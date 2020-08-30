2020 INFINITI Q60
What’s new
- New infotainment system
- New Edition 30 package celebrates Infiniti's 30th anniversary
- Upgraded interior materials for Q60 Red Sport 400
- Part of the second Q60 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Red Sport 400's powerful engine
- Plenty of value for a luxury coupe
- Available all-wheel drive for all trims
- Cabin is showing its age
- Trunk is small, even for a luxury coupe
- Not as engaging to drive as most rivals
2020 INFINITI Q60 Review
Based purely on exterior styling, you could argue that the 2020 Infiniti Q60 is the most appealing luxury sport coupe out this year. Balancing the right amount of bling with artful detailing and proper proportions, the Q60 easily stands out compared to more staid-looking German coupes.
Unfortunately, things start to go downhill after that. Inside, you'll find quality materials in some of the top Q60 trim levels, but the overall design looks tired and dated. Luxury buyers seeking a high-tech interior will be disappointed, for instance. Just this year, Infiniti finally got around to updating the car's dual-screen InTouch infotainment system. It now supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a Wi-Fi hotspot connection, but it's still dated and frustrating to use.
As for the sporty bits, the Q60's standard turbocharged V6 delivers effortless power and acceleration. But there is little evidence of the engine note, a key component of enthusiast driver satisfaction. For maximum performance, you'll want to go with the Red Sport 400 trim, which is more powerful and has a performance-tuned adaptive suspension. Still, it can’t quite match the level of fun you’d have in other luxury sport coupes.
Overall, the Germans know how to get the little luxury and performance details down best. The Audi A5/S5, BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are easy to recommend over this Infiniti. Unless, of course, you want eye-catching design or prefer to drive something different from what everyone else buys. In that case, the 2020 Q60 is worth checking out.
Which Q60 does Edmunds recommend?
INFINITI Q60 models
The 2020 Infiniti Q60 comes in three trim levels: 3.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe and Red Sport 400. As the base model, the Pure offers a decent collection of features. The Luxe adds a premium stereo plus greater access to optional packages. The Red Sport 400 stands out with its powerful engine and a sport-tuned suspension. All Q60s are equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
The 3.0t Pure is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (300 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque) and comes with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats and simulated leather upholstery. A dual-touchscreen infotainment interface (8-inch upper screen, 7-inch lower) includes Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.
Stepping up to the 3.0t Luxe adds a sunroof, a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.
While the Luxe doesn't bestow much additional standard equipment, it does grant access to options not available on the Pure. The Essential package adds auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, remote engine starting, Infiniti InTouch emergency communications services, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a navigation system.
An available Leather Seating package for the Luxe adds premium leather upholstery, while the ProAssist package includes front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking and automatic wipers.
New for 2020, the Edition 30 package includes the Essential and ProAssist packages and adds unique exterior and interior appearance items plus adaptive cruise control.
The Red Sport 400 sits atop the 2020 Q60 lineup and delivers the most potent performance of any Q60 variant. It's equipped with a more powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (400 hp, 350 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, performance tires, more powerful brakes, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension and transmission paddle shifters. In addition, the Red Sport 400 includes sport-bolstered seats and the contents of the Essential, Leather Seating and ProAssist packages.
A single option package is available on the Red Sport: the ProActive package. The ProActive package includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane centering, active blind-spot monitoring, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, an air purifier, and electronically controlled steering (Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering).
Sponsored cars related to the Q60
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 INFINITI Q60.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car is a unique mix of sleek styling and muscularity. A wide stance, sporty wheels and the sleek design give way to an understated classy luxury when you open the door. You can drive it like a roadster or have it carry you with elegant grace. The best thing I can say about the Q60 is how it makes you feel. Satiated!
Features & Specs
|3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$45,500
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$57,150
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$47,500
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$59,150
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q60 safety features:
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a car in front of the one you are following suddenly brakes.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Alerts you if it detects an impending collision, and it primes and applies extra brake force.
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Applies the brakes when necessary if it detects an impending collision when the vehicle is in reverse.
Infiniti Q60 vs. the competition
Infiniti Q60 vs. Lexus RC 350
The decision between the Q60 and the RC 350 comes down to styling and personal preferences. The Q60 offers greater driving range between fuel stops, while the RC offers a little more trunk space. The Infiniti's infotainment system is easier to use, but that's not saying much since neither car ranks well in this regard. You do get more standard advanced driving assistance and collision avoidance technologies with the Lexus.
Infiniti Q60 vs. Audi S5
The Audi is also more technologically sophisticated in comparison to the Infiniti, especially for 2020 with its new infotainment and digital instrumentation systems. Plus, the Audi S5 is a sheer delight to drive, especially when equipped with the optional S Sport package and dynamic steering. If you can afford the S5's higher cost, it's the way to go.
Infiniti Q60 vs. BMW 4 Series
The BMW 4 Series dates to 2014 and is due for replacement soon, but it's a better driver's car than the Infiniti Q60. It's comparatively stark and austere in terms of design, but the 4 Series is more engaging to drive and thumps out plenty of power in its six-cylinder 440i spec. Plus, like the Audi S5, you can get the BMW as a convertible as well as a coupe. The Infiniti Q60 only comes as a coupe.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI Q60 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 INFINITI Q60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI Q60:
- New infotainment system
- New Edition 30 package celebrates Infiniti's 30th anniversary
- Upgraded interior materials for Q60 Red Sport 400
- Part of the second Q60 generation introduced for 2017
Is the INFINITI Q60 reliable?
Is the 2020 INFINITI Q60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI Q60?
The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI Q60 is the 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,350.
Other versions include:
- 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $45,500
- RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $57,150
- 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $47,500
- RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $59,150
- 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $41,350
- 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $43,350
What are the different models of INFINITI Q60?
More about the 2020 INFINITI Q60
2020 INFINITI Q60 Overview
The 2020 INFINITI Q60 is offered in the following submodels: Q60 RED SPORT 400, Q60 Coupe. Available styles include 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 INFINITI Q60?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 INFINITI Q60 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q60 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q60.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 INFINITI Q60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 INFINITI Q60?
2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,175. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $2,969 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,969 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,206.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 4.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $367 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $367 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,158.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 0.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 20 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,685. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $503 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $503 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,182.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 INFINITI Q60s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 INFINITI Q60 for sale near. There are currently 31 new 2020 Q60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,685 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 INFINITI Q60. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,596 on a used or CPO 2020 Q60 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 INFINITI Q60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI Q60 for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,262.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,280.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 INFINITI Q60?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2020 INFINITI Q60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan