Pros & Cons
- Spacious and well-built cabin
- large trunk
- lots of available features
- long warranty coverage.
- Not as frugal with fuel as before
- front seats and ride may be too firm for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Thanks to its head-turning styling, engaging personality, roomy interior and abundance of standard and optional features, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra is a top pick for a small coupe.
Vehicle overview
When Hyundai introduced its Elantra coupe last year, we were impressed with the car's good fuel economy, large number of standard features and attractive styling. The only real drawback was that its performance didn't quite match its sporty looks. Now that gripe has been addressed with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe, making this likable car even better.
The Elantra coupe is built on the same platform as its sedan sibling, and it has a similarly roomy interior even with the two-door layout. Front and rear headroom are impressive and there's more trunk space in an Elantra coupe than almost any of its rivals. To address the less-than-sporty personality, Hyundai has given the Elantra coupe a bigger, more powerful 2.0-liter engine. The suspension and steering have also been retuned in hopes of providing more driver engagement. Now the Elantra coupe feels lighter on its feet thanks to its more energetic acceleration and sharper cornering ability.
While we like the idea of extra power, the bigger engine is a bit thirstier -- the EPA combined estimate drops from last year's 31 mpg to 28 mpg. Also, the suspension changes have firmed up the ride quality, perhaps overly so. If you're looking for alternatives, the 2014 Honda Civic coupe has impressive fuel economy and a more comfortable ride, but its backseat is cramped by comparison. The 2014 Kia Forte Koup and 2014 Scion tC also have good performance and attractive styling, but get similarly average fuel economy ratings. Shoppers who prioritize fuel economy will want to check out the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle with its available diesel engine.
These are all fine choices for an affordable coupe. But overall, Hyundai's stands out with its ideal mix of style, performance and practicality. It's one of our top picks in the segment and worthy of your consideration.
Hyundai Elantra Coupe models
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra compact coupe comes in one base trim level. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen, a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.
The only available option is the Technology package, which adds a sunroof, automatic headlights, LED taillights, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, navigation, BlueLink telematics and an upgraded audio system with a Pandora Internet radio interface.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Elantra coupe comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 173 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. Putting that power to the front wheels is a six-speed automatic transmission.
EPA estimated fuel economy is 28 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway). These are solid numbers, but a few fuel-economy-themed rivals are better. During Edmunds track testing, an Elantra coupe ran from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is fairly quick for this class.
Safety
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe's list of standard safety features includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is included with the optional Technology package.
At the Edmunds test track, the Elantra coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, about average for the compact coupe segment.
The Elantra coupe hasn't been crash tested yet, but the 2014 Elantra sedan got five stars (out of five possible) for overall crash test ratings, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal crash protection and its second-highest "acceptable" rating for small-overlap frontal crash protection. A "Good" rating was also awarded for side-impact protection, the roof strength test and the seat and head restraints for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe makes for an entertaining drive. Acceleration is respectably quick and the six-speed automatic provides impressively smooth, if somewhat slow, gearchanges. Around turns, the coupe feels stable and reasonably entertaining. The one notable dynamic downside is a much firmer ride compared to the (non-Sport trim level) sedan. It's not exactly stiff-legged, but it can get rather busy on more severely broken pavement.
Interior
Coupes typically require some functional sacrifices in return for their extra style compared to sedans, but the Elantra coupe is an exceptionally spacious car. It has noticeably more room inside than the Honda Civic coupe -- or most other affordable coupes, for that matter. With that kind of space, the Elantra coupe avoids the pinched and claustrophobic feel of many two-door cars. There is plenty of legroom front and rear. For a coupe, rear headroom is impressive. Although it is fairly easy to get in the back, opening and closing the coupe's long doors might be a hassle in tight parking situations.
The coupe's front seats are more thickly bolstered than the sedan's. Those side bolsters provide excellent support during aggressive driving, but the seat cushion may strike some as too firm, limiting comfort. The Elantra Coupe has 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, which is more like that of a midsize car and greater than almost every other compact coupe.
The Elantra coupe's gauges are simple, well-placed and easy to read. The center stack is not overly complicated either, and the climate controls are simply marked and easy to adjust. The cabin does have some hard plastic materials, but nothing that stands out as subpar.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- climate control
- value
- lights
- interior
- comfort
- spaciousness
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
A good reliable car with nice seat warmers. Good mileage and handling. Suited well for 2 adults and 2 children. Back seat a bit cramped for adults. Back seat folds down for oversize cargo.
Good value and great transportation for a single or couple. Too small for a family car, but for cost effective transport, my wife and i are verry happy.
This car exceeds expectations in surprising ways. The 2.0 is powerful for this light coupe. I'm confused why Hyundai only made it 2 years and counted on the Veloster to take over.
Good handling. Good price. Cheap maintenance.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|173 hp @ 6500 rpm
|PZEV 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|166 hp @ 6500 rpm
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Elantra Coupe a good car?
Is the Hyundai Elantra Coupe reliable?
Is the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe?
The least-expensive 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe is the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,600.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,600
- PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,600
What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra Coupe?
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Overview
The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
