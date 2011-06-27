  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra Coupe
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Elantra Coupe
5(62%)4(15%)3(8%)2(15%)1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Elantra Coupes for sale
List Price Range
$7,500 - $8,990
Used Elantra Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I waited for this car - it was worth it.

speds, 03/22/2013
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I was in the market to replace my 13 year old car but wanted a coupe not a 4 door sedan. None of the coupes currently on the market "wowed" me in terms of style. I find the Honda couple to be too generic looking and Scion Coupe to be too much of a "young boy's" car. I tested both. Neither compared to the ride of the Elantra Coupe. I saw this car at the auto show, I decided to wait for it to be available. While I waited OVER a year, I'm glad I did. It's a nicely styled car that doesn't feel small on the inside, rides nice and is fuel efficient. IT IS NOT a sports car - it doesn't pretend to be either. It's a sporty styled two-door sedan. But it's performance is that of a sedan.

Report Abuse

Even better than I expected

deking, 12/06/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is my 5th Hyundai and I have learned to expect my cars to be excellent in every way. This Elantra coupe has even surprised me with the quality. The first week I owned it my wife and I went on a 2500 mile road trip to the mountains of North Carolina. This car is so quiet we didn't even have to turn up the volume of the radio while driving the interstate at 80 mph, and we don't ever play it loud. When we drove the curvy mountain roads we were both amazed at how well it handled through the curves, like it was on rails. The engine is so quiet there were times when we were stopped in traffic I had to look at the tach to see if it was really running. Hyundai has a winner, again. 38 mpg so far

Report Abuse

Just perfect

deking, 01/14/2013
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Elantra coupe for 3 months now and have over 3000 miles on it. I just love this car, Hyundai has outdone themselves again. My wife and I took the Elantra on a road trip over the Christmas holiday and on the interstates, driving between 75 and 80 most of the time we got over 39 MPG. The car is so quiet at interstate speed we don't even have to turn up the volume on the radio. The car handles like a dream, rides as good as my wife's 2011 Sonata and is even quieter. in 3 months I have not found a single thing I would change about this car. Since 2004 we have owned a Santa Fe, 2 Sonatas, a Tiburon and now an Elantra and I have never experienced any problems. This is one is the A+

Report Abuse

Not as expected

idaho_sparkles, 04/07/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle expecting wonderful gas mileage and a reliable vehicle. Considering it is less than a year old, reliability is not an issue. It looks nice, drives decently, is comfortable, and I can't complain too much based on the price. My gas mileage during the winter is around 20mpg. 25mpg if I am lucky. If you play music off of your phone via Bluetooth, you have to crank up both volumes all the way to hear it decently (no, I don't blast my ears off). When it is the slightest bit cold the front window fogs! During the spring, fall, and winter I always have to have heat on the front window so it doesn't fog up on me. Lastly, there is no spare tire.

Report Abuse

A Nice Design With Problems

lv_poker_guy, 12/30/2013
SE 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is very fuel efficient. I am averaging mid-30MPG City and low-40MPG Hwy. The styling is great. My only disappointment in the styling department was no rear wing. The styling in the SE (with spoiler and blackout grill) is not as nice as the GS. I solved my wing issue by ordering a Kia Forte Koup wing through my Hyundai dealer (same company). Fun to drive, but other problems I have encountered make my whole experience trying. At 5k miles my steering rack failed. The leather on the SE is bad. Luckily there is a long warranty. However, when I needed parts, in one case I had to wait 3 months because it's hard to get parts for the coupe. I would recommend the GS not the SE.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Elantra Coupes for sale

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles