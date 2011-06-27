Used 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews
2003 Vanden Plas-beautiful!
I purchased my '03 Vanden Plas late last year and it's been wonderful. I was lucky to get it because my dealer informed me that production of the Vanden Plas has stopped for a while. I was sad to hear it because I think that the only car that can out shine the beauty of a Vanden Plas is maybe a Rolls Royce. What I couldn't believe is that these Jags are still hand assembled in England (woodwork and all.) I can't tell you how many comments I've received on my car. It's been wonderful. Classic British luxury at it's best.
WOW!
I bought this car last summer (2011) on a whim. It had 140K miles but only cost 5K. WOW! FUN to drive. Even with 140K miles is still tight, dependable, runs great & drives oh so smooth. I am looking forward to upgrading to a 2008 or 2009 in the next year.
Great Vehicle:
I purchased my XJ8 used with about 34,000 miles on it, and have been extremely pleased with the XJ8 all around, performance, ride and drive, comfort and convenience, and have had no major problems with this vehicle whats so ever it still feels as solid and secure as the 1st day I drove it and was sold buy the way it drove period, and now understand what all these owners have in common and why the reviews are always so good on the 2003 XJ8.
Jaguar Excellence
This is the 7th jaguar I have owned, all have been great cars. This one the XJ8 seems to be the best to date, all round flexibility in comfort in town and highway. I do not think anyone could overdrive this car, it sticks like glue and goes where you point it. it never fails to get comments on its looks, It truly is in a class of its own.
Great at a good price
I paid $41k for a 2003 XJR in 3/2004 and figured it was a great price to sample a car I have always liked from afar. At $41k I'm super, super pleased but don't know if I would have been so pleased if I had to pay close to the sticker price. The car looks great and drives great. But you get more bells and whistles with the Japanese and German luxury cars, so if that's important, I might look elsewhere. However, there's no beating the Jaguar styling inside and out. This car has big-time personality -- all that wood and leather and its feline exterior make for a scrumptious package.
