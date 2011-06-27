  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,572$10,541$12,620
Clean$8,248$10,148$12,124
Average$7,599$9,364$11,130
Rough$6,949$8,579$10,136
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,634$10,614$12,706
Clean$8,307$10,219$12,206
Average$7,653$9,429$11,205
Rough$7,000$8,639$10,205
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,298$10,407$12,625
Clean$7,984$10,019$12,128
Average$7,355$9,245$11,134
Rough$6,727$8,470$10,140
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,504$9,330$11,254
Clean$7,220$8,982$10,811
Average$6,652$8,288$9,925
Rough$6,083$7,593$9,039
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,128$10,063$12,103
Clean$7,820$9,688$11,627
Average$7,205$8,939$10,674
Rough$6,589$8,190$9,721
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,651$10,645$12,750
Clean$8,324$10,249$12,248
Average$7,669$9,456$11,244
Rough$7,014$8,664$10,240
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,321$10,173$12,132
Clean$8,006$9,794$11,654
Average$7,376$9,037$10,699
Rough$6,745$8,280$9,744
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,027$8,838$10,744
Clean$6,761$8,509$10,321
Average$6,229$7,852$9,475
Rough$5,697$7,194$8,629
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,761 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,509 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,761 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,509 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,761 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,509 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $5,697 to $10,744, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.