Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe for Sale Near Me

Serpentini Chevrolet Buick - Orrville / Ohio

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDH6AE3DU008580

Stock: P5678A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020