2018 INFINITI Q60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Driver assistance features work well together
  • Red Sport 400's powerful V6 engine
  • Plenty of value for a luxury coupe
  • Cabin is showing its age
  • Trunk is small, even for a luxury coupe
  • Not as engaging to drive as most rivals
Which Q60 does Edmunds recommend?

The sweet spot is the 3.0t Sport trim level. It offers a proper dose of thrust over the four-cylinder without reaching the ambitious price point of the Red Sport 400. We also like the Sport trim for its upgraded front seats and adaptive suspension dampers. Beware: All option packages require the Sensory package, itself a pricey way to get heated seats and navigation, among other features. Getting the ProAssist package is likely worthwhile for its added safety features. You get even more with the ProActive package, but it comes bundled with Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering system. We don't like the way the car's steering feels and responds when so equipped, so that could be a package to avoid.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Infiniti Q60 can trace its roots back to the G35 (remember that car?), one of several vehicles built on Nissan's then-new FM platform. Though many changes have been phased in along the way, today's Q60 is still built on the FM platform. It has served Nissan and Infiniti well, spawning a host of SUVs, a sports car, sedans and coupes.

Today, the Q60 still manages to feel contemporary, though the interior betrays its older roots. The two screens in the center stack are from different eras, and the map graphics are dated. Still, this coupe's plentiful soft touch points show attention to detail, even if the theme could stand to be overhauled.

The Q60's top version is the Red Sport 400. Though it isn't as focused as German high-performance offerings, its twin-turbo V6 provides legitimate 400-horsepower thrust. There's also strong value to be found in the lower trim levels if your performance expectations are more relaxed.

Overall, we think the Q60 is a respectable choice for a luxury coupe. But given that it doesn't shine in any particular area, you might find fresher rivals such as the Audi A5/S5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe more appealing.

2018 INFINITI Q60 models

The 2018 Infiniti Q60 is a two-door luxury coupe that seats four people. There are five trim levels: 2.0t Pure, 2.0t Luxe, 3.0t Luxe, 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400. The numbers reference what engine the Q60 gets, while Pure, Luxe and Sport versions deliver different feature seats. All Q60s are equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

The base 2.0t Pure is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and comes pretty well-equipped. Highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a dual-touchscreen infotainment interface (8-inch upper screen, 7-inch lower), two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. A sunroof is optional.

Stepping up to the 2.0t Luxe adds the sunroof plus a 13-speaker Bose audio system that includes HD radio. The 3.0t Luxe, the starting point for six-cylinder models, differs only through the substitution of the four-cylinder with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (300 hp, 295 lb-ft) and larger brakes.

While Luxe models don't bestow much additional standard equipment, they grant access to options not available on the base model. The Sensory package adds auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and Infiniti InTouch emergency communications services and navigation system.

The Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery and power-adjustable front seat side bolsters. The ProAssist package adds front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, and a forward collision warning and automatic braking system.

The 3.0t Luxe is available with the ProActive package (requires all other available packages), which adds adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention (it steers for you if you don't heed its warnings), a lane departure warning and intervention system, an air filtration system and Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering system.

There's also the 3.0t Sport, which comes with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, two-mode variable suspension dampers, the auto-dimming outside mirrors, leather upholstery, the power-adjustable driver seat bolsters and steering wheel, and driver-seat memory functions. Its Sensory package is essentially the same as the 3.0t Luxe version apart from those items already standard. It too can be equipped with the ProAssist and ProActive packages.

The Red Sport 400 sits atop the Q60 lineup and delivers the most potent performance of any Q60 variant. It's equipped similarly to the 3.0t Sport but has a more powerful 3.0-liter V6 engine (400 hp, 350 lb-ft) and 20-inch wheels with staggered summer tires.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet rated this vehicle, but we have limited experience with a preproduction model. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect. These observations are based on our initial drive of the2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 (turbo 3.0L V6 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

The Red Sport's engine is outstanding and has plenty of power for all occasions. We're less fond of the optional Direct Adaptive Steering system, which feels overly disconnected and artificial. The Q60's handling is secure.

Comfort

The seats are good for road trips, though tall folks will find the seating position on the high side. The ride is firm but never harsh, and the damping is spot-on at higher speeds. The tires transmit what little noise is heard in the cabin.

Interior

You'll find an unusually high number of materials in the cabin but plenty of soft touch points. Access to the front seats is easy and space is plentiful — not so much for the back seats, which are too small to really be usable.

Utility

The trunk is small, even for a luxury coupe. There aren't many places in the cabin to swallow normal clutter, just cupholders, a modest console bin and shallow, plasticky door pockets.

Technology

The dual-screen layout is showing its age, with the map graphics looking out-of-date and the screens apparently from different eras. The lower touchscreen gives quick responses and has a reasonably intuitive screen flow. Many gray icons on certain screens are puzzling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 INFINITI Q60.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great coupe with a nice look
DJ,05/31/2018
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This car is fun to drive and I look forward to driving it everyday. I've owned many cars and this is by far the best. AC on off switch is toward the right side of the vehicle which is awkwardly place. Interior otherwise is stunning. Apple car play would make this my dream car. One major let down with Infiniti not having that on any of their models when Nissan does which seems kind of backwards. If you are looking for fast car with an attractive interior and exterior this is the one to go with.
Really Awesome Car
SamKaras,08/15/2018
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This is my second Infiniti. I came back because I absolutely love the quality of their dealerships and the way they treat their customers. I've been driving my Q60 Redsport for over a year now, and it's still incredibly fun! The sport plus mode is insane, and I love using it on long country roads...BUT, I live in Chicagoland and the snow in the winter made my GT Mustang spin in circles- not this car. It grips the road and I feel completely safe (AWD). I can't say enough good things about this car. It's comfortable (even on long drives), fun to drive, not bad fuel economy...the tech they use in the center console is only average, so that's my only negative. I haven't had a single issue with this vehicle, and it's a first gen 2017. I'd buy this car again and again! Just FYI, I do not have the adaptive steering in this car and it's very responsive. I swear the brakes on this car saved my life once...and it looks HOT! People come up to me when I'm gassing up and ask me about the car. Sweeeet!
WIDE EYE for The RED SPORT
Dorran Williams,01/18/2019
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
I got the 2018 Q60S Red Sport, and have had it for about 2 months now. I have read the reviews on it and agree with some of them and disagree with some as well. One of the things a disagree with is the trunk space. The reviews on it say the trunk space is way too small. If you are buying a luxury sports car, you are not buying it for the trunk. The trunk in the Red Sport can fit plenty of groceries, or 2 small suit cases in it(I have done it). Now to what I agree with, the screens. The reviews say the screen are a little outdated or from two different areas. Most cars these days, like Chevy, Ford, and even Jeep have Apple play in them. These are not even Luxury Car companies. Infiniti needs to listen to its people like me who have bought 5,6, and even 7 Infiniti's and counting and upgrade to Apple play or something better. Not only that, The printing/writing on the screen is very hard to read(very small). My family is an Infiniti family but we would love to see these small little changes.
Q60 Owner
F. Peloso,10/05/2018
3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Great looking and performing automobile. Got the AWD 3.0 Coupe model. Very quick and responsive. Quality construction, handles very nicely and is a real pleasure to drive. Gas mileage is OK around town and good on trips. Very satisfied customer. Also, must give credit to the dealership. Faulkner Infiniti of Willow Grove, PA. Great team of folks who handled the sale and delivery. A team that is both professional and classy. So far, I am a satisfied customer.
See all 10 reviews of the 2018 INFINITI Q60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Q60 models:

Predictive Forward Collision Warning
Warns you if a car in front of the one you are behind suddenly brakes.
Forward Emergency Braking
Alerts you if it detects an impending collision, and it primes and applies extra brake force.
Backup Collision Intervention
Detects impending collisions when reversing and applies the brakes when deemed necessary.

More about the 2018 INFINITI Q60

Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 Overview

The Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 is offered in the following submodels: Q60 RED SPORT 400, Q60 Coupe. Available styles include 2.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and 2.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 INFINITI Q60?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE is priced between $34,500 and$34,985 with odometer readings between 11232 and16869 miles.
  • The Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 is priced between $42,985 and$42,985 with odometer readings between 33237 and33237 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 INFINITI Q60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 INFINITI Q60 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2018 Q60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,500 and mileage as low as 11232 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 INFINITI Q60.

Can't find a used 2018 INFINITI Q60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q60 for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,000.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,636.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q60 for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,615.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 INFINITI Q60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI Q60 lease specials

