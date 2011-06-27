Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,390
|$7,190
|$8,790
|Clean
|$5,074
|$6,775
|$8,253
|Average
|$4,441
|$5,946
|$7,178
|Rough
|$3,808
|$5,116
|$6,104
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,017
|$6,696
|$8,187
|Clean
|$4,723
|$6,309
|$7,687
|Average
|$4,134
|$5,537
|$6,686
|Rough
|$3,544
|$4,765
|$5,686
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,508
|$7,441
|$9,154
|Clean
|$5,185
|$7,012
|$8,595
|Average
|$4,538
|$6,153
|$7,476
|Rough
|$3,891
|$5,295
|$6,357
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,885
|$6,606
|$8,131
|Clean
|$4,598
|$6,225
|$7,635
|Average
|$4,025
|$5,463
|$6,641
|Rough
|$3,451
|$4,701
|$5,647
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,333
|$6,996
|$8,480
|Clean
|$5,020
|$6,593
|$7,962
|Average
|$4,394
|$5,786
|$6,926
|Rough
|$3,768
|$4,979
|$5,890
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GS PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,140
|$6,926
|$8,511
|Clean
|$4,839
|$6,527
|$7,991
|Average
|$4,235
|$5,728
|$6,951
|Rough
|$3,632
|$4,929
|$5,911