2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

MSRP range: $23,750 - $28,250
Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan Exterior
MSRP$24,755
Edmunds suggests you pay$24,590
2022 Hyundai Elantra Review
  • Generous list of standard and optional features
  • Roomy cabin
  • High fuel economy
  • Engaging performance from the Elantra N
  • Tepid acceleration from the base four-cylinder engine
  • Abundance of hard interior plastic, particularly in the backseat area
  • High-performance Elantra N debuts with 276-hp turbocharged engine
  • Part of the seventh Elantra generation introduced for 2021
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021
01/25/2021
What is the Elantra?

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is a small sedan that was just redesigned last year. The sleek and modern styling is a standout in the class, and even at its affordable price, it comes with an impressive list of standard features. Those features include a complete suite of advanced safety features and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With its redesign in 2021, the Elantra shot toward the top of the small sedan class, bolstered by its undeniable value, spacious interior and efficient engines. A rather anemic base engine (a 147-horsepower four-cylinder) and an overabundance of hard plastic inside kept it from claiming the top spot. It's currently placed in a very respectable third, just behind the Kia Forte and the top-ranked Honda Civic.

Happily, you are not locked into the standard engine. You can step up to the N Line model with a 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter engine or even a hybrid electric variant. The big news for 2022 is the addition of the Elantra N, a high-performance model with a 276-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. No matter which powertrain you go with, you'll have the assurance that comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Elantra, redesigned last year, is one of our favorite small sedans. We don't expect any significant changes to the Elantra for 2022, which means if you're considering one, you probably won't miss much by opting for a 2021 Elantra model. That is, unless you're considering the powerful Elantra N.

Save as much as $197 with Edmunds

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra.

2022 Hyundai Elantra video

[MUSIC PLAYING] RYAN ZUMMALLEN: The old Hyundai Elantra had a bit of a design problem, in that there wasn't very much of it. But Hyundai fixed that for the new 2021 Elantra by doing all of the design at once. Some of it really works, and some of it not so much. But to be honest, that's a good thing. This 2021 Elantra definitely stands out. And now it looks more ready to take on compact sedans like the Volkswagen Jetta, Toyota Corolla, and Nissan Sentra, all of which we liked just a little bit more than the last Elantra. The base price for this new one starts a little over $20,000, which is roughly $800 more than the 2020 model. There's also a hybrid and a sporty N Line, both of which are around $25,000. That $20,000 starting price is about the same as a Corolla or a Honda Civic. And our top end limited model has a starting price of about $26,500. If you like standard features, there is a long list. So let's dive right in and see if the Elantra should make your short list. But first, smash that subscribe button so you don't miss any of our videos. And check out Edmunds.com for all of your car shopping needs. Finally, did you know you can get a cash offer on your vehicle? Right now. Just go to Edmunds.com/SellMyCar right now. Hyundai also gave the Elantra a new platform, which it says is stronger and creates more room for passengers. That sounds like music to our ears. But here's what didn't change, that same sluggish engine and transmission from the previous Elantra. If this new one is going to fare better in the ratings than the last one, it's going to have to wow us in terms of comfort, technology and more. Another advantage comes in the weight department. Compared to the 2019 Elantra we tested, this 2021 version with 95 pounds less. And it did that while stuffing a lot more equipment inside. Once inside the new Elantra, you can immediately tell that this is a car with a personality all its own. This is a modern interior with attractive materials for the class. And everything is packaged in a unique style. For instance, the steering wheel has these cool little wings that are just a little bit different from everything else in the class. And the Elantra has its share of hard plastics, but they're designed in a way that you can tell Hyundai was trying to make you feel a little bit special. They're thinking of you, aw. Let's talk screens. Standard on the Elantra is an eight inch central touch screen, which is good for the class. But even better, it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, which is fantastic for the class. You can also upgrade to this system, two 10.3 inch screens under one single piece of glass. This looks really great. The maps are really vibrant. And there are a lot of cool animations and Easter eggs as well. So we would recommend springing for this system if you can. The problem is, there is no wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto if you get the upgraded system. So you're going to need this. And if you're a techie, I feel for you. I really do. Here are some features that do come with every Elantra, though. Driver aids, lots of them. Collision mitigation, lane keep, and lean centering, blind spot warning, a driver attention monitor, and a rear view camera, all standard. You do have to add some as options, like adaptive cruise control and backup sensors with automatic braking. But I've been using those for the last few days with only good things to say. More features, you say? Well, Hyundai is also bringing out a new voice control system, which they say can more accurately detect natural language. So you can use it for things like finding an address, or getting directions to a coffee shop, or even asking for the weather, things like that. But Hyundai also says you can use it to control the climate control. Here's a list of some of the things they suggest you use it for. Turning the climate on and off, setting the fans to high or low, even setting the fan to direct at your feet, your face, or both. So is it better to use that than if I just set it myself? Let's find out with a little race. SPEAKER 1: Please say a command. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Turn air conditioning on. SPEAKER 1: Turning on the air conditioner. Please say a command. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Turn on heated seats. SPEAKER 1: Sorry, I didn't understand you. Please try your command again after the beep. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Turn on seat warmers. SPEAKER 1: Turning on all seat warmers. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Set fan to face. SPEAKER 1: Settings fan to face. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK, so that was pretty impressive. But let's see if I can turn them on a little faster. OK, so humans win this round. But I did enjoy playing with the system and learning how to use it while keeping my eyes straight ahead and my hands on the wheel. The future is here, y'all. It's like a desert back here. No outlets, no fans, hard plastic everywhere. This is mostly what you can expect from the class. But there are some competitors, like the Jetta, who are introducing features in the rear and Hyundai is risking being left behind. Now, there are two extra inches of leg room in the rear compared with the previous model. And when I'm sitting behind my normal driving position, I've actually got tons of space. But with the sloping roof line, my head does graze the ceiling a little bit. So while it's certainly more comfortable back here, it is going to be a little bit challenging for people six feet or taller, like myself. So with the new platform, you save some weight and you gain leg room for rear passengers. But head room is about the same and trunk space is the same as the previous model. Those things I could forgive if the rear passenger space had some redeeming value. But it's like they forgot to design this part of the car, yikes. We promised you tech features, and this is the techiest of them all. The Elantra offers a new digital key option, which you can activate through this app. And that will unlock the car, start the car, you can even drive the car just with this in your pocket. You can just leave the key at home. The problem? I can't use it. The system is Android only, and like half of Earth, I have an iPhone. This isn't even my phone. [CRACKING] [MUSIC PLAYING] I really like the way this new Elantra drives. Steering feels on point, and the ride is smooth and comfortable. Is it fast? No. But it does feel maneuverable. And that's what I want, personally, from an economy car. There's a really good responsiveness to the steering and to the brakes. And for a CVT, this transmission feels pretty good. Now, there's a lack of feedback, which is what is going to hold the Elantra back from being as fun to drive as a Civic or a Maza3. But if you're looking for an affordable economy car, I think you'll really like this. And efficiency is always going to be this car's strong point. It was already tops in the class, and then the 2021 Elantra improves to 37 MPG combined. And on our 115 mile test loop, this Elantra actually got 41.8 miles per gallon, which is equal to its highway rating. And that's really strong for the class. Not to mention, don't forget there's a hybrid model. And that has an estimate of 54 MPG combined. 54! So for 2021, the Elantra got a new platform. And in some ways, it really impressed us. But the biggest differences are still in the looks and the technology. And if you're a looks and technology person, this is probably looking pretty sweet to you right now. And I don't blame you. Opting for the Elantra also brings extra benefits in the form of efficiency and overall value. These are still the foundational bedrocks of this car. And they only got better this year. So where does the Elantra stack up against other small sedans? Well the Civic and Kia Forte remain our top choices. But the new Elantra is right behind them. In fact, we rate it higher than even the Mazda3. This is a great package, held back only by its lackluster engine. And even that has a fix in the form of the new Elantra N Line. In short, the 2021 Elantra is vastly improved. Thanks for watching. Don't forget to click Like and subscribe to the Edmunds channel for more videos just like this one. For an in-depth article on the 2021 Elantra and its competitors, click the link in the description. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2021 Hyundai Elantra Review | Driving the Redesigned Elantra | Price, MPG, Release Date & More!

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, but since the 2022 Hyundai Elantra is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$23,750
MPG & Fuel
53 City / 56 Hwy / 54 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed automated manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 139 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: 195 lb-ft @ N/A rpm
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 184.1 in. / Height: 55.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.9 in.
Curb Weight: 2965 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 14.2 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.1%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Elantra a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Elantra both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Elantra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Elantra gets an EPA-estimated 50 mpg to 54 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Elantra has 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Elantra. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra:

  • High-performance Elantra N debuts with 276-hp turbocharged engine
  • Part of the seventh Elantra generation introduced for 2021
Is the Hyundai Elantra reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Elantra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Elantra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Elantra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Hyundai Elantra a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Elantra is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Elantra is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Elantra?

The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Elantra is the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,750.

Other versions include:

  • Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,750
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,250
What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Elantra, the next question is, which Elantra model is right for you? Elantra variants include Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Elantra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed automated manual. The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Elantra Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Elantra Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Blue, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,755. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $165 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $165 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,590.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 0.7% below the MSRP.

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,255. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $197 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $197 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,058.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 0.7% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrids are available in my area?

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Hyundai Elantra Elantra Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,807.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all available trim types: Blue, Limited. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 6-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
54 compined MPG,
53 city MPG/56 highway MPG

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 6-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
50 compined MPG,
49 city MPG/52 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG54
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.6 L
Passenger Volume113.6 cu.ft.
Wheelbase107.1 in.
Length184.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.7 in.
Curb Weight2965 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

