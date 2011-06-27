2017 INFINITI Q60 Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard features for the money
- Smooth and powerful V6 engines
- Very comfortable front seats
- Red Sport model isn't as exciting as a 400-horsepower sport coupe should be
- Dual-screen tech interface can be confusing to use
Coupes just aren't as popular as they once were. In fact, more luxury shoppers buy supposedly unfashionable wagons these days than coupes. Wagons, for Pete's sake! Yet this smallish segment is getting a proverbial Hollywood reboot with the arrival of the new 2017 Infiniti Q60. This coupe's exterior styling is dramatically different (and much more striking, in our opinion) than the previous generation Q60's, and it also helps the new Q60 stand out from its competitors.
So, from a "Hey, look at my cool car!" perspective, the new Q60 delivers exactly as a luxury coupe should. It also presents strong value for the money, especially on the lower end of its trim level spectrum, and advanced, well-executed safety features are widely available. Infiniti has also introduced a turbocharged V6 engine with eyebrow-raising 400 horsepower. In pictures and on the spec sheet, there's a lot to like.
Behind the wheel, though, the Q60 doesn't quite meet what the the car's styling promises — at least at the top Sport trim levels. In short, the Sport and Red Sport aren't as memorable or engaging to drive than rivals such as the BMW 4 Series and Cadillac ATS. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, meanwhile, sets the standard for interior craftsmanship and quality. All the same, you might be quite pleased with a regular Q60 2.0t or 2.0t/3.0t Premium. Without the same high-performance expectations to hold them back, they possess enough style and substance to warrant a test drive.
Every Q60 comes equipped with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
All but the base model is available with the Driver Assistance package, which includes a forward emergency braking system capable of detecting pedestrians and stopped vehicles ahead of the car directly in front of you. It also includes a blind-spot monitoring system and an automatic braking system when in reverse. The Technology package enhances the blind-spot system with an automatic steering intervention system and adds a lane departure warning and intervention system and enhanced front seat belts. The Premium package also includes Infiniti InTouch services that include automatic crash notification and an emergency services call button.
2017 INFINITI Q60 models
The 2017 Infiniti Q60 is a two-door luxury coupe that seats four people. There are four trim levels: 2.0t, 2.0t Premium, 3.0t Premium, 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400. All powertrain options can be optioned with all-wheel drive.
The base 2.0t comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, leatherette upholstery, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, the Infiniti Touch dual-touchscreen tech interface (8-inch upper screen, 7-inch lower), two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. A sunroof is optional.
Stepping up to the 2.0t Premium gets you the sunroof plus a 13-speaker Bose audio system that includes HD radio. The 3.0t Premium differs only with its V6 engine and different steering.
Both are eligible for options not available on the base model. The Premium Plus package adds auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated front seats, driver memory functions, power-adjustable driver seat bolsters, Infiniti InTouch emergency communications services and a navigation system, which on the 3.0t works with the transmission to maximize performance and efficiency. The Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery. The Driver Assistance package adds front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, and a forward collision warning and automatic braking system that can sense pedestrians as well as potential accidents beyond the car ahead.
The 3.0t Premium is available with the Technology package (Driver Assistance package required), which adds adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention (it steers for you if you don't heed its warnings), a lane departure warning and intervention system, and an air filtration system. Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering system is also optional on the 3.0t.
There's also the 3.0t Sport, which comes with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, an adaptive suspension, the auto-dimming outside mirrors, leather upholstery, the power-adjustable driver seat bolsters and steering wheel, and driver memory functions. Its Premium Plus package is essentially the same as the 3.0t Premium version apart from those items already standard. It too can be equipped with the Driver Assist and Technology packages.
The Red Sport 400 sits atop the Q60 lineup. It's equipped similarly to the 3.0t Sport but has a more powerful 3.0-liter V6 engine.
The 2017 Infiniti Q60 2.0t and Q60 Premium 2.0t are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 208 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. Like every Q60, a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive (RWD) are standard, but all-wheel drive (AWD) is an option. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) with RWD and 24 mpg (21 city/28 highway) with AWD.
The 3.0t Premium and Sport are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Its estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with RWD and 22 mpg (19 city/27 highway) with AWD.
An enhanced version of that turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 powers the Red Sport 400, cranking out 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is estimated at 22 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) with RWD and 21 mpg (19 city/26 highway) with AWD.
Driving
We have yet to test the base 2.0t model or any of the 3.0t models, so our impressions at this point are of the range-topping Red Sport 400. Hit the gas, and it leaps forward with authority. The Q60's handling is also quite secure and confident, with the Sport models' adaptive suspension doing an especially commendable job of keeping body motions in check around tight, fast corners. But the isolated feel of the steering (especially with the optional Direct Adaptive Steering option) and subdued engine noises limit how much fun you can really have driving the car.
Around town, the 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400's ride quality is on the firm side of the comfort spectrum, meaning you might find it a little rough in normal traffic.
We don't recommend getting the optional Direct Adaptive Steering system. Its artificial steering feel and unusual responses are not indicative of a performance car, while its promised reduction in vibration and kickback over bumps isn't sufficient enough that it warrants paying extra over the standard steering system.
Interior
The 2017 Infiniti Q60 features a modern, tech-focused cabin, which it shares with the Infiniti Q50 sedan. The overall design and quality aren't as elegant or stylish as what you'll find in the Lexus RC coupe or Mercedes C-Class, but it's solidly built. The Sport model's special color schemes and interesting "silver optic" add a bit of extra flair.
Every Q60 comes with Infiniti's dual-touchscreen tech interface. The upper touchscreen, which can also be controlled by a conveniently placed redundant knob, is devoted to the navigation system and certain vehicle systems. The lower screen is a more advanced capacitive one, similar to those on a smartphone. You'll end up interacting with this one more because it controls the audio system and various smartphone-connected apps. It's not as user-friendly as past Infiniti systems. It can also be unintuitive, at least in the beginning, as users figure out which screen does what, and both screens are prone to washing out in direct sunlight.
The front seats are exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and their adjustment range is generous. Farther back, the Q60 has sufficient legroom for rear passengers, but headroom is tight — people up to 5 foot 6 or so should be fine, though. The trunk offers 12.1 cubic feet of space, which is typical for this size of a coupe and only a cubic foot tighter than the Q50 sedan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
