Consumer Rating
(17)
2017 INFINITI Q60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features for the money
  • Smooth and powerful V6 engines
  • Very comfortable front seats
  • Red Sport model isn't as exciting as a 400-horsepower sport coupe should be
  • Dual-screen tech interface can be confusing to use
List Price Range
$26,536 - $39,900
Used Q60 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Coupes just aren't as popular as they once were. In fact, more luxury shoppers buy supposedly unfashionable wagons these days than coupes. Wagons, for Pete's sake! Yet this smallish segment is getting a proverbial Hollywood reboot with the arrival of the new 2017 Infiniti Q60. This coupe's exterior styling is dramatically different (and much more striking, in our opinion) than the previous generation Q60's, and it also helps the new Q60 stand out from its competitors.

So, from a "Hey, look at my cool car!" perspective, the new Q60 delivers exactly as a luxury coupe should. It also presents strong value for the money, especially on the lower end of its trim level spectrum, and advanced, well-executed safety features are widely available. Infiniti has also introduced a turbocharged V6 engine with eyebrow-raising 400 horsepower. In pictures and on the spec sheet, there's a lot to like.

Behind the wheel, though, the Q60 doesn't quite meet what the the car's styling promises &mdash; at least at the top Sport trim levels. In short, the Sport and Red Sport aren't as memorable or engaging to drive than rivals such as the BMW 4 Series and Cadillac ATS. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, meanwhile, sets the standard for interior craftsmanship and quality. All the same, you might be quite pleased with a regular Q60 2.0t or 2.0t/3.0t Premium. Without the same high-performance expectations to hold them back, they possess enough style and substance to warrant a test drive.

Every Q60 comes equipped with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

All but the base model is available with the Driver Assistance package, which includes a forward emergency braking system capable of detecting pedestrians and stopped vehicles ahead of the car directly in front of you. It also includes a blind-spot monitoring system and an automatic braking system when in reverse. The Technology package enhances the blind-spot system with an automatic steering intervention system and adds a lane departure warning and intervention system and enhanced front seat belts. The Premium package also includes Infiniti InTouch services that include automatic crash notification and an emergency services call button.

2017 INFINITI Q60 models

The 2017 Infiniti Q60 is a two-door luxury coupe that seats four people. There are four trim levels: 2.0t, 2.0t Premium, 3.0t Premium, 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400. All powertrain options can be optioned with all-wheel drive.

The base 2.0t comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, leatherette upholstery, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, the Infiniti Touch dual-touchscreen tech interface (8-inch upper screen, 7-inch lower), two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. A sunroof is optional.

Stepping up to the 2.0t Premium gets you the sunroof plus a 13-speaker Bose audio system that includes HD radio. The 3.0t Premium differs only with its V6 engine and different steering.

Both are eligible for options not available on the base model. The Premium Plus package adds auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated front seats, driver memory functions, power-adjustable driver seat bolsters, Infiniti InTouch emergency communications services and a navigation system, which on the 3.0t works with the transmission to maximize performance and efficiency. The Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery. The Driver Assistance package adds front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, and a forward collision warning and automatic braking system that can sense pedestrians as well as potential accidents beyond the car ahead.

The 3.0t Premium is available with the Technology package (Driver Assistance package required), which adds adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention (it steers for you if you don't heed its warnings), a lane departure warning and intervention system, and an air filtration system. Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering system is also optional on the 3.0t.

There's also the 3.0t Sport, which comes with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, an adaptive suspension, the auto-dimming outside mirrors, leather upholstery, the power-adjustable driver seat bolsters and steering wheel, and driver memory functions. Its Premium Plus package is essentially the same as the 3.0t Premium version apart from those items already standard. It too can be equipped with the Driver Assist and Technology packages.

The Red Sport 400 sits atop the Q60 lineup. It's equipped similarly to the 3.0t Sport but has a more powerful 3.0-liter V6 engine.

The 2017 Infiniti Q60 2.0t and Q60 Premium 2.0t are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 208 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. Like every Q60, a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive (RWD) are standard, but all-wheel drive (AWD) is an option. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) with RWD and 24 mpg (21 city/28 highway) with AWD.

The 3.0t Premium and Sport are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Its estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with RWD and 22 mpg (19 city/27 highway) with AWD.

An enhanced version of that turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 powers the Red Sport 400, cranking out 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is estimated at 22 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) with RWD and 21 mpg (19 city/26 highway) with AWD.

Driving

We have yet to test the base 2.0t model or any of the 3.0t models, so our impressions at this point are of the range-topping Red Sport 400. Hit the gas, and it leaps forward with authority. The Q60's handling is also quite secure and confident, with the Sport models' adaptive suspension doing an especially commendable job of keeping body motions in check around tight, fast corners. But the isolated feel of the steering (especially with the optional Direct Adaptive Steering option) and subdued engine noises limit how much fun you can really have driving the car.

Around town, the 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400's ride quality is on the firm side of the comfort spectrum, meaning you might find it a little rough in normal traffic.

We don't recommend getting the optional Direct Adaptive Steering system. Its artificial steering feel and unusual responses are not indicative of a performance car, while its promised reduction in vibration and kickback over bumps isn't sufficient enough that it warrants paying extra over the standard steering system.

Interior

The 2017 Infiniti Q60 features a modern, tech-focused cabin, which it shares with the Infiniti Q50 sedan. The overall design and quality aren't as elegant or stylish as what you'll find in the Lexus RC coupe or Mercedes C-Class, but it's solidly built. The Sport model's special color schemes and interesting "silver optic" add a bit of extra flair.

Every Q60 comes with Infiniti's dual-touchscreen tech interface. The upper touchscreen, which can also be controlled by a conveniently placed redundant knob, is devoted to the navigation system and certain vehicle systems. The lower screen is a more advanced capacitive one, similar to those on a smartphone. You'll end up interacting with this one more because it controls the audio system and various smartphone-connected apps. It's not as user-friendly as past Infiniti systems. It can also be unintuitive, at least in the beginning, as users figure out which screen does what, and both screens are prone to washing out in direct sunlight.

The front seats are exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and their adjustment range is generous. Farther back, the Q60 has sufficient legroom for rear passengers, but headroom is tight &mdash; people up to 5 foot 6 or so should be fine, though. The trunk offers 12.1 cubic feet of space, which is typical for this size of a coupe and only a cubic foot tighter than the Q50 sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 INFINITI Q60.

5(23%)
4(23%)
3(17%)
2(17%)
1(20%)
3.2
17 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dreams come true
JRJC,09/18/2018
3.0t Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Live in Minneapolis need a AWD vehicle and want one that is sporty and fun to drive. Ruled out the Camaro (though car of choice, no AWD), Mustang, Challenger (impressive but simply way too much car for me though AWD. It is the true muscle car). Narrowed search to Audi A5, BMW & the Infiniti Q60. Opted for the Q60 based on repair concerns. BMW & Audi are way to proprietary and need attention of the dealership alone, Q60 comes with all the perks but without the mechanical intricacies of the Audi & BMW allowing my local mechanic to do maintenance as needed. Plus the price is much more competitive.
Comparison: 3.7 VQ, 3.0tt, 3.0tt Red Sport
Dan,11/19/2017
Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This review is for the Red Sport AWD Q60. I test drove the 300 hp version (for a week) and I decided to buy the 400 hp version. The 300 hp VR feels similar to the 3.7 VQ engine in overall power (I had a 2014 Q50); with more low end torque on the VR that runs out of juice at around 4.5K, while the naturally aspirated VQ is still going strong to 6.5K. The VR will be quicker off the line, and will feel faster when driving around town. The Red Sport version, on the other hand, is an entirely different animal. Much quicker from stop and awesome when needing to quickly merge with oncoming traffic on highway ramps in Chicagoland. There is a slight turbo lag right off the line and the transmission can be slightly sluggish when shifting in lower gears. Using the paddle shifters make this issue much worse, so I'd just keep the car in automatic and in Sport + mode for the quickest shifting. The only way that you even notice any of this is because the VR engine in the Red Sport is so much quicker off the line than the older VQ engine; which had the same 7 speed auto transmission. I would make three suggestions with regards to choosing options for the Q60. First, you'll want blind spot monitors and driver assistance features; as it is saved me MANY times from changing lanes into a car that was riding behind me in my blind spot. The Q50's visibility was fine without this feature, but the more sexy Q60 profile has one major limitation; massive rear quarter blind spots. Also, the around view monitor allows you to park this car effortlessly, without curbing your wheels. Second, if you enjoy performance oriented driving, I'd skip the Direct Adaptive Steering. Version 2.0 is better, but it still needs further refinement. The standard electric steering is quite good; much better than the older VQs hydraulic rack. Most reviews of this car that complain about the Q60s steering have a fully loaded Q60; with the DAS option. What a shame, as the standard rack is excellent. The only trade off is that you do loose some additional features that are packaged with DAS (adaptive cruse control, lane keeping, etc.). However, Infiniti still gives you 2 settings for the electric steering; standard and sport, which is great and fine for most people. Third, please consider changing out those horrible run flat OEM tires! The handling, ride quality, steering, and braking all improve significantly. A tire change completely transforms this car. You have no idea how well this car can perform with better tires. The Run Flats on the Red Sport can kick the back end out of the car when you take a sharp turn and it will hydroplane in heavy rain. I wouldn't even attempt to use these in the snow. Cornering also feels unstable with stock tires and the steering is way too heavy. Did I mention that the ride is brutal with the Run Flats, even in the "comfort" mode? Before I changed the tires, I considered returning the Q60 due to the very harsh ride quality. This would have been a huge mistake! As with the DAS optioned on almost all test cars, all reviews that I've read that complain about both the handling and the ride quality... are also using the OEM Run Flats. (Continental DWS 06s go very well with this model). Also, I must say that I am happy the the gas millage. I average 23 mpg with mixed highway / city driving. I got 21 mpg with the 3.7 VQ. Mileage actually improved with the addition of 72 hp! Thanks twin turbos and better cooling. Lastly, if you shop around you can get some really great deals on this car. (A well-optioned Q60 Red Sport AWD can be had for the mid-50Ks). Cross shopping, I felt that I would probably need to jump to around 80k+ to improve on this car's performance. Even then, you may not be able to match the Q60's good looks. Yes, I'm looking at you Lexus LC! Oh, one last comment, the sport seats in the Q60 are amazingly comfortable compared to my older Q50s, and even the current Q50s, seats. No back problems at all on a 750 mile one-day drive!
problems with the infotainment system
Phillip H,10/27/2018
3.0t Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
I've owned 4 Infiniti coupe's, starting with the g35 and I have liked all of them, but after the g35 the quality of the interior has always been disappointing. My current 2017 q60 3.0t has had issues with the infotainment system since I first drove it off the lot. Had it in to the dealership 2 times over the past 2-years, they can't figure it out and blame my iPhone. but I have had 2 different iPhones over this 2-year period and I've tried 5 different cables and the system reboots even when the iPhone is not attached, but they still blame the iPhone. What I have finally learned is Infiniti is really nice but not worth the price, I will never buy a new one again, I will consider certified used Infiniti's ( the problems with the infotainment system are that it randomly reboots, sometimes after just a few minutes but mostly after an hour+ of driving. )
Gorgeous car, but some poor design choices
Cindy Gross,11/20/2018
2.0t Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
It's a gorgeous car! It drives like a dream on side roads or smooth highways. It's super comfortable to drive and the safety features are awesome. I can't imagine ever again owning a car without the around-view camera - it makes parking, merging in slow traffic, and squeezing into tight areas SO easy. However, the tires track too much to imperfections on the highway, pulling the car around the lane in construction zones or in the rain. The instrumentation and control panel are unnecessarily complicated. It takes too much attention away from driving to use the navigation and respond to texts (3 clicks and then only a predetermined list of responses you scroll through with more clicks). The location of the center buttons and seat belt holder behind the seat are clearly designed for a tall person. The trunk is tiny and awkward - on a recent road trip we squeezed two suitcases into the trunk and put our backpacks and groceries in the back seats which was inconvenient.
See all 17 reviews of the 2017 INFINITI Q60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 features & specs

Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Overview

The Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 is offered in the following submodels: Q60 RED SPORT 400, Q60 Coupe. Available styles include Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t Sport 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and 3.0t Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 INFINITI Q60?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium is priced between $27,998 and$34,991 with odometer readings between 14374 and59482 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 is priced between $33,488 and$39,900 with odometer readings between 23451 and51795 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Premium is priced between $26,536 and$29,729 with odometer readings between 19642 and35187 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Sport is priced between $33,500 and$36,450 with odometer readings between 23052 and32787 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t is priced between $28,497 and$28,497 with odometer readings between 9446 and9446 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 INFINITI Q60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 INFINITI Q60 for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2017 Q60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,536 and mileage as low as 9446 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 INFINITI Q60.

Can't find a used 2017 INFINITI Q60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q60 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,550.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,331.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q60 for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,127.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,926.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 INFINITI Q60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

