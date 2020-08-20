Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 for Sale Near Me
- 8,803 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,450$3,974 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 INFINITI Q60 2dr 3.0t LUXE AWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Graphite Shadow with a graphite Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 13 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leatherette Seating, Passenger door bin Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL9JM392864
Stock: 392864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 18,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,495$4,624 Below Market
Holman INFINITI - Maple Shade / New Jersey
LOADED WITH MANY OPTIONS!!, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Dark Maple Wood Package, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, First Aid Kit, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Genuine Wood, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Interior Ambient Lighting, Leather Seating Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Pro Assist Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE, Trunk Protector.This INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Receives a 6 Year UNLIMITED Mileage warranty, an industry leading Certified Warranty. Our Certified inventory, unlike most dealerships, is not based upon just the qualification of the manufacturer. Here at Holman INFINITI we hand pick which late model cars will receive Certification. Each INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned vehicle receives a thorough 167-point inspection from one of our INFINITI CERTIFIED technicians to ensure the vehicle is in peak mechanical condition. This stringent qualification requires items such as brakes and tires to be replaced if they fall below the 50% mark. Once the vehicle completes it's meticulous servicing it is handed off to our Certified Detail Team for a world class detail from front-to-back to ensure the Certified Pre-Owned INFINITI with which you are presented looks like new. Benefits of purchasing an INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned vehicle include: Courtesy INFINITI loaners Complimentary first year basic maintenance. CARFAX Vehicle History Report. CARFAX 3-year Buy Back Guarantee. Free 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Emergency Roadside Assistance. Complimentary Service Courtesy Vehicle. Available INFINITI Elite extended Protection Program. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Graphite Shadow 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXERecent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPGINFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption ReimbursementCome in and see this beautiful 2018 INFINITI Q60 today before it's gone! Only at Holman INFINITI!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK2JM340628
Stock: JM340628
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,198
Tommie Vaughn Ford - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EKXJM530732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,598
Charles Maund Volkswagen - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK0JM340031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 40031,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,491$1,489 Below Market
INFINITI Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
3 Month / 3,000 Mile Warranty, INFINITI Certified, Clean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Audio Package, Bose High End Sound Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Performance Package, Premium Wheels, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Navigation System, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Pro Assist Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Sensory Package 3.0t Sport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL6JM630402
Stock: 7078
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 32,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$27,923
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall - Rockwall / Texas
Q60 3.0t LUXE, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Hagane Blue, graphite. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Hagane Blue 2018 INFINITI Q60 2D Coupe 3.0t LUXE 3.0L V6 DOHC 19/27 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic Electronic AWD ***Our average reconditioning costs is $1595 to bring your vehicle up to your expectations. Visit us at http://www.rockwallhyundai.net. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in RockwalL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL3JM392228
Stock: YH2306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 42,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,422$2,613 Below Market
North End Subaru Mazda - Lunenburg / Massachusetts
: North End of Lunenburg, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2018 INFINITI Q60 include: Non-Smoker vehicle, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $39,781, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, [P03] SENSORY PACKAGE 3.0T SPORT, [F01] PRO ASSIST PACKAGE, [H01] PRO ACTIVE PACKAGE, [R92] CARBON FIBER REAR DECKLID SPOIL. WHY BUY FROM US: We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! OPTION PACKAGES: PRO ACTIVE PACKAGE Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Distance Control Assist (DCA), Eco Pedal, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), Direct Adaptive Steering, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Lane Departure Prevention, active lane control, Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS), Plasmacluster and grape polyphenol filter, Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS) SERVICE COMPLETED: Service Work completed on this INFINITI Q60 included: Complete Multi-Point Inspection, Oil & Filter Change by a Factory Trained Technician, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options & Accessories. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL2JM630056
Stock: 2491-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 32,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$29,990$545 Below Market
SC Car Zone - Costa Mesa / California
All Wheel Drive - Back Up Camera - Moonroof - Bluetooth - Premium Sound System - Tire Pressure Monitor - Fog Lamps - Power Leather Seats - Rear Spoiler - Lumbar Support - Bucket Seats - Leather Wrapped Multi Functioning Steering Wheel - Remote Trunk Release - CD Player - HUB Media (USB/AUX Port) - Power Adjustable Steering Wheel - Leather Interior - Cruise Control - Keyless Entry/Start - AM/FM/Satellite Radio - Traction Control - Universal Garage Door Opener - Auto-Dimming Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Dual-Zone Climate Control - 1-Owner Carfax Certified California Vehicle Covered by Infinitis Factory Warranty All of our late model vehicles are fully reconditioned, we believe in our product and in taking care of our customers. When you choose to work with SCCZ, we strive to serve you before and after your purchase. We are here for you. While every reasonable effort is made to accurately represent our vehicles, Vehicle options may be missed or added by mistake. Please contact dealer to confirm vehicle features. www.sccarzone.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL9JM391195
Stock: 6113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$34,985$785 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Infiniti Certified* 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0T LUXE AWD* Loaded*1 Owner Clean Carfax* Graphite Shadow on graphite interior*Sensory Package* Navigation* Back up camera* 19 Wheels*Push Start* Remote Engine start* Heated steering wheel* Heated seats* Bluetooth* Stream Audio * USB Ports*Cruise control* TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST!!*Includes $500 incentive to finance with IFS @ Standard rates*The highest standard of reconditioning.INFINITI CERTIFICATION:6 years or 75,000 mileage power-train warranty from in service dateComplimentary First Year Basic MaintenanceComprehensive, 167-point InspectionCARFAX Vehicle History ReportTMCARFAX 3-year Buy Back GuaranteeFree 3-month Trial Subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioEmergency Roadside AssistanceComplimentary Service Courtesy VehicleAvailable to purchase INFINITI EliteTM Extended Protection Program for 7 or 8 year unlimited miles!The highest standard of reconditioning. This vehicle has passed a 167 point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL6JM393129
Stock: P6090
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 40,334 milesGood Deal
$25,500
Classic Chevrolet Pre-Owned - Grapevine / Texas
Sport luxury coupe that comes equipped with an amazing twin turbo V6 that's mated to an automatic transmission, leather interior, big digital display screen, dual zone digital climate control, power sunroof / moonroof, spoke aluminum wheels and this beautiful Infiniti is ready to serve you well for many years to come. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 400 units in stock. My commitment to you is this: Provide a great vehicle at a fair price in a relaxed atmosphere. Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK7JM342245
Stock: JM342245P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 15,635 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$30,995$2,154 Below Market
Car Connection Superstore - New Castle / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL1JM391997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,316 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,477
Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, ONLY 14,316 Miles! REDUCED FROM $39,977!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,000 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, [P03] SENSORY PACKAGE 3.0T SPORT BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AFFORDABLE: Was $39,977. This Q60 is priced $2,000 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio OPTION PACKAGES: PRO ACTIVE PACKAGE Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Distance Control Assist (DCA), Eco Pedal, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), Direct Adaptive Steering, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Lane Departure Prevention, active lane control, Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS), Plasmacluster and grape polyphenol filter, Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS), auto-leveling headlights, Lane Departure Warning, PRO ASSIST PACKAGE Rain Sensing Wipers, Forward Emergency Braking, pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), rear cross traffic alert, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), SENSORY PACKAGE 3.0T SPORT Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start System, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, InTouch services, navigation synchronized adaptive shift control, SiriusXM Traffic including real-time traffic information and voice recognition for navigation functions including 1-shot voice destination entry. INFINITI RED SPORT 400 with Iridium Blue exterior and Gallery White interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 6400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE: "Part luxury car, part sports car and part muscle car Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EK2JM531163
Stock: EJM531163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 8,754 milesGood Deal
$36,159$1,528 Below Market
INFINITI of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Spotless local trade with a perfect Carfax! Sensory and Pro Assist Packages w/ Intelligent Cruise COntrol, Blind Spot Intervention, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel and more! Save tons compared to new! Qualifies for INFINITI Certified warranty, 19 Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Power moonroof, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW). 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE Certified. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Black Obsidian 7-Speed Automatic Electronic AWD Odometer is 8180 miles below market average!19/27 City/Highway MPGWith Some Available options like Leather Seating Package (Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating), Pro Assist Package (Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and Rain Sensing Wipers), Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE (Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, and Remote Engine Start System), 19 Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Power moonroof, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. This vehicle has been inspected and serviced to qualify for the INFINITI certified program. Pricing does not include the warranty. 4cyl and 6cyl models add $995. V8 models add $1,495.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL9JM393142
Stock: N10685A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 4005,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$41,888$1,280 Below Market
Coulter INFINITI - Mesa / Arizona
New Arrival! This Q60 is Certified Preowned! This 2018 Q60 Red Sport 400, has a great Hagane Blue exterior, and a clean White interior! -Oil Changed -Fully Detailed -Only 5,146 miles which is low for a 2018 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Keyless Entry -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 6225 E. Test Drive, Mesa, AZ 85206.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EK3JM530278
Stock: P4503B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 14,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,000$1,179 Below Market
Brickell Buick & GMC - Miami / Florida
Brickell Buick GMC is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2018 INFINITI Q60. This 3.0t LUXE Q60 is beautifully finished in Liquid Platinum and complimented by Graphite w/Leatherette Seating and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE (Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, and Remote Engine Start System), Illuminated entry, and Illuminated Kick Plates and gives you an impressive / Fuel efficiency rating. Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Remote Engine Start System, Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8543 miles below market average! Brickell Buick & GMC is your reliable go-to dealer for new and pre-owned vehicles in Miami, FL. We have been serving our customers since 1949 and from your first test-drive to the final drive-off, we here at Brickell Buick & GMC are committed to finding the right vehicle for your needs and Budget. Whether you want something brand-new or certified pre-owned, we're here to help you every step of the way. Our team will guide you and be at your side throughout the whole process- whether it be a new car or a certified pre-owned. Because of our vast inventory and selection of models, as well as competitive pricing, you will always be guaranteed an amazing Value. Brickell Buick & GMC's customers always leave extremely satisfied with our deals which is why we have so many repeat customers. Price plus $995 Dealer Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK0JM342829
Stock: C105379A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 16,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$31,210$1,129 Below Market
Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tacoma / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7165 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL3JM390303
Stock: 2146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 34,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$29,995$559 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 19/27 City/Highway MPG 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE Black Obsidian 2D CoupeHere at Maserati of Wilmington Pike, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL7JM391163
Stock: JM391163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 22,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$32,697$867 Below Market
Jackie Cooper INFINITI - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Buy with peace of mind this vehicle comes with an UNLIMITED mileage warranty!INFINITI CERTIFIED*6 YEAR/UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY*BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND, No accident history on the carfax report, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Remote Engine Start System, Sensory Package 3.0t LUXE. Clean CARFAX.INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0This vehicle qualifies for rates as low as 1.99% APR with approved credit. Jackie Cooper INFINITI is committed to customer service, and you have our personal guarantee that we will work hard to save you time and money. We have one of the area's largest new and used inventories, and we are excited about the opportunity to earn your business. Factory trained Certified Technicians inspected this vehicle and it has passed a stringent 167-Point Inspection and Reconditioning Process. We will show you the Carfax and all maintenance work done to vehicle. Make your dreams a reality please phone or email for vehicle availability and a VIP test drive appointment 918-806-8988.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL1JM392776
Stock: M392776B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
