Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,688
|$30,551
|$32,673
|Clean
|$27,985
|$29,792
|$31,845
|Average
|$26,579
|$28,274
|$30,189
|Rough
|$25,173
|$26,756
|$28,532
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,799
|$26,727
|$28,917
|Clean
|$24,191
|$26,063
|$28,184
|Average
|$22,976
|$24,735
|$26,718
|Rough
|$21,760
|$23,407
|$25,252
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,686
|$27,852
|$30,314
|Clean
|$25,056
|$27,161
|$29,546
|Average
|$23,797
|$25,777
|$28,009
|Rough
|$22,538
|$24,393
|$26,472
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,540
|$26,687
|$29,126
|Clean
|$23,939
|$26,024
|$28,388
|Average
|$22,736
|$24,698
|$26,911
|Rough
|$21,533
|$23,372
|$25,435
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,158
|$29,432
|$32,015
|Clean
|$26,493
|$28,701
|$31,204
|Average
|$25,162
|$27,238
|$29,581
|Rough
|$23,831
|$25,776
|$27,958
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,384
|$33,764
|$36,471
|Clean
|$30,615
|$32,925
|$35,547
|Average
|$29,076
|$31,248
|$33,698
|Rough
|$27,538
|$29,570
|$31,849
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,875
|$35,391
|$38,252
|Clean
|$32,069
|$34,512
|$37,282
|Average
|$30,458
|$32,753
|$35,343
|Rough
|$28,847
|$30,995
|$33,404
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,526
|$26,819
|$29,423
|Clean
|$23,925
|$26,153
|$28,677
|Average
|$22,723
|$24,820
|$27,186
|Rough
|$21,521
|$23,487
|$25,694
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,124
|$31,332
|$33,844
|Clean
|$28,411
|$30,554
|$32,986
|Average
|$26,983
|$28,997
|$31,270
|Rough
|$25,556
|$27,440
|$29,555
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,801
|$27,969
|$30,432
|Clean
|$25,169
|$27,274
|$29,661
|Average
|$23,904
|$25,884
|$28,118
|Rough
|$22,640
|$24,495
|$26,575