorm. They need to be roomy and comfortable for you and a couple of kids. They need to offer a semblance of style along with a decent number of tech features. Yet for all that, we're not willing to pay that much for them. The 2014 Jeep Compass is an example of a budget crossover that tries to check every box while keeping the bottom line low.

First off, it's a Jeep, and Jeeps are known for off-road supremacy. The Compass does have quite a bit more all-terrain capability than most other compact crossover SUVs, but that only comes about when you add some extra-cost features. And even if so equipped, it's a good bet you'll be calling your friend with a Wrangler to pull you out of a ditch if you attempt anything really challenging. And so like most other small crossovers, the Jeep Compass is mainly intended to give you enough traction and ground clearance to get to work after a snowstorm.

This year's new six-speed automatic transmission is a welcome replacement for last year's continuously variable transmission (CVT) on most versions of the Jeep Compass. When paired with the 2.4-liter engine, it improves both acceleration and fuel economy. That said, the 2014 Compass still feels rather slow in normal driving, and gas mileage remains below average with the new automatic transmission. Moreover, persistent engine drone and tire noise make for a noisy cabin, and the Jeep rides harshly over bumps and ruts.

With so many capable rivals in this class, it's certainly worthwhile to explore all your options. If enhanced off-road capabilities in a small crossover are a must-have, we'd suggest taking a look at the similarly priced 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek. For the majority of crossover SUV owners who rarely, if ever, leave the pavement, the 2014 Ford Escape, 2014 Honda CR-V and 2014 Mazda CX-5 are some of the best choices in this class. If up-front cost is your main concern, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select (the renamed old-generation version of the Rogue) has a low starting price like the 2014 Jeep Compass but it offers a much better overall package.