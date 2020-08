Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe for Sale Near Me

M & S Auto - Sacramento / California

Check out our 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe shown off in sleek Silver! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 166hp while matched to the fun to drive 6 Speed Shiftronic Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team works together flawlessly to score near 34mpg on the highway while providing driving dynamics that will leave a smile on your face and showing off front fog lights, rear spoiler and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside our Elantra Coupe, settle into an interior created of high-quality soft-touch materials that is also content-rich with features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, and iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks. Hyundai occupants are protected by six airbags, a Vehicle Stability Management system and Anti-Lock Brakes w/Brake Assist which remind you the Elantra Coupe is focused on safety as much as it is on style. With authentic style and phenomenal efficiency, this is certainly an intelligent choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDH6AH9EU026237

Stock: A28029

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020