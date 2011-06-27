Close

AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee

[U01] Navigation Package [J01] Moonroof Package Sun/Moonroof [E10] Pearl Paint Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Graphite; Leather Appointed Seats Moonlight White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford and Lincoln Wolfchase has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 INFINITI Q40. This INFINITI includes: GRAPHITE, LEATHER APPOINTED SEATS MOONLIGHT WHITE [U01] NAVIGATION PACKAGE [J01] MOONROOF PACKAGE [NONRD] RADIO: INFINITI STUDIO ON WHEELS BY BOSE CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Moonlight White AWD INFINITI Q40 handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. The Q40 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 65,990mi put on this INFINITI. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI Q40 . More information about the 2015 INFINITI Q40: The 2015 INFINITI Q40 is made for luxury sport sedan enthusiasts on a budget. Its powerful V6 and rear-drive layout make it ideal for spirited driving, while its modest $33,950 pricetag sets it well below rival cars in its class such as the BMW 3-Series, Lexus ES and GS and Acura TLX. Interesting features of this model are available all-wheel drive, Crisp handling, premium luxury features, and excellent engine All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6AR8FM524354

Stock: FM524354

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020