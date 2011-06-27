Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

Good buy for the money! Jake Tayler , 10/13/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful This is my first brand new car to purchase. I may be a little biased due to the fact this was the first car that I looked at, first dealership that I went to, and I ended up buying the car. I have put 1600 miles on the car so far in the month I have owned it ( I know, my girlfriend loves it and always wants to drive it). The car has been great so far, it feels nice on the road, when i get on the highway going at a fast speed the tires grab the road very well when sliding, if i hit a bump i never feel like my tires aren't in contact with the road, I know this has to do with the traction control the car has. Once you get on the road or highway the drive is nice, its a little noisy but nothing you can't get used to, the stock radio/cd/xmsiruis rado is delightful. I got the base model SE which my only upgrades are rubber mats (highly recommend) and the auto-dimming mirror/compass. You can hear road noise but it's not overwhelming, I don't expect silence when I drive anyways, its really not safe when driving long distances and with this car you will get amazing gas mileage doing that. I have been getting around 38 MPG although I drive a lot of highway, once you put on the Active ECO you can get higher, my highest yet is 40 MPG. My only gripe with the model I got is there isn't automatic headlights and I would have liked the window lock button to light up the same way that the other window buttons on the driver side light up. The car drives great though even with a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, the transmission shifts very smooth and I never have a problem merging with traffic or accelerating to make a lane change. The body of the car is very sexy. I chose the black version and with tinted windows its a very good looking car. If you are looking for a reliable car with a 100,000 mile power train warranty and a 60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty that will definitely last the length of your car loan, this is a great choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car overall, but beware of a few weaknesses Jason , 08/08/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The car is roomy and looks good in and out. Acceleration, braking and handling are also good for a car in this class. However, I feel that a few weaknesses must be pointed out: (1) Very poor design of the air vents in the dashboard. At the highest position, the air blows right on the driver's wrists on both sides. If you try to hold the wheel differently, it will be in your face and shoulders. Lower directions are about as inconvenient and also reduce the air flow. (2) Poor engine braking when descending steep slopes. I drove this car up Mount Washington (average slope 12%) without any problems but on descent the first gear (selected manually) could not hold it. Even on the less steep portions of the road, in a few seconds it was approaching the red line. I had to brake a lot and wait for the brakes to cool off a couple of times. There is no excuse for this. Every other car I had the chance to observe was doing better. A few years ago I drove a 2006 Corolla (also automatic) into a canyon in Colorado (average slope 16%) and the first gear held beautifully at no more than 15 mph. (3) So-so rear visibility. (4) No spare wheel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Best Looking Mid-Size Sedan - The Fluidic Design Ruben Saldana , 06/10/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I believed this was the last batch of 2016 inventory of the fluidic design Elantra, before they introduced the 2017 new look. For me I still preferred the fluidic design because it can easily be identified as originally Hyundai design. Like it has it's own trademark which really became famous in the auto industry, where other car manufacturer tried to copy but nothing came close to it. Aside from it's looks of course, is the performance which is highly rated as well, plus the comfort and safety of the car. On top of that with Hyundai 10 year power train warranty, where else can you go wrong in choosing this car. It's really an excellent investment. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sparkly Red, Sunroof, and Attitude! Julia Stapp , 08/20/2015 Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle with features I only dreamed of having. I have under 2,000 miles on my car so far and am averaging 34 MPG in a mix of town and freeway driving, mostly in town. Plenty of pep, very comfortable, and great styling. I love the comprehensive warranty...a special blessing for a single senior woman. The trunk is gigantic. Highly recommended. August 2016: I have now had the car fourteen months and love it more than ever. Absolutely no problems whatsoever. It went through a lot of snow like a champion last winter. August 2017: I like the vehicle but would hesitate before buying another vehicle that is keyless. December 2019. Traded it in, Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse