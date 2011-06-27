  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Accent
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Hyundai Accent Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,773$2,834$3,416
Clean$1,614$2,586$3,117
Average$1,295$2,090$2,519
Rough$976$1,594$1,920
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,564$3,120
Clean$1,409$2,340$2,847
Average$1,131$1,891$2,300
Rough$853$1,442$1,753
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback w/XM Option (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,444$2,349$2,844
Clean$1,315$2,143$2,595
Average$1,055$1,732$2,097
Rough$795$1,321$1,598
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,688$2,724$3,293
Clean$1,536$2,486$3,005
Average$1,233$2,009$2,428
Rough$929$1,532$1,851
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,860$2,961$3,566
Clean$1,693$2,702$3,253
Average$1,359$2,183$2,629
Rough$1,024$1,665$2,004
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,902$3,119$3,787
Clean$1,731$2,846$3,455
Average$1,389$2,300$2,792
Rough$1,047$1,754$2,128
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,678$3,239
Clean$1,506$2,444$2,955
Average$1,209$1,975$2,388
Rough$911$1,506$1,820
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,568$3,103
Clean$1,449$2,344$2,831
Average$1,162$1,894$2,288
Rough$876$1,444$1,744
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,784$2,836$3,413
Clean$1,624$2,587$3,114
Average$1,303$2,091$2,516
Rough$982$1,594$1,918
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback w/XM Option (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,204$2,650
Clean$1,265$2,011$2,418
Average$1,015$1,625$1,953
Rough$765$1,239$1,489
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,401$2,349$2,867
Clean$1,275$2,143$2,615
Average$1,023$1,732$2,113
Rough$772$1,320$1,611
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,306$2,169$2,642
Clean$1,189$1,979$2,411
Average$954$1,599$1,948
Rough$719$1,219$1,485
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Accent with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Accent near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Hyundai Accent on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,979 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Accent is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,979 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Hyundai Accent, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,979 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Hyundai Accent. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Hyundai Accent and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Hyundai Accent ranges from $719 to $2,642, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Hyundai Accent is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.