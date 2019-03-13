Overall rating

When you look at the 2019 Infiniti Q60 coupe's long hood and stylish design, it might be hard to believe that it's based on a sedan. Yet Infiniti did a nice job of keeping the good bits from the related Q50 sedan while simultaneously smoothing out the roofline and getting rid of two doors. In our opinion, this is one of the best-looking luxury coupes out right now.

For 2019, Infiniti has also made it more appealing. The base four-cylinder engine has been discontinued, so that means all Q60s come with a torquey V6 engine. Three trims provide buyers with varying degrees of amenities. The top Red Sport trim adds a heaping dose of performance due to an upgraded engine, an adaptive suspension and more powerful brakes. But regardless of trim, drivers will enjoy smooth on-road manners.

On the inside, the Q60 has comfortable front seats and respectable materials quality. We're less impressed by the overall interior design, which looks somewhat dated. Another drawback is the infotainment system. The dual-screen configuration is cumbersome to use and lacks the latest smartphone connectivity that pretty much all competitors have.

If you're looking for a stylish and sporty coupe that's reasonably priced, the 2019 Infiniti Q60 is worth a look. But those seeking engaging handling or best-in-class technology would do better to consider rivals such as the Audi A5 or S5 or the Mercedes C-Class coupe.