Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Consumer Reviews
I waited for this car - it was worth it.
I was in the market to replace my 13 year old car but wanted a coupe not a 4 door sedan. None of the coupes currently on the market "wowed" me in terms of style. I find the Honda couple to be too generic looking and Scion Coupe to be too much of a "young boy's" car. I tested both. Neither compared to the ride of the Elantra Coupe. I saw this car at the auto show, I decided to wait for it to be available. While I waited OVER a year, I'm glad I did. It's a nicely styled car that doesn't feel small on the inside, rides nice and is fuel efficient. IT IS NOT a sports car - it doesn't pretend to be either. It's a sporty styled two-door sedan. But it's performance is that of a sedan.
Even better than I expected
This is my 5th Hyundai and I have learned to expect my cars to be excellent in every way. This Elantra coupe has even surprised me with the quality. The first week I owned it my wife and I went on a 2500 mile road trip to the mountains of North Carolina. This car is so quiet we didn't even have to turn up the volume of the radio while driving the interstate at 80 mph, and we don't ever play it loud. When we drove the curvy mountain roads we were both amazed at how well it handled through the curves, like it was on rails. The engine is so quiet there were times when we were stopped in traffic I had to look at the tach to see if it was really running. Hyundai has a winner, again. 38 mpg so far
Just perfect
I have owned my Elantra coupe for 3 months now and have over 3000 miles on it. I just love this car, Hyundai has outdone themselves again. My wife and I took the Elantra on a road trip over the Christmas holiday and on the interstates, driving between 75 and 80 most of the time we got over 39 MPG. The car is so quiet at interstate speed we don't even have to turn up the volume on the radio. The car handles like a dream, rides as good as my wife's 2011 Sonata and is even quieter. in 3 months I have not found a single thing I would change about this car. Since 2004 we have owned a Santa Fe, 2 Sonatas, a Tiburon and now an Elantra and I have never experienced any problems. This is one is the A+
Not as expected
I bought this vehicle expecting wonderful gas mileage and a reliable vehicle. Considering it is less than a year old, reliability is not an issue. It looks nice, drives decently, is comfortable, and I can't complain too much based on the price. My gas mileage during the winter is around 20mpg. 25mpg if I am lucky. If you play music off of your phone via Bluetooth, you have to crank up both volumes all the way to hear it decently (no, I don't blast my ears off). When it is the slightest bit cold the front window fogs! During the spring, fall, and winter I always have to have heat on the front window so it doesn't fog up on me. Lastly, there is no spare tire.
A Nice Design With Problems
This car is very fuel efficient. I am averaging mid-30MPG City and low-40MPG Hwy. The styling is great. My only disappointment in the styling department was no rear wing. The styling in the SE (with spoiler and blackout grill) is not as nice as the GS. I solved my wing issue by ordering a Kia Forte Koup wing through my Hyundai dealer (same company). Fun to drive, but other problems I have encountered make my whole experience trying. At 5k miles my steering rack failed. The leather on the SE is bad. Luckily there is a long warranty. However, when I needed parts, in one case I had to wait 3 months because it's hard to get parts for the coupe. I would recommend the GS not the SE.
