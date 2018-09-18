Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 for Sale Near Me

791 listings
Q60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 791 listings
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    9,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,902

    $4,130 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in Silver
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    15,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,000

    $4,974 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in White
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    24,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $4,766 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t in Gray
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t

    32,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,793

    $4,222 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 in Red
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400

    39,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,624

  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t

    18,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,495

    $2,953 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 in Red
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400

    14,473 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,900

    $3,740 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    33,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,499

    $3,834 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400

    28,574 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $33,422

    $5,329 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    21,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,998

    $2,800 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400

    46,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,935

  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    27,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,400

    $4,802 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 in Red
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400

    41,150 miles
    Great Deal

    $33,500

    $3,910 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 in Light Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400

    23,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,531

    $3,859 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Sport in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Sport

    42,853 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $3,419 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    51,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $28,998

    $3,963 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Sport in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Sport

    40,100 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,373

    $3,315 Below Market
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    30,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,197

    $4,321 Below Market
Showing 1 - 18 out of 791 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q60

Overall Consumer Rating
3.217 Reviews
  • 5
    (24%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (18%)
Dreams come true
JRJC,09/18/2018
3.0t Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Live in Minneapolis need a AWD vehicle and want one that is sporty and fun to drive. Ruled out the Camaro (though car of choice, no AWD), Mustang, Challenger (impressive but simply way too much car for me though AWD. It is the true muscle car). Narrowed search to Audi A5, BMW & the Infiniti Q60. Opted for the Q60 based on repair concerns. BMW & Audi are way to proprietary and need attention of the dealership alone, Q60 comes with all the perks but without the mechanical intricacies of the Audi & BMW allowing my local mechanic to do maintenance as needed. Plus the price is much more competitive.
