Vehicle overview

The front-engine rear-wheel-drive sports car was once at the pinnacle of motorsports. Then clever engineers realized the benefits of locating the engine amidships and racecars and exotic road cars have never looked the same--except at Aston Martin. Squint at the 2012 Aston Martin DBS and you can see all the way back to 1959 when the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato first appeared. Credit goes to that infamous British perseverance. The Aston Martin DBS still adheres to that traditional layout, but with decidedly modern looks and unquestionably advanced technology beneath.

The DBS's mighty 6.0-liter V12 might not be the most powerful engine in the realm of sports cars, but there are precious few engines that sound as sweet. With only 3,700 pounds to propel down the road, we can assure you that it is sufficiently potent. Also, by combining the transmission and the limited-slip differential into a transaxle unit, the front/rear weight distribution is nearly perfect--so much for slant-nosed mid-engine exotics. The DBS retains the classic long-hood short-deck Coke-bottle shape that never grows old, but its bulging fenders and gaping grille have been optimized for cooling and aerodynamics as well.

The structure beneath the composite, aluminum, and carbon-fiber body panels and ventilated hood is thoroughly modern. Pressed, extruded, and cast aluminum components are bonded together to create an extremely rigid platform that allows the sophisticated adaptive suspension to work as it was intended. Monotube dampers function within five separate modes to modify the DBS's ride and handling characteristics. Tremendously powerful, standard carbon-ceramic brake discs measure nearly 16-inches in front and 14-inches at the rear and are gripped by 6-piston and 4-piston calipers respectively.

The made-to-order interior reveals an equally obsessive attention to detail. Adorned with flawless leather and faux suede, plus accents of aluminum, carbon fiber, piano-black wood, and glass buttons, every inch of the cabin is a miniature study in true quality and tasteful execution.

Peers? There are only a few. The Ferrari 599 is designed and built in much the same way as the Aston Martin, and it will likely outperform the DBS, but cost more. The Bentley Continental GT Speed is equally luxurious inside, but it lacks elegance on the outside. Finally, the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG will command as much attention as the DBS, but its driving dynamics are sterile in comparison. In a world where we often hear, "They just don't make them like they used to," we're glad Aston Martin still does. The 2012 Aston Martin DBS may look like a modern take on a retro design, but its sexy flanks hide more technology and fierce potential than one might imagine.