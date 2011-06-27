  1. Home
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • spacious and well-built cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage
  • distinctive styling.
  • Some competing coupes are sportier.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to head-turning styling, a fuel-efficient engine, a long list of standard safety features and upscale options, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a top pick for a small coupe.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai's current Elantra shook up the compact-car establishment back in 2010. Its dramatic design made its typically conservative rivals look like yesterday's news. So it only makes sense that a two-door coupe should become part of a lineup that made its reputation on out-styling the competition.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe is totally about the looks, really, because it's otherwise identical to the Elantra sedan. The1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is plenty smooth, fuel economy is exceptional and the Elantra coupe, though not overtly sporty in its handling, offers a comfortable ride to go along with an unexpectedly spacious and well-built interior.

Other than having two doors instead of four, the Elantra coupe's appearance varies only slightly from the sedan's, with changes made to the bumpers, grille, wheels and trim accents. Also like the sedan, the Elantra coupe comes with an impressive array of standard features. Even the base model comes with foglights, alloy wheels, heated front seats, Bluetooth and an iPod interface.

All of this similarity does have one downside: If you're hoping for extra performance to go along with that sporty styling, the Elantra coupe will probably leave you feeling a little flat. Competitors like the Kia Forte Koup, Scion tC and Volkswagen Beetle aren't exactly sports cars either, but they do at least provide quicker acceleration thanks to their more powerful engines. But overall we find the well-rounded 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe to be quite compelling.

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe models

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra compact coupe comes in two trim levels: GS and SE. The GS comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a tilt-and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface. The move up to the SE brings a sunroof, 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob and aluminum pedals.

Available at the SE trim level is an optional Technology package that includes automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, a rearview camera and a premium sound system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe is a new addition to the Elantra lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Elantra Coupe comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 148 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while an optional six-speed automatic transmission is optional.

Fuel economy is impressive. With either transmission, the Elantra coupe earns an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city/38 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe's list of standard safety features includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags.

Driving

Although the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe is mostly like the sedan minus a couple of doors, there are some perceptible differences. For one, the more supportive seats are placed lower for a sportier feel, but seeing out might be more of a problem for shorter drivers. Another issue: Opening and closing the long doors might be a hassle in tight parking situations.

Underway, the Elantra's manual transmission has a light, agreeable clutch and an equally low-stress shift action; both can be worked with little effort. The automatic transmission usually shifts unnoticeably, but there are times when it can be balky about downshifting in order to maximize fuel economy.

Coupes are usually the "sporty" alternative to four-door sedans, but the Elantra coupe handles pretty much just like the Elantra sedan, which is to say it's unremarkable. The overall balance of handling and ride quality is still quite good, though.

Interior

Coupes typically require some functional sacrifices in return for their extra style compared to sedans, but the Elantra coupe is an exceptionally spacious car. It has noticeably more room inside than its closest competitor, the Honda Civic coupe -- or most other affordable coupes, for that matter.

The Elantra coupe driver will find two primary gauges, a speedometer and tachometer, recessed far back in the instrument cluster, yet still easy to read at a glance. The center stack is not overly complicated either, and the climate controls are simply marked and easy to adjust. Most of the cabin's plastics are of average quality.

With that kind of space, the Elantra coupe avoids the pinched and claustrophobic feel of many two-door cars. There is ample legroom for front occupants, while the rear seats also present an impressive amount of stretch-out room. For a coupe, rear headroom is impressive. Trunk space is likewise, measuring a healthy 14.8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe.

5(62%)
4(15%)
3(8%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I waited for this car - it was worth it.
speds,03/22/2013
I was in the market to replace my 13 year old car but wanted a coupe not a 4 door sedan. None of the coupes currently on the market "wowed" me in terms of style. I find the Honda couple to be too generic looking and Scion Coupe to be too much of a "young boy's" car. I tested both. Neither compared to the ride of the Elantra Coupe. I saw this car at the auto show, I decided to wait for it to be available. While I waited OVER a year, I'm glad I did. It's a nicely styled car that doesn't feel small on the inside, rides nice and is fuel efficient. IT IS NOT a sports car - it doesn't pretend to be either. It's a sporty styled two-door sedan. But it's performance is that of a sedan.
Even better than I expected
deking,12/06/2012
This is my 5th Hyundai and I have learned to expect my cars to be excellent in every way. This Elantra coupe has even surprised me with the quality. The first week I owned it my wife and I went on a 2500 mile road trip to the mountains of North Carolina. This car is so quiet we didn't even have to turn up the volume of the radio while driving the interstate at 80 mph, and we don't ever play it loud. When we drove the curvy mountain roads we were both amazed at how well it handled through the curves, like it was on rails. The engine is so quiet there were times when we were stopped in traffic I had to look at the tach to see if it was really running. Hyundai has a winner, again. 38 mpg so far
Just perfect
deking,01/14/2013
I have owned my Elantra coupe for 3 months now and have over 3000 miles on it. I just love this car, Hyundai has outdone themselves again. My wife and I took the Elantra on a road trip over the Christmas holiday and on the interstates, driving between 75 and 80 most of the time we got over 39 MPG. The car is so quiet at interstate speed we don't even have to turn up the volume on the radio. The car handles like a dream, rides as good as my wife's 2011 Sonata and is even quieter. in 3 months I have not found a single thing I would change about this car. Since 2004 we have owned a Santa Fe, 2 Sonatas, a Tiburon and now an Elantra and I have never experienced any problems. This is one is the A+
Not as expected
idaho_sparkles,04/07/2014
I bought this vehicle expecting wonderful gas mileage and a reliable vehicle. Considering it is less than a year old, reliability is not an issue. It looks nice, drives decently, is comfortable, and I can't complain too much based on the price. My gas mileage during the winter is around 20mpg. 25mpg if I am lucky. If you play music off of your phone via Bluetooth, you have to crank up both volumes all the way to hear it decently (no, I don't blast my ears off). When it is the slightest bit cold the front window fogs! During the spring, fall, and winter I always have to have heat on the front window so it doesn't fog up on me. Lastly, there is no spare tire.
See all 13 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe features & specs
More about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
More About This Model

The second you close the preposterously long door to the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe, the magic is gone. The swoopy coupe, expertly draped in Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, is washed from your memory. Before you is the same instrument panel, center console, seats, shifter, steering wheel and all of the other vitals from the Hyundai Elantra sedan. And because it uses the identical 1.8-liter engine, everything feels the same.

This sounds like a good thing. After all, we like the Elantra sedan. But do strong styling and the promise of a "Sport Coupe" driving experience justify its existence?

Creating the Coupe
Like the biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the Elantra coupe benefits from some seriously good genetics. Compared with the Elantra sedan, the coupe gets a unique front grille treatment with piano black accents, a new front bumper, new rocker panels, a unique rear spoiler and bumper and alloy wheels. The results are insubstantial enough that only Hyundai fanboys and executives will be able to pick them apart from 100 feet. Measuring tape enthusiasts will find that, thanks to the new bumpers, the coupe is only 0.4 inch longer than the sedan.

Here is the list of items that remain the same as the sedan: everything else.

Like the Elantra sedan and the Elantra GT the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe is powered by Hyundai's 1.8-liter four-cylinder. It still produces 148 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 131 pound-feet of torque at 4,700 rpm. The car we drove, however, wore the PZEV badge that reduces power to 145 horses at 6,300 rpm and 130 lb-ft of torque at 4,700 rpm. The Elantra's closest competitors, the Honda Civic coupe and the Kia Forte Koup make 140 hp and 156 hp, respectively.

Predictably, the Hyundai also bests its closest competition in fuel economy, returning 28 city/39 highway mpg when equipped with the six-speed automatic. Hook up the standard six-speed manual and you're looking at 29 city and the elusive 40 mpg on the highway.

A Difference, To Be a Difference...
The last 2011 Hyundai Elantra Sedan we tested weighed nearly 100 pounds more than this coupe and managed a respectable-for-the-segment-but-still-boring 9.4-second-run to 60. Give or take a tenth, that's what we'll see from the coupe, too.

The sedan surprised us with its midrange punch, but we don't remember the levels of aural involvement that are present in the coupe. Give it some sauce and there's a pleasant mechanical whir with overtones of industrial sucking. And then, like the VTEC switch in an old Honda, the note changes to something higher and more exciting. It's not subtle, either — like flipping a switch at 5,000 rpm. Unfortunately, unlike VTEC, you're not rewarded with any more power — just more noise. But in this era of muted engines and disconnected drives, we'll take what we can get.

Coupes have to be sporty. We're not sure who came up with this, or why, but it's true. The Rolls-Royce Phantom coupe, a car that weighs more than the country in which it's built, is billed as being sportier than the car on which it's based. And so, by mandate, the Hyundai Elantra coupe is sportier than the sedan. The coupe uses the sedan's MacPherson strut front suspension augmented with a 22mm stabilizer bar. Its rear twist-beam's stiffness is optimized for coupe duty as well. SE coupes benefit from a "sport" tuning of the suspension to accommodate larger 17-inch wheels (GS models come with 16-inch wheels).

Steering feel is still more virtual reality than useful feedback, with needlessly heavy effort. Why Hyundai didn't adapt the Elantra GT's variable-effort steering system for the coupe is a mystery. Look for this in the coupe by the 2014 model year at the latest.

Comb over the minutiae all you want, but know this: The 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe drives exactly like the sedan, complete with that car's masterful highway ride and sleepy dynamics.

...Has To Make a Difference
Unique to the Elantra coupe are special bolstered seats with standard heating (up front). They're supportive and the bolstering is useful, but they're set lower than in the sedan and on twisty roads — you know, the type you're supposed to crave in a sport coupe — the A-pillar blocks the view through tight left corners. This is the price you pay for that low seating position, sharp windshield angle and good scores on the roof strength crash tests.

Then there are the rear seats. The coupe has them and, in comparison with the sedan, there is slightly more hiproom, slightly more legroom, less shoulder room and exactly the same amount of headroom. With the driver seat in a reasonable position, our 6-foot-2-inch passenger wasn't offended by the experience and we all got a good laugh as his lanky frame folded into the crevasse between the seat and B-pillar.

There is, however, one difference that matters when it comes to Elantra coupe vs. Elantra sedan: price. Walk into your local Hyundai dealer and the sticker on a base, manual-transmission 2013 Elantra sedan will be $17,470. Sitting next to it, with two fewer doors and slightly different standard equipment will be the Elantra coupe which starts at $18,220. Call it the cost of looking good.

Buy the GT (or the Sedan)
The coupe genre got its footing when sedans were plain, restrained and designed to not offend. Hyundai flipped this paradigm with its current lineup of expressive, visually interesting yet still practical sedans. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe, unlike coupes of the past, doesn't bring anything new to the party.

Hyundai says 52 percent of potential Elantra coupe buyers are seeking a "youthful-looking vehicle." Only 40 percent of Elantra GT buyers are concerned with looking young but still want a vehicle that is fun to drive and stylish. In the Elantra GT, Hyundai combined function with style and adorned it with better driving dynamics than the coupe. For those reasons, we prefer the GT. If it doesn't look young enough, we'll wear a Tapout hat or take up kayaking.

And our young, hip, extreme-sports-playing friends will appreciate having their own doors.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Coupe. Available styles include GS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A), SE 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A), GS PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A), GS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6M), SE PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A), and SE 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

