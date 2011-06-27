Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 Consumer Reviews
Great coupe with a nice look
This car is fun to drive and I look forward to driving it everyday. I've owned many cars and this is by far the best. AC on off switch is toward the right side of the vehicle which is awkwardly place. Interior otherwise is stunning. Apple car play would make this my dream car. One major let down with Infiniti not having that on any of their models when Nissan does which seems kind of backwards. If you are looking for fast car with an attractive interior and exterior this is the one to go with.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Really Awesome Car
This is my second Infiniti. I came back because I absolutely love the quality of their dealerships and the way they treat their customers. I've been driving my Q60 Redsport for over a year now, and it's still incredibly fun! The sport plus mode is insane, and I love using it on long country roads...BUT, I live in Chicagoland and the snow in the winter made my GT Mustang spin in circles- not this car. It grips the road and I feel completely safe (AWD). I can't say enough good things about this car. It's comfortable (even on long drives), fun to drive, not bad fuel economy...the tech they use in the center console is only average, so that's my only negative. I haven't had a single issue with this vehicle, and it's a first gen 2017. I'd buy this car again and again! Just FYI, I do not have the adaptive steering in this car and it's very responsive. I swear the brakes on this car saved my life once...and it looks HOT! People come up to me when I'm gassing up and ask me about the car. Sweeeet!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
WIDE EYE for The RED SPORT
I got the 2018 Q60S Red Sport, and have had it for about 2 months now. I have read the reviews on it and agree with some of them and disagree with some as well. One of the things a disagree with is the trunk space. The reviews on it say the trunk space is way too small. If you are buying a luxury sports car, you are not buying it for the trunk. The trunk in the Red Sport can fit plenty of groceries, or 2 small suit cases in it(I have done it). Now to what I agree with, the screens. The reviews say the screen are a little outdated or from two different areas. Most cars these days, like Chevy, Ford, and even Jeep have Apple play in them. These are not even Luxury Car companies. Infiniti needs to listen to its people like me who have bought 5,6, and even 7 Infiniti's and counting and upgrade to Apple play or something better. Not only that, The printing/writing on the screen is very hard to read(very small). My family is an Infiniti family but we would love to see these small little changes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Reliability
Q60 Owner
Great looking and performing automobile. Got the AWD 3.0 Coupe model. Very quick and responsive. Quality construction, handles very nicely and is a real pleasure to drive. Gas mileage is OK around town and good on trips. Very satisfied customer. Also, must give credit to the dealership. Faulkner Infiniti of Willow Grove, PA. Great team of folks who handled the sale and delivery. A team that is both professional and classy. So far, I am a satisfied customer.
Love the new body style
I had the first generation G37 Journey Coupe and kept it until trading it for this 2018 Q60. I absolutely love this car and love the AWD. It hugs the road much tighter than the RWD. Braking power is exceptional. There was literally a car that dead stopped in road today while everyone was going 50mph. The car in front of me hit the car that stopped, my car actually stopped right before I thought I was going to rear end the guy. The back end of this AWD never swung around on me. A RWD would have. But, this Q60 will get up and go. Gas mileage is the same as my G37. There’s more trunk room in this car when comparing to the older 2 door coupes. This car hugs the road though like my touring 350z roadster did and this is not the red sport. I love the AWD. This car is fun to drive and is sharp. It’s wicked looking with the running lights and at night, it’s even more wicked looking. The only thing I don’t like about it having some controls on the console. My dog gets into those and there’s been blank screens pop up as we’ve been going down the road! So, I have to guard the buttons when the dog is in the car. She was used to laying and propping her head on the console due to her size. She’s adamant that she sits in the front seat! That’s the only negative with this vehicle are the placement of the controls on the console. Another drawback are the tires, they are run flat tires and substantially higher than normal tires. However, the original tires lasted about 30,000 miles. They can be rotated, so that is a plus. But there is no jack or spare tire in the trunk.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q60
Related Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60