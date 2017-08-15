Vehicle overview

When Hyundai introduced its Elantra coupe last year, we were impressed with the car's good fuel economy, large number of standard features and attractive styling. The only real drawback was that its performance didn't quite match its sporty looks. Now that gripe has been addressed with the 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe, making this likable car even better.

The Elantra coupe is built on the same platform as its sedan sibling, and it has a similarly roomy interior even with the two-door layout. Front and rear headroom are impressive and there's more trunk space in an Elantra coupe than almost any of its rivals. To address the less-than-sporty personality, Hyundai has given the Elantra coupe a bigger, more powerful 2.0-liter engine. The suspension and steering have also been retuned in hopes of providing more driver engagement. Now the Elantra coupe feels lighter on its feet thanks to its more energetic acceleration and sharper cornering ability.

While we like the idea of extra power, the bigger engine is a bit thirstier -- the EPA combined estimate drops from last year's 31 mpg to 28 mpg. Also, the suspension changes have firmed up the ride quality, perhaps overly so. If you're looking for alternatives, the 2014 Honda Civic coupe has impressive fuel economy and a more comfortable ride, but its backseat is cramped by comparison. The 2014 Kia Forte Koup and 2014 Scion tC also have good performance and attractive styling, but get similarly average fuel economy ratings. Shoppers who prioritize fuel economy will want to check out the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle with its available diesel engine.

These are all fine choices for an affordable coupe. But overall, Hyundai's stands out with its ideal mix of style, performance and practicality. It's one of our top picks in the segment and worthy of your consideration.