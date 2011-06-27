Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 for Sale Near Me
- $12,542Great Deal
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base66,763 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall - Rockwall / Texas
4D Sedan, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift, AWD, Liquid Platinum, graphite Leather. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Liquid Platinum 2015 INFINITI Q40 4D Sedan 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 18/25 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD ***Our average reconditioning costs is $1595 to bring your vehicle up to your expectations. Visit us at http://www.rockwallhyundai.net. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in RockwalL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR9FM651324
Stock: LH010985B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $13,298
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base40,092 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Black Obsidian 2015 INFINITI Q40 branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXFM650134
Stock: Y650134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- $14,501Good Deal
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base64,711 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Audi Grapevine's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 INFINITI Q40 with 64,710mi. This 2015 INFINITI Q40 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD INFINITI Q40 . With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD INFINITI is in a class of its own. You can tell this 2015 INFINITI Q40 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 64,710mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2015 INFINITI Q40: The 2015 INFINITI Q40 is made for luxury sport sedan enthusiasts on a budget. Its powerful V6 and rear-drive layout make it ideal for spirited driving, while its modest $33,950 pricetag sets it well below rival cars in its class such as the BMW 3-Series, Lexus ES and GS and Acura TLX. Strengths of this model include available all-wheel drive, Crisp handling, premium luxury features, and excellent engine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR1FM523773
Stock: FM523773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $14,995Good Deal | $794 below market
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base48,463 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6APXFM503598
Stock: 503598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,992Fair Deal
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base56,524 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Bozard Ford Lincoln - Saint Augustine / Florida
This 2015 INFINITI Q40 is Equipped With Standard features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 4 one-touch, Heated drivers seat, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 3.7 liter V6 DOHC engine, 328 hp horsepower, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Heated passenger seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, windows, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 27 and EPA city (mpg): 19, Rear-wheel drive, Exterior Parking Camera - Rear camera only, Front fog/driving lights, Remote window operation, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Clock - Analog, Interior air filtration, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Rear bench seats, Speed-proportional power steering, Stability control, Trip computer, Video Monitor Location - Front... and much more!! You can buy this vehicle with confidence! We provide a full tank of fuel, full detail before and after the sale, as well as it sports a Limited Warranty with Bozard Ford that covers all the Big Stuff for 1 month/ 1,000 miles. Call one of our Managers directly at 904-824-1641. We would be happy to give you the details of this vehicle, appraise your trade-in and email you a Buyer’s Order in 15 minutes or less.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP6FM502030
Stock: K1137A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$15,491Fair Deal | $304 below market
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base65,990 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee
[U01] Navigation Package [J01] Moonroof Package Sun/Moonroof [E10] Pearl Paint Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Graphite; Leather Appointed Seats Moonlight White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford and Lincoln Wolfchase has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 INFINITI Q40. This INFINITI includes: GRAPHITE, LEATHER APPOINTED SEATS MOONLIGHT WHITE [U01] NAVIGATION PACKAGE [J01] MOONROOF PACKAGE [NONRD] RADIO: INFINITI STUDIO ON WHEELS BY BOSE CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Moonlight White AWD INFINITI Q40 handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. The Q40 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 65,990mi put on this INFINITI. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI Q40 . More information about the 2015 INFINITI Q40: The 2015 INFINITI Q40 is made for luxury sport sedan enthusiasts on a budget. Its powerful V6 and rear-drive layout make it ideal for spirited driving, while its modest $33,950 pricetag sets it well below rival cars in its class such as the BMW 3-Series, Lexus ES and GS and Acura TLX. Interesting features of this model are available all-wheel drive, Crisp handling, premium luxury features, and excellent engine All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8FM524354
Stock: FM524354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $14,990Good Deal | $609 below market
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base70,994 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR3FM523385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,788Fair Deal
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base43,576 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Airpark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Scottsdale / Arizona
Elegant, innovative, and promising a ride at the leading edge of comfort, our Clean CARFAX 2015 INFINITI Q40 is dressed to impress in stunning Moonlight White. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that packs a potent 328hp while perfectly matched to a responsive 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination results in brilliant driving dynamics highlighted by a composed and compliant ride with precise steering, strong acceleration and near 26mpg on the open road. The classic elegant design is complemented by attractive alloy wheels and automatic xenon headlights. Our Q40 is masterfully crafted with keen attention to detail to reward your senses and greets you with sumptuous leather seating on heated eight-way power front seats and a prominent sunroof. You'll also appreciate top-shelf amenities such as 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system, navigation, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a rearview camera. Turn up the six-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface or stay connected via Bluetooth phone connectivity as you enjoy this first-class ride! Drive confidently in our INFINITI knowing our Vehicle Dynamic Control traction control system works with our stability control system to enhance your ability to avoid or respond to challenging driving situations. An ideal blend of power, style, comfort, and safety, this is a compelling choice you've got to see first-hand! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! If you need any additional information please contact us at 480-556-7400 or visit our website: www.airparkdodgechryslerjeep.com or stop by 7801 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. If you're looking to sell your car or truck give us a call!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP9FM580155
Stock: LC373167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$14,591Fair Deal | $489 below market
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base78,771 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. INFINITI Q40 2015 Black Obsidian Newly Detailed, 17' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Single Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR9FM522449
Stock: 23258T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- New Listing$14,020Good Deal | $1,133 below market
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base78,796 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Montrose Mazda Kent - Kent / Ohio
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHIC. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4D Sedan 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXFM650862
Stock: 6A2604A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Price Drop$16,563
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base70,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Clarendon Hills - Clarendon Hills / Illinois
2015 INFINITI Q40 - Premium - Navigation AWD17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Advanced Audio Distribution Profile, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Leather Appointed Seats, Moonroof Package, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Radio: INFINITI Studio On Wheels by BOSE, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control.This pre-loved INFINITI has completed our strict 228-point INFINITI of Clarendon Hills/Westmont inspection.** Every INFINITI of Clarendon Hills/Westmont pre-owned vehicle includes our Infinite Reward Loyalty Program benefits:Complimentary Pickup & Delivery Valet Service**Courtesy Exterior Car Wash**10% OFF INFINITI Accessories**Preferred Loaner Car Status.Contact INFINITI of Clarendon Hills at 888-430-0112 for Loyalty Rewards stipulations. INFINITI of Clarendon Hills is the newest INFINITI Dealer in Chicago, Illinois.Visit www.infinitiofclarendonhills.com for complete Infinite Rewards Program details. Infinite Rewards Benefits must be completed at INFINITI of Clarendon Hills/Westmont.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR3FM651237
Stock: P4062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$17,998
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base44,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Parker - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Parker / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR1FM520713
Stock: 19070877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$16,998
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base74,344 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP1FM501822
Stock: 19250782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,999
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base47,464 milesDelivery available*
Enterprise Car Sales Glen Carbon - Glen Carbon / Illinois
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP9FM502524
Stock: 8CC4WH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $19,875
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base13,516 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sisbarro Volkswagen - Las Cruces / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP8FM580406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$16,477Fair Deal
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base42,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
** SERRA CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, BACKUP CAMERA, AWD. Clean CARFAX.2015 INFINITI Q40AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VOdometer is 27559 miles below market average!18/25 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. AWD, 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Single Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8FM524290
Stock: S9742TM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $16,756Fair Deal
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base34,228 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Orlando Preowned - Orlando / Florida
Save THOUSANDS at Orlando Preowned on vehicles, with no hidden fees, that are NIADA Pre-Owned Certified which includes a 3 Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty, a 7-Year/150,000 Mile Bumper To Bumper optional coverage, a FREE CARFAXÂ Vehicle History ReportTM, Comprehensive 125-Point Inspection by a Certified Technician, Car Rental Reimbursement with Towing Benefit, and 24 Hours Emergency Roadside Assistance!!! We buy only vehicles that are free of frame/structural damage. Many dealers are selling vehicles with bent frames and multiple accidents. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 INFINITI Q40 Base Liquid Platinum 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD Fully Inspected!, NIADA Certified Pre-Owned, Fresh Oil Change!, Recently Serviced!, Extra Clean!, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Moonroof Package. Certified. NO HIDDEN FEES! All prices are clearly marked online and on the lot. ALL PRICES ARE ACTUAL PRICES not incl sales tax, title, registration charge, license fee, a $299* pre-delivery service charge, and a dealer prep/reconditioning $895*. Ad price is for retail customers registering cars in the US. Addt'l fees for dealers/exporters. Features/options are descriptive of what can be expected. Actual options should be verified by Buyer prior to purchase. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Orlando Preowned does not assume any responsibility for errors/omissions or warrant the accuracy of the description. Carfax is a 3rd party company not affiliated with Orlando Preowned. Orlando Preowned does not endorse Carfax & disclaims all liability for any damage, economic or otherwise, which may result from the use or reliance on Carfax Report. *These charges represent costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning and adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. Thank you for choosing Orlando Preowned, "Orlando's Premier Certified Pre-Owned Dealership". All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. For more detailed information and your free Carfax Report, Trade-In Value, and Financing Preapproval, please visit our website at www.orlandopreowned.com or call us at 407-295-5565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8FM521566
Stock: 521566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$15,770
2015 INFINITI Q40 Base59,762 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dowling Ford - Cheshire / Connecticut
New Price! Odometer is 6230 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Liquid Platinum 2015 INFINITI Q40 4D Sedan AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VVisit Dowling Ford, or call us at 203-272-2772 and speak with a member of our customer friendly Sales staff to schedule the test drive of your next new vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXFM523741
Stock: U14142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.