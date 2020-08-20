Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 for Sale Near Me

Brickell Buick & GMC - Miami / Florida

Brickell Buick GMC is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2018 INFINITI Q60. This 3.0t LUXE Q60 is beautifully finished in Liquid Platinum and complimented by Graphite w/Leatherette Seating and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE (Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, and Remote Engine Start System), Illuminated entry, and Illuminated Kick Plates and gives you an impressive / Fuel efficiency rating. Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Remote Engine Start System, Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8543 miles below market average! Brickell Buick & GMC is your reliable go-to dealer for new and pre-owned vehicles in Miami, FL. We have been serving our customers since 1949 and from your first test-drive to the final drive-off, we here at Brickell Buick & GMC are committed to finding the right vehicle for your needs and Budget. Whether you want something brand-new or certified pre-owned, we're here to help you every step of the way. Our team will guide you and be at your side throughout the whole process- whether it be a new car or a certified pre-owned. Because of our vast inventory and selection of models, as well as competitive pricing, you will always be guaranteed an amazing Value. Brickell Buick & GMC's customers always leave extremely satisfied with our deals which is why we have so many repeat customers. Price plus $995 Dealer Fee.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1EV7EK0JM342829

Stock: C105379A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020