Used 2008 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
Car for grand daughter
Great sub compact for our college bound grand daughter. Great on gas , easy to drive and she loves the way it looks.
Cannot Bring myself to trade it
My wife and I bought this car back in June of 2008 and it has been one of the best decisions ever! The little guy, (now known as the General Flea due to its color (tango red) being close to the General Lee and the way I can drive it) has been faithful at every turn. We bought it with 2 miles on the clock and it now has close to 50,000 without any trouble, just gas, some oil, and a couple of airfilters. The transmission at first was rough but I added a more sporting clutch setup and it has alleviated the rough transmission. This car has been known to hit 51mpg on the highway before and usually has a combined city/highway of 36mpg, well above its estimate. Overall great car!
I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everyday!
I bought it new in 2008 and I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everytime i drive it. It has bounced off the rev limiter thousands of times. Its screams @ 4500-5000rpm driving down the hwy everyday. I have over 110,000 miles on it now and it runs as good as new. doesn't burn oil or coolant. I still have the original brakes on it and its four years old and it gets smothered in Canadian salty roads 7 months of the year. Bottom line best car ever made nothing fancy but im going to drive this one into the ground and buy a new one no questions asked. I'm a Hyundai owner for life.
Excellent gas mileage
We purchased the Accent because of price and gas mileage and referral from a friend. He said mileage exceeds the posted mileage on sticker. The mileage on this car was 27-29 mpg highway. We CONSISTANTLY get 30+ running around in town and 35+ highway. So now that the news states Hhyndai over states their mileage on their stickers is TOTALLY wrong. We have had this car for 5 years and alway get min 30 mpg and usually 33-34 every time we fill up and we check our mileage every time. We get better mileage with gas from Holiday or Amoco.
The ultimate work car!
Bought new in Oct 2007, with 6 miles on it! Now have 43,000 trouble free miles, never any warranty issues! Have just had to keep up routine maintenance (oil & filters, spark plugs) This is one of the most dependable cars i have ever owned, and i have owned a lot of them! It's not a Cadillac, or a Corvette by any means, but for basic transport, you can't beat these little cars! I never cease to be amazed at the amount of stuff that fits in the hatch. These cars are very simple design, probably why so reliable. You can actually do your own maintenance! (save receipts for warranty) Would definitely buy another, bought Kia Rio for my daughter, same car underneath. Hyundai/Kia have a customer for life!
