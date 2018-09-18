Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 for Sale Near Me
- 9,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,902$4,130 Below Market
Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Franklin / Tennessee
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic Majestic White 3.0L V6 DOHC **NON SMOKER; **LOCAL TRADE-IN; **CARFAX CERTIFIED... NO ACCIDENTS; **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA; **NAVIGATION; **LEATHER SEATING; **HEATED LEATHER SEATING; **POWER SEAT; **DUAL POWER SEATS; Navigation System. **WE OFFER MARKET BASED PRICING SO PLEASE CALL TO CHECK ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THIS VEHICLE. WE`LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU DON`T BUY OURS. ALL PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO TAX; TITLE; LIC. SHOP; AND DEALER ADDED ACCESSORIES. Reviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds *Sale prices are plus dealer installed options. Dealer is not responsible for mispricing vehicles online please refer to our privacy policy. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. All prices exclude tax, tag, title, registration and $698 dealer fee. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK4HM364259
Stock: D621672A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 15,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,000$4,974 Below Market
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
INFINITI CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER CARFAX/TRADE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF/MOONROOF/PANO ROOF, BACK UP SENSORS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, CD player, First Aid Kit, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Leather Seating Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Premium Plus Package 3.0t, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Remote Engine Start System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Protector, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, CD player, First Aid Kit, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Leather Seating Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Premium Plus Package 3.0t, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Remote Engine Start System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Protector, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Certified.2017 INFINITI Q60 AWD19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL2HM552142
Stock: 200254A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 24,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,990$4,766 Below Market
INFINITI of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER OFF LEASE Q60 COUPE WITH UPGRADED 19 WHEELS THAT WERE A $1600 UP GRADE WHILE NEW. THEY REALLY TRANSFORM THE LOOK OF THE CAR. EQUIPPED WITH ESSENTIAL PKG with BOSE-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL-MEMORY SEATS-POWER TILT&TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL ***PRICE INCLUDES FINANCING WITH IFS @ STD RATES***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL8HM551724
Stock: P7323
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t32,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,793$4,222 Below Market
Lokey INFINITI - Clearwater / Florida
2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t INFINITI Certified, Unlimited Mileage Factory Warranty, Clean Carfax, One Owner, No Damage, All records, Books and Keys, Books and Keys, Dealer Serviced, Well Maintained, Keyless-Go, Rearview Monitor, 20" Alloy wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Moonroof Package, Power Tilt & Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Check Availabilty Now or Call 727-470-6302. Our INFINITI Factory Certification program is a curation of the best INFINITI vehicles available on the market. Each and every one has passed a rigorous, 167-point Factory Inspection and has been completely reconditioned inside and out. All services and maintenance are up to date, including tires, brakes, belts, hoses and all fluids. Comes with 24 Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance, Trip-Interruption Benefits, CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, Complete Vehicle History Report and an Unlimited Mileage Warranty backed by INFINITI. Don't settle for less. Lokey Motor Company is the premier dstination for factory certified pre-owned cars in Clearwater, FL. We provide only the finest pre-owned vehicles available at the best value, with unparalleled finance terms and rates. Big enough to serve and small enough to care, we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free, transparent experience. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7EK9HM110635
Stock: IP9325
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 39,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,624
Nissan of Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
FRESH LEASE RETURN! THIS ULTRA RARE CARBON FIBER RED SPORT 400 IS A SPECIAL ORDER UNIT, RARE DYNAMIC SUNSTONE RED ON GALLERY WHITE SEMI ANILINE SUPPLE LEATHER! THIE EQUIPMENT IS EQUALLY AS RARE, TECHNOLOGY, SPORT PREMIUM PLUS, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE, DIRECT ADAPTIVE STEERING, CARGO, AND FACTORY CARBON FIBER PACKAGES! ONE OF A KIND, EXTRA COST OPTION $800 SPECIAL PAINT! HURRY!** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Automatic Emergency Braking, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Lane Departure Warning, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port, ** Carfax Accident Free, ** Carfax One Owner, ** Inspected by Our ASE Technicians, ** Low Miles, ** Great Condition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Carbon Fiber Fender Vents, Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers, Carbon Fiber Package, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Distance Control Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Eco Pedal, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention, Navigation System, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Dynamic Sunstone Red 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 3.0L V6 DOHC 20/27 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic Electronic RWDNissan of Lewisville has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive state vehicle inspection process! Only the best will qualify for Nissan Pre-Owned Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY NISSAN OF LEWISVILLE CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory near Dallas, in Lewisville. Visit us at https://www.nissanoflewisville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EK6HM610684
Stock: HM610684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 18,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,495$2,953 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Base Pure White 2D Coupe Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 TurbochargedCargo Net, Cargo Package, First Aid Kit, Moonroof Package, Power Tilt & Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof, Reversible Cargo Protector.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10939 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7EK4HM111076
Stock: 111076T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 40014,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,900$3,740 Below Market
Holman INFINITI - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Carbon Fiber Fender Vents, Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers, Carbon Fiber Package, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Distance Control Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Eco Pedal, First Aid Kit, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention, Navigation System, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Reversible Cargo Protector, Technology Package.This INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Receives a 6 Year/75K Mileage warranty, an industry leading Certified Warranty. Our Certified inventory, unlike most dealerships, is not based upon just the qualification of the manufacturer. Here at Holman INFINITI we hand pick which late model cars will receive Certification. Each INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned vehicle receives a thorough 167-point inspection from one of our INFINITI CERTIFIED technicians to ensure the vehicle is in peak mechanical condition. This stringent qualification requires items such as brakes and tires to be replaced if they fall below the 50% mark. Once the vehicle completes it's meticulous servicing it is handed off to our Certified Detail Team for a world class detail from front-to-back to ensure the Certified Pre-Owned INFINITI with which you are presented looks like new. Benefits of purchasing an INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned vehicle include: Courtesy INFINITI loaners Complimentary first year basic maintenance. CARFAX Vehicle History Report. CARFAX 3-year Buy Back Guarantee. Free 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Emergency Roadside Assistance. Complimentary Service Courtesy Vehicle. Available INFINITI Elite extended Protection Program. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 17037 miles below market average! Dynamic Sunstone Red 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGINFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceCome in and see this beautiful 2017 INFINITI Q60 today before it's gone! Only at Holman INFINITI!Reviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL0HM701359
Stock: HM701359
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 33,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,499$3,834 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Ft Thomas - Fort Thomas / Kentucky
Black Obsidian 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium AWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, PRICED BELOW KBB, REARBACKUP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NEW TIRES, PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE IN.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: EdmundsAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL1HM554531
Stock: 2329940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 28,574 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,422$5,329 Below Market
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Q60 Red Sport, navigation, red interior, all wheel drive, rear back up camera, bose stereo bluetooth, moonroof, blue alloy wheels, and backed by the balance of Infiniti's factory warranty for peace of mind with thousands in savings! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This INFINITI Q60 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. In addition to being well-cared for, this INFINITI Q60 has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2017 INFINITI Q60: The INFINITI Q60 competes with other mid-sized coupes such as the BMW 4-series and the Audi A5. However, the INFINITI manages to undercut both of those cars by a couple of thousand dollars with a base price of just under $39,000 as opposed to more than $41,000 for either of the German cars. Even base model Q60s are well equipped, so those in the market for a luxury coupe owe it to themselves to check out INFINITI's offering. Strengths of this model include Sporty but luxurious driving experience, strong acceleration, expressive exterior styling, high-tech engines, high quality interior accoutrements. We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL5HM702345
Stock: CB3118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 21,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,998$2,800 Below Market
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL3HM552750
Stock: 19412948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,935
Nissan of Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
HERE IT IS...THE ONE WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR. AERO PACKAGE! THE ULTRA LOADED TECH PACKAGE MIDNIGHT BLACK/MONOCO RED DIRECT STEER 400HP Q60 RED SPORT 400 COUPE! PREMIUM PLUS, DRIVER ASSIST, AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGES JUST BEGIN THE LIST OF FACTORY OPTIONS ON THIS ULTRA RARE KEEPER! SILVER OPTIC FIBER INTERIOR TRIM, DIRECT ADAPTIVE STEERING, AEROKIT! ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, WELCOME LIGHTING, ACCENT LIGHTING, TO NAME A FEW. NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER CARFAX. IF YOU DON'T HAVE A TRADE IN, MAKE SURE SOMEONE DROPS YOU OFF, BECAUSE THIS FIRST CLASS ROCKET SELLS TO THE FIRST WHO WITNESS.** Adaptive Cruise Control, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Automatic Emergency Braking, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Lane Departure Warning, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port, ** Carfax Accident Free, ** Carfax One Owner, ** Inspected by Our ASE Technicians, ** Low Miles, ** Great Condition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Distance Control Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Eco Pedal, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Midnight Black 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 3.0L V6 DOHC 20/27 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic Electronic RWDNissan of Lewisville has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive state vehicle inspection process! Only the best will qualify for Nissan Pre-Owned Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY NISSAN OF LEWISVILLE CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory near Dallas, in Lewisville. Visit us at https://www.nissanoflewisville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EKXHM611109
Stock: HM611109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 27,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,400$4,802 Below Market
Newton Nissan - Gallatin / Tennessee
Certified. Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear View Monitor (Backup Camera), BOSE (TM) High End Sound Package, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat.Certification Program Details: Newton Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles - Highlights . 7-Year/100,000-mile limited warranty* . $100 Deductible* . Carfax® Vehicle History Report . SiriusXM Satelite Radio 3-month trial subscription* (if equipped, see dealer for details) . Optional Extended Protection Plan* Newton Certified Pre-Owned Cars | Newton Certified Pre-Owned Trucks | Newton Certified Pre-Owned SUVs (see dealer for full details on the Newton Certified Pre-Owned program)CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3905 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PremiumThanks for considering us for your used car, used truck, or used suv purchase! Come see this used INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium RWD at our award winning Gallatin location, just minutes north of Nashville, Tennessee (TN). An easy drive from Hendersonville, Lebanon, Madison, Mt. Juliet, White House, Portland, Springfield, Bowling Green (KY). Military from Fort Campbell (Clarksville) will find us worth the drive! Contact us now at (615) 432-4364 to confirm availability, request a personalized walk-around video, and schedule a test drive?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK1HM361285
Stock: P7341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 41,150 milesGreat Deal
$33,500$3,910 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Dynamic Sunstone Red 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC ***INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (CPO)**, **Back-up Camera**, **Voice Activated Navigation System**, **AWD**, **Bluetooth Streaming Audio**, **Heated Leather Seating**, **Moon roof/Sun Roof**, **Heated Steering Wheel**, Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD), **Clean CARFAX**, **Bluetooth**, **XM Satellite Radio**, INFINITI Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition and Remote Engine Start System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Easy-Fill Tire Alert, Advertised price includes Finance Equity Assistance Discount and must be Financed with Dealership P, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport, Remote Engine Start System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.***Louisville INFINITI is Kentucky's #1 INFINITI Dealership!! Offering the largest inventory of new INFINITI Cars and SUV's in the state of Kentucky. #1 RANKING BASED ON INFINITI USA SALES 2000-2018*** Advertised price includes Finance Equity Assistance Discount and must be Finance with INFINITI Financial Services. 19/26 City/Highway MPG****Price is plus Tax, Tag, License, Dealer fee and Dealer Installed Options. Advertised price includes $1000 Finance Discount, must finance with IFS at standard rate to receive advertised price.****At Louisville INFINITI, Kentucky we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Louisville, ,Lexington, Elizabethtown, Cincinnati, Bloomington, Owensboro, Bowling Green, South Indiana, North Tennessee. For your next New or Used car, truck or SUV visit us at www.Louisvilleinfiniti.com. This car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome. Price does not include tax, title, or dealer processing fees.Reviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL9HM700775
Stock: P700775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 23,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,531$3,859 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC Adaptive Front Lighting System, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Climate Control System, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Distance Control Assist, Eco Pedal, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport, Remote Engine Start System, Technology Package, Wheels: 19 Performance-Oriented Aluminum-Alloy. Odometer is 10830 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EK3HM610853
Stock: MZ1178A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,990$3,419 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 INFINITI Q60 2dr Sport features a 3.0L V6 DOHC 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a graphite Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Pure White 2017 INFINITI Q60 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC19/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL8HM553411
Stock: 553411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 51,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,998$3,963 Below Market
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK3HM360980
Stock: 19114202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,100 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,373$3,315 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 INFINITI Q60 Sport RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, 1-Owner, Great Economy, ONE OWNER, NEW BRAKES, POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, Q60 Sport, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic, RWD, Midnight Black, graphite.19/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Sport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK1HM364123
Stock: 14239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 30,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,197$4,321 Below Market
Beaverton INFINITI - Portland / Oregon
Search far and wide...and you still won't find another 1-Owner, Factory-Certified, Iridium Blue 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium All-Wheel-Drive quite like this one! Especially at this great price! Technology Package, Driver Assistance Package, Premium Plus Package, Leather Seating Package!! Spectacular color combination with the Gallery White Semi-Aniline leather seats! Only 30k miles and a non-smoker! This has been very well maintained and taken care of! Good tires, good brakes, all the best equipment! It comes with a seamless 7-Speed Automatic Electronic Transmission, Twin Turbo 3.0-Liter V6 Engine, 19 Aluminum Wheels, Run-Flat Tires, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose Premium Sound System, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Equipment Group, Remote Start, Power Sunroof, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/ Moving Object Detection, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Backup Collision Intervention System, Blind Spot Warning System, Blind-Spot Intervention System, Direct Adaptive Steering, Distance Control Assist, Eco Pedal, Forward Emergency Braking System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Genuine Wood Interior Pieces, High Beam Assist Headlights, Intelligent Cruise Control w/ Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/ Memory, Predictive Forward Collision Warning System, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Push-Button Ignition, Satellite Radio Capability, Independent Front & Rear Suspension, Illuminated Kick Plates & much more! Fast, fun and still rated at 27 Highway MPG! Have your cake and eat it, too! This special Q60 is spectacular up close...check it out today before this rare car is gone for good! INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Free 167 Point Inspection * Free Roadside Assistance * Free Vehicle History Report (Carfax) * Like New Features (2 keys, floor mats, owner's manual) Why buy from
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL4HM552949
Stock: P7768
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
