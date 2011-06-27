2018 INFINITI Q60 Review
Pros & Cons
- Driver assistance features work well together
- Red Sport 400's powerful V6 engine
- Plenty of value for a luxury coupe
- Cabin is showing its age
- Trunk is small, even for a luxury coupe
- Not as engaging to drive as most rivals
The 2018 Infiniti Q60 can trace its roots back to the G35 (remember that car?), one of several vehicles built on Nissan's then-new FM platform. Though many changes have been phased in along the way, today's Q60 is still built on the FM platform. It has served Nissan and Infiniti well, spawning a host of SUVs, a sports car, sedans and coupes.
Today, the Q60 still manages to feel contemporary, though the interior betrays its older roots. The two screens in the center stack are from different eras, and the map graphics are dated. Still, this coupe's plentiful soft touch points show attention to detail, even if the theme could stand to be overhauled.
The Q60's top version is the Red Sport 400. Though it isn't as focused as German high-performance offerings, its twin-turbo V6 provides legitimate 400-horsepower thrust. There's also strong value to be found in the lower trim levels if your performance expectations are more relaxed.
Overall, we think the Q60 is a respectable choice for a luxury coupe. But given that it doesn't shine in any particular area, you might find fresher rivals such as the Audi A5/S5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe more appealing.
2018 INFINITI Q60 models
The 2018 Infiniti Q60 is a two-door luxury coupe that seats four people. There are five trim levels: 2.0t Pure, 2.0t Luxe, 3.0t Luxe, 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400. The numbers reference what engine the Q60 gets, while Pure, Luxe and Sport versions deliver different feature seats. All Q60s are equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
The base 2.0t Pure is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and comes pretty well-equipped. Highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a dual-touchscreen infotainment interface (8-inch upper screen, 7-inch lower), two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. A sunroof is optional.
Stepping up to the 2.0t Luxe adds the sunroof plus a 13-speaker Bose audio system that includes HD radio. The 3.0t Luxe, the starting point for six-cylinder models, differs only through the substitution of the four-cylinder with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (300 hp, 295 lb-ft) and larger brakes.
While Luxe models don't bestow much additional standard equipment, they grant access to options not available on the base model. The Sensory package adds auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and Infiniti InTouch emergency communications services and navigation system.
The Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery and power-adjustable front seat side bolsters. The ProAssist package adds front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, and a forward collision warning and automatic braking system.
The 3.0t Luxe is available with the ProActive package (requires all other available packages), which adds adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention (it steers for you if you don't heed its warnings), a lane departure warning and intervention system, an air filtration system and Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering system.
There's also the 3.0t Sport, which comes with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, two-mode variable suspension dampers, the auto-dimming outside mirrors, leather upholstery, the power-adjustable driver seat bolsters and steering wheel, and driver-seat memory functions. Its Sensory package is essentially the same as the 3.0t Luxe version apart from those items already standard. It too can be equipped with the ProAssist and ProActive packages.
The Red Sport 400 sits atop the Q60 lineup and delivers the most potent performance of any Q60 variant. It's equipped similarly to the 3.0t Sport but has a more powerful 3.0-liter V6 engine (400 hp, 350 lb-ft) and 20-inch wheels with staggered summer tires.
Our experts like the Q60 models:
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a car in front of the one you are behind suddenly brakes.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Alerts you if it detects an impending collision, and it primes and applies extra brake force.
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Detects impending collisions when reversing and applies the brakes when deemed necessary.
