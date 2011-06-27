Estimated values
2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,785
|$4,756
|$5,297
|Clean
|$3,360
|$4,229
|$4,710
|Average
|$2,510
|$3,177
|$3,536
|Rough
|$1,660
|$2,124
|$2,361
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,367
|$3,907
|Clean
|$2,121
|$2,994
|$3,474
|Average
|$1,584
|$2,249
|$2,608
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,504
|$1,741
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,940
|$5,984
|$7,107
|Clean
|$3,497
|$5,322
|$6,319
|Average
|$2,613
|$3,997
|$4,744
|Rough
|$1,728
|$2,672
|$3,168
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,831
|$4,103
|$4,803
|Clean
|$2,513
|$3,649
|$4,271
|Average
|$1,877
|$2,741
|$3,206
|Rough
|$1,241
|$1,832
|$2,141
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ Sport 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,559
|$3,601
|$4,176
|Clean
|$2,272
|$3,202
|$3,713
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,405
|$2,787
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,608
|$1,861