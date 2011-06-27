  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,688$30,551$32,673
Clean$27,985$29,792$31,845
Average$26,579$28,274$30,189
Rough$25,173$26,756$28,532
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,799$26,727$28,917
Clean$24,191$26,063$28,184
Average$22,976$24,735$26,718
Rough$21,760$23,407$25,252
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,686$27,852$30,314
Clean$25,056$27,161$29,546
Average$23,797$25,777$28,009
Rough$22,538$24,393$26,472
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,540$26,687$29,126
Clean$23,939$26,024$28,388
Average$22,736$24,698$26,911
Rough$21,533$23,372$25,435
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,158$29,432$32,015
Clean$26,493$28,701$31,204
Average$25,162$27,238$29,581
Rough$23,831$25,776$27,958
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,384$33,764$36,471
Clean$30,615$32,925$35,547
Average$29,076$31,248$33,698
Rough$27,538$29,570$31,849
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,875$35,391$38,252
Clean$32,069$34,512$37,282
Average$30,458$32,753$35,343
Rough$28,847$30,995$33,404
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,526$26,819$29,423
Clean$23,925$26,153$28,677
Average$22,723$24,820$27,186
Rough$21,521$23,487$25,694
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,124$31,332$33,844
Clean$28,411$30,554$32,986
Average$26,983$28,997$31,270
Rough$25,556$27,440$29,555
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,801$27,969$30,432
Clean$25,169$27,274$29,661
Average$23,904$25,884$28,118
Rough$22,640$24,495$26,575
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 INFINITI Q60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 INFINITI Q60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,153 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 INFINITI Q60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,153 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 INFINITI Q60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 INFINITI Q60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,153 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 INFINITI Q60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 INFINITI Q60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 INFINITI Q60 ranges from $21,521 to $29,423, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 INFINITI Q60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.