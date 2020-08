Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 for Sale Near Me

Holman INFINITI - Maple Shade / New Jersey

LOADED WITH MANY OPTIONS!!, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Dark Maple Wood Package, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, First Aid Kit, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Genuine Wood, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Interior Ambient Lighting, Leather Seating Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Pro Assist Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE, Trunk Protector.This INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Receives a 6 Year UNLIMITED Mileage warranty, an industry leading Certified Warranty. Our Certified inventory, unlike most dealerships, is not based upon just the qualification of the manufacturer. Here at Holman INFINITI we hand pick which late model cars will receive Certification. Each INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned vehicle receives a thorough 167-point inspection from one of our INFINITI CERTIFIED technicians to ensure the vehicle is in peak mechanical condition. This stringent qualification requires items such as brakes and tires to be replaced if they fall below the 50% mark. Once the vehicle completes it's meticulous servicing it is handed off to our Certified Detail Team for a world class detail from front-to-back to ensure the Certified Pre-Owned INFINITI with which you are presented looks like new. Benefits of purchasing an INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned vehicle include: Courtesy INFINITI loaners Complimentary first year basic maintenance. CARFAX Vehicle History Report. CARFAX 3-year Buy Back Guarantee. Free 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Emergency Roadside Assistance. Complimentary Service Courtesy Vehicle. Available INFINITI Elite extended Protection Program. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Graphite Shadow 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXERecent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPGINFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption ReimbursementCome in and see this beautiful 2018 INFINITI Q60 today before it's gone! Only at Holman INFINITI!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1EV7EK2JM340628

Stock: JM340628

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-14-2020