2021 INFINITI Q60
Price Range
- $41,000-$59,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- No major changes expected
- Part of the second Q60 generation introduced for 2017
What is the Q60?
The Infiniti Q60 is a luxury two-door coupe that knows how to make a first impression. Its many curves, swoops and chrome accents help the Q60 stand out even among higher-priced German competitors. It is based on the Nissan 370Z, another performance coupe with unique driving flavor, and adds a pair of turbocharged V6 engines packing up to 400 horsepower.
The Q60, however, has trouble backing up its looks and muscle. We find the interior comfortable yet dated. It uses an electronic steering system that does not match the sporty feedback found in competing coupes, and the driver assistance technologies are not as effective either. It also lacks a convertible version.
Infiniti introduced its dual-screen infotainment system to the Q60 in 2020, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, plus a Wi-Fi hotspot. We expect the brand to ride this improved version of the Q60 into 2021 while it prepares a new generation for the 2022 model year. That 2022 Q60 should come with all-wheel drive and Nissan's e-Power motor-generator hybrid powertrain. Until then, the 2021 Q60 will likely carry on unchanged.
Edmunds says
The 2021 Infiniti Q60 has a striking presence even though its styling is several years old now. We're still fans of its approach to luxury muscle. However, its competitors are both more exciting to drive and offer more modern technology and interior design. Infiniti fans should hold their breath for the 2022 version that promises a big leap forward.
