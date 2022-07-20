Skip to main content
2023 BMW X3 M40i

MSRP range: $59,950
2023 BMW X3 video

2020 BMW X3 Review: What You Should Know About Price, Performance and the Plug-in Hybrid

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 BMW X3, but since the 2023 BMW X3 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Elana Scherr explains what you should know about buying the BMW X3, explaining the highlights and differences between models. The new BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid is featured in this video, but we also cover the sDrive30i, xDrive30i and M40i models.

FAQ

Is the BMW X3 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 X3 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X3 has 28.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X3. Learn more

What's new in the 2023 BMW X3?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2023 BMW X3:

  • Minor changes to feature availability
  • Part of the third X3 generation introduced in 2018
Learn more

Is the BMW X3 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 BMW X3 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW X3 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2023 X3 and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 X3 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW X3?

The least-expensive 2023 BMW X3 is the 2023 BMW X3 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,950.

Other versions include:

  • M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) which starts at $59,950
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X3?

If you're interested in the BMW X3, the next question is, which X3 model is right for you? X3 variants include M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A). For a full list of X3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2023 BMW X3

2023 BMW X3 M40i Overview

The 2023 BMW X3 M40i is offered in the following styles: M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A). The 2023 BMW X3 M40i comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 BMW X3 M40i comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 BMW X3 M40i?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 BMW X3 M40i and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 X3 M40i.

Pros

  • Both available engines are powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Wide variety of standard and optional features for personalization
  • Roomy interior for all passengers

Cons

  • Interior design lacks premium style of some competitors

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 BMW X3 M40i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 X3 M40i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M40i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2023 BMW X3 M40i here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 BMW X3 M40i?

2023 BMW X3 M40i M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2023 BMW X3 M40i M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2023 BMW X3 M40is are available in my area?

2023 BMW X3 M40i Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2023 BMW X3 M40is listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $65,845 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2023 BMW X3 M40i.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2023 BMW X3 M40i for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2023 BMW X3 X3 M40i you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2023 BMW X3 M40i and all available trim types: M40i. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2023 BMW X3 M40i include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 BMW X3 M40i?

2023 BMW X3 M40i M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 MPG compined MPG,
21 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase112.8 in.
Length185.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height66.0 in.
Curb Weight4392 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 BMW X3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

