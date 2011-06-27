  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2014 Jeep Compass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable front seats
  • a few clever features
  • reasonably capable off-road when properly equipped.
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • disappointing fuel economy
  • noisy, rough ride
  • tight rear legroom
  • minimal storage space.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although this year's new six-speed automatic transmission improves the driving experience, the 2014 Jeep Compass still falls behind most other small crossovers in performance, fuel economy and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Compact crossovers have to cover a lot of ground. They need to be able to carry your mountain bike at a moment's notice. They need to offer enough all-terrain capability to get you to work during a snowstorm. They need to be roomy and comfortable for you and a couple of kids. They need to offer a semblance of style along with a decent number of tech features. Yet for all that, we're not willing to pay that much for them. The 2014 Jeep Compass is an example of a budget crossover that tries to check every box while keeping the bottom line low.

First off, it's a Jeep, and Jeeps are known for off-road supremacy. The Compass does have quite a bit more all-terrain capability than most other compact crossover SUVs, but that only comes about when you add some extra-cost features. And even if so equipped, it's a good bet you'll be calling your friend with a Wrangler to pull you out of a ditch if you attempt anything really challenging. And so like most other small crossovers, the Jeep Compass is mainly intended to give you enough traction and ground clearance to get to work after a snowstorm.

This year's new six-speed automatic transmission is a welcome replacement for last year's continuously variable transmission (CVT) on most versions of the Jeep Compass. When paired with the 2.4-liter engine, it improves both acceleration and fuel economy. That said, the 2014 Compass still feels rather slow in normal driving, and gas mileage remains below average with the new automatic transmission. Moreover, persistent engine drone and tire noise make for a noisy cabin, and the Jeep rides harshly over bumps and ruts.

With so many capable rivals in this class, it's certainly worthwhile to explore all your options. If enhanced off-road capabilities in a small crossover are a must-have, we'd suggest taking a look at the similarly priced 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek. For the majority of crossover SUV owners who rarely, if ever, leave the pavement, the 2014 Ford Escape, 2014 Honda CR-V and 2014 Mazda CX-5 are some of the best choices in this class. If up-front cost is your main concern, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select (the renamed old-generation version of the Rogue) has a low starting price like the 2014 Jeep Compass but it offers a much better overall package.

2014 Jeep Compass models

A five-passenger small crossover SUV, the 2014 Jeep Compass is available in three trim levels: Sport, Latitude and Limited.

Standard features for the Sport include 16-inch alloy wheels (17-inch wheels if optioned with the larger 2.4-liter engine), foglights, roof rails, air-conditioning, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 115-volt household power outlet and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Power Value Group adds full power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry and additional body-color exterior pieces. The Altitude Edition package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a body-color rear bumper, mesh cloth seat upholstery, and heated front seats.

The Latitude gets the above features as standard (with smaller 16-inch wheels for front-wheel-drive and 17s for all-wheel drive) and adds chrome exterior and interior trim, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. For the Latitude, the optional High Altitude Edition package adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (plus manual lumbar adjustment) and a sunroof.

The range-topping Limited includes the High Altitude equipment along with different 18-inch wheels, automatic climate control, a driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, and HD and satellite radio. The touchscreen interface is optional on the Latitude and includes an onboard hard drive with 28GB of digital music storage; on the Limited, this music server is combined with an optional navigation system.

The Freedom Drive II Off-Road group can be added to all four-wheel-drive trims. It includes 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, tow hooks, an off-road driving mode, an engine oil cooler, underbody skid plates, a full-size spare tire, hill-descent control, hill-start assist and a height-adjustable driver seat for the Sport trim.

The Latitude and Limited trims are eligible for the Security and Cargo Convenience group. On the Latitude this adds the auto-dimming rearview mirror, a security alarm and the driver information display. The Limited's version of this option group also includes remote start, a USB input and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Jeep also offers Bluetooth, the USB port and satellite radio bundled as a separate option for all trim levels.

Also offered on the top trims is the Sun and Sound group (a sunroof, an upgraded nine-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system, two flip-down tailgate speakers and satellite radio for the Latitude trim) and the Trailer Tow Prep group (oil cooler, trailer tow wiring harness and full-size spare).

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Jeep Compass receives a newly optional six-speed automatic transmission that replaces the CVT in most models. There's also a minor styling update inside and out, along with a standard 6.5-inch touchscreen audio interface and a rearview camera for the Limited trim. Front-seat side airbags are now standard across the lineup.

Performance & mpg

On the front-wheel-drive Sport and Latitude trim levels, the 2014 Jeep Compass is outfitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque. From here, three transmissions are available. A five-speed manual transmission is standard for the Sport, while a six-speed automatic or a CVT are optional. The Latitude has the six-speed automatic as standard. The CVT is a required option on Sport and Latitude models with the Altitude and High Altitude packages.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/30 mpg highway) for a front-wheel-drive Compass with the 2.0-liter engine and a five-speed manual. With the six-speed automatic, mileage falls to 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg highway), while the CVT version rates 24 mpg combined (22 mpg city/27 mpg highway).

Optional on the front-wheel-drive Sport and Latitude is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. This engine is standard on all-wheel-drive models (which Jeep calls four-wheel drive) and all Compass Limited models.

Equipped with the 2.4-liter engine and the five-speed manual, the front-drive Compass is rated at 25 mpg combined (23 mpg city/28 mpg highway). Add the six-speed automatic and you're looking at 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg highway). With four-wheel drive and the 2.4-liter engine, the 2014 Compass is rated at 25 mpg combined (23 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with the manual and 23 combined (21/27) with the six-speed automatic.

The optional Freedom Drive II Group provides a more serious 4WD system with low-range gearing and hill-descent control, but requires that you also select the 2.4-liter engine and CVT. With the CVT, fuel economy is quite poor at 21 mpg combined (20 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive 2014 Jeep Compass with the 2.4-liter engine and six-speed automatic transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, which is an average time for this class.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Jeep Compass models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is included with the Limited trim and available on others. The Freedom Drive II Off-Road group adds hill-descent and hill-start control.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Compass came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is average for this class of vehicle.

In government crash testing, the 2014 Jeep Compass received four out of a possible five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.

Driving

Regardless of which engine you choose, the Compass is not especially quick or invigorating to drive. Unquestionably, the new six-speed automatic transmission improves performance on models with the 2.4-liter engine. Even so, 2.4 versions of the 2014 Jeep Compass feel rather underpowered in normal driving in spite of a class-average 0-60-mph time. The engine makes its best power at higher revs, so the automatic transmission's frequent (and often slow) shifts can be bothersome when you're passing at highway speeds or merely trying to maintain speed on uphill grades. Equipping the Compass with the CVT results in downright sluggish acceleration and forces you to plan well ahead for passing maneuvers.

Making matters worse is a persistent drone from the 2.4-liter engine, regardless of the transmission. It escalates to a racket under hard acceleration, and combined with the Jeep's excessive wind and tire noise, you'll be reaching for the radio volume knob to drown it all out. Ride quality is another weak spot, as the Jeep's suspension struggles to cope with bumps and ruts, resulting in a harsh, bouncy ride over most pavement. This lack of composure also detracts from the crossover's handling abilities when you're going around turns.

Interior

Jeep has upgraded the interior materials in the Compass for the 2014 model year, and this is especially noticeable in loaded Latitude and Limited models, which have attractive stitching and leather work. However, there are still plenty of hard plastic surfaces, and features like Bluetooth and a USB input, which come standard on most rivals, remain optional even on the upper trim levels.

Although the seatback cushions might be a little narrow for larger adults, the front seats are comfortable and offer adequate support for longer drives. The rear seat is also well cushioned, but legroom is tight for this class.

The Compass does sport some clever features, such as a cooled glovebox, a rechargeable LED cargo light that pops out for use as a flashlight, and optional speakers that flip down and out from the raised liftgate to enhance outdoor listening. At 62.7 cubic feet, the Compass' maximum cargo capacity is respectable. It's considerably more than the Subaru XV Crosstrek's 51.9 cubic feet and slightly less than the Escape's 66.3 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Jeep Compass.

5(53%)
4(26%)
3(5%)
2(16%)
1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Another Good Jeep
trainwreck68,07/15/2014
We have had the Compass for 6 months now. We previously had a 2007 Liberty, and 2000 Cherokee. This Compass has been terrific despite what the "expert" reviews say. It is a CROSSOVER SUV it's not ment to be a hardcore off roader(buy a Wrangler). The 2.4L engine with 6 speed has enough power, it's not going to win the Daytona 500 but has plenty to get out of it's own way and it is very quiet to me, unless you floor the gas pedal all the time. As a matter of fact at idle we can't hear or feel it running. I am 6ft, 300lbs. and have no issues with interior room or comfort. Been averaging 24 to 25mpg with mixed city/hwy driving.(30 to 31mpg when we take a road trip).For $25,000 you can't beat it
Zippy, economical car
Kathleen M.,04/06/2017
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
We bought our 2014 Jeep Compass used and have had it a little over a year. We drive a lot of highway miles (40,000 last year) and this car has been an economical and dependable car. We usually get between 28-30 miles to the gallon. We haven't had any real issue with the car. It has fast pickup to move around slower vehicles. Overall its a good, small-sized SUV.
2014 much better than older models
MartyP,04/02/2017
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I think some reviews of this fine car suffer from past problems that have been corrected. For instance the new sealed six speed transmission is outstanding as opposed to the CVT of the past. The 2.4L engine is responsive, quiet and powerful enough, vs. the older 2.0L. The front seats are good looking and supportive.The car hugs the road and performs straight and true with no hesitation. The upgraded sound system is wonderful. The only negatives I can find are the broken plastic seat surrounds, the hard plastic dash, and the vision blocking pillars in the four corners. Also, the interior could use more storage cubbies like those in my daughter's older CR-V. One little irritation is that I can't gently beep the horn. It requires a hard push and is loud. All in all I love driving the car and I'm happy that it was assembled in the USA by union labor. Now, after 40,000 miles, still not a single problem. It's no exaggeration to say I absolutely love this little car.
Love my compass, Bought Used
Should be a car tester instead of a Road Warrior,09/16/2017
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Bought this compass with 26,000 miles on it. I drive a lot I have had the car 2 years and already have 110,000 miles on it. I travel from So Cal to No Cal in rain, sleet, snow, heat and off road. This vehicle has handled it all well. Feel safe driving it. No heavy duty repair costs yet. My mileage ranges from 30-35 mpg. I have the Sport Edition 2.4L 6 speed auto trans. Reading other reviews I was amazed at the poor remarks. Glad I have a good one..... Would love to have a 6CD player/radio combo instead of the single CD for long trips. I am on my 3rd set of tires and each type I have tried has been better in some areas then others. The handling included. The stock Kumho's handled snow better then I thought they would. The Nexxen were great on mountain cornering. Currently running the Michelin Defender MS and will know more when we get into snow season.
See all 19 reviews of the 2014 Jeep Compass
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Jeep Compass features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

More about the 2014 Jeep Compass

Used 2014 Jeep Compass Overview

The Used 2014 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Jeep Compass?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Jeep Compass trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude is priced between $7,999 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 36169 and145216 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Compass Sport is priced between $7,495 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 41180 and120162 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Jeep Compasses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Jeep Compass for sale near. There are currently 36 used and CPO 2014 Compasses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 36169 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Jeep Compass.

Can't find a used 2014 Jeep Compasss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Compass for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,023.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,070.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Compass for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,978.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Jeep Compass?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

