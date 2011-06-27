Overall rating

The 2018 Infiniti Q60 can trace its roots back to the G35 (remember that car?), one of several vehicles built on Nissan's then-new FM platform. Though many changes have been phased in along the way, today's Q60 is still built on the FM platform. It has served Nissan and Infiniti well, spawning a host of SUVs, a sports car, sedans and coupes.

Today, the Q60 still manages to feel contemporary, though the interior betrays its older roots. The two screens in the center stack are from different eras, and the map graphics are dated. Still, this coupe's plentiful soft touch points show attention to detail, even if the theme could stand to be overhauled.

The Q60's top version is the Red Sport 400. Though it isn't as focused as German high-performance offerings, its twin-turbo V6 provides legitimate 400-horsepower thrust. There's also strong value to be found in the lower trim levels if your performance expectations are more relaxed.

Overall, we think the Q60 is a respectable choice for a luxury coupe. But given that it doesn't shine in any particular area, you might find fresher rivals such as the Audi A5/S5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe more appealing.