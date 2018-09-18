Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

Q60 Red Sport, navigation, red interior, all wheel drive, rear back up camera, bose stereo bluetooth, moonroof, blue alloy wheels, and backed by the balance of Infiniti's factory warranty for peace of mind with thousands in savings! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This INFINITI Q60 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. In addition to being well-cared for, this INFINITI Q60 has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2017 INFINITI Q60: The INFINITI Q60 competes with other mid-sized coupes such as the BMW 4-series and the Audi A5. However, the INFINITI manages to undercut both of those cars by a couple of thousand dollars with a base price of just under $39,000 as opposed to more than $41,000 for either of the German cars. Even base model Q60s are well equipped, so those in the market for a luxury coupe owe it to themselves to check out INFINITI's offering. Strengths of this model include Sporty but luxurious driving experience, strong acceleration, expressive exterior styling, high-tech engines, high quality interior accoutrements. We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1FV7EL5HM702345

Stock: CB3118

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020