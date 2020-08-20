Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 for Sale Near Me

791 listings
Q60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 791 listings
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Gray
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    8,803 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,450

    $3,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Gray
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    18,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,495

    $4,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400

    22,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,198

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    18,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,598

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 in White
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400

    31,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,491

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    32,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $27,923

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 in Yellow
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400

    42,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,422

    $2,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Gray
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    32,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Gray
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    11,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,985

    $785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Gray
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    40,334 miles
    Good Deal

    $25,500

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    15,635 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $30,995

    $2,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400

    14,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $39,477

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Black
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    8,754 miles
    Good Deal

    $36,159

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400

    5,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $41,888

    $1,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    14,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,000

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    16,074 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $31,210

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    34,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,995

    $559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE

    22,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,697

    $867 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 791 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q60

Overall Consumer Rating
4.410 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Great coupe with a nice look
DJ,05/31/2018
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This car is fun to drive and I look forward to driving it everyday. I've owned many cars and this is by far the best. AC on off switch is toward the right side of the vehicle which is awkwardly place. Interior otherwise is stunning. Apple car play would make this my dream car. One major let down with Infiniti not having that on any of their models when Nissan does which seems kind of backwards. If you are looking for fast car with an attractive interior and exterior this is the one to go with.
Report abuse
