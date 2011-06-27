Used 2008 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Car for grand daughter Papa , 09/30/2018 GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great sub compact for our college bound grand daughter. Great on gas , easy to drive and she loves the way it looks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Cannot Bring myself to trade it generalflea , 06/24/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought this car back in June of 2008 and it has been one of the best decisions ever! The little guy, (now known as the General Flea due to its color (tango red) being close to the General Lee and the way I can drive it) has been faithful at every turn. We bought it with 2 miles on the clock and it now has close to 50,000 without any trouble, just gas, some oil, and a couple of airfilters. The transmission at first was rough but I added a more sporting clutch setup and it has alleviated the rough transmission. This car has been known to hit 51mpg on the highway before and usually has a combined city/highway of 36mpg, well above its estimate. Overall great car!

I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everyday! 2canchew , 01/10/2012 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought it new in 2008 and I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everytime i drive it. It has bounced off the rev limiter thousands of times. Its screams @ 4500-5000rpm driving down the hwy everyday. I have over 110,000 miles on it now and it runs as good as new. doesn't burn oil or coolant. I still have the original brakes on it and its four years old and it gets smothered in Canadian salty roads 7 months of the year. Bottom line best car ever made nothing fancy but im going to drive this one into the ground and buy a new one no questions asked. I'm a Hyundai owner for life.

Excellent gas mileage connie50 , 11/18/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We purchased the Accent because of price and gas mileage and referral from a friend. He said mileage exceeds the posted mileage on sticker. The mileage on this car was 27-29 mpg highway. We CONSISTANTLY get 30+ running around in town and 35+ highway. So now that the news states Hhyndai over states their mileage on their stickers is TOTALLY wrong. We have had this car for 5 years and alway get min 30 mpg and usually 33-34 every time we fill up and we check our mileage every time. We get better mileage with gas from Holiday or Amoco.