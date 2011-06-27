Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,572
|$10,541
|$12,620
|Clean
|$8,248
|$10,148
|$12,124
|Average
|$7,599
|$9,364
|$11,130
|Rough
|$6,949
|$8,579
|$10,136
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,634
|$10,614
|$12,706
|Clean
|$8,307
|$10,219
|$12,206
|Average
|$7,653
|$9,429
|$11,205
|Rough
|$7,000
|$8,639
|$10,205
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,298
|$10,407
|$12,625
|Clean
|$7,984
|$10,019
|$12,128
|Average
|$7,355
|$9,245
|$11,134
|Rough
|$6,727
|$8,470
|$10,140
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,504
|$9,330
|$11,254
|Clean
|$7,220
|$8,982
|$10,811
|Average
|$6,652
|$8,288
|$9,925
|Rough
|$6,083
|$7,593
|$9,039
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,128
|$10,063
|$12,103
|Clean
|$7,820
|$9,688
|$11,627
|Average
|$7,205
|$8,939
|$10,674
|Rough
|$6,589
|$8,190
|$9,721
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,651
|$10,645
|$12,750
|Clean
|$8,324
|$10,249
|$12,248
|Average
|$7,669
|$9,456
|$11,244
|Rough
|$7,014
|$8,664
|$10,240
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,321
|$10,173
|$12,132
|Clean
|$8,006
|$9,794
|$11,654
|Average
|$7,376
|$9,037
|$10,699
|Rough
|$6,745
|$8,280
|$9,744
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,027
|$8,838
|$10,744
|Clean
|$6,761
|$8,509
|$10,321
|Average
|$6,229
|$7,852
|$9,475
|Rough
|$5,697
|$7,194
|$8,629