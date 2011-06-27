Estimated values
2005 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,489
|$4,126
|Clean
|$2,112
|$3,188
|$3,768
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,585
|$3,053
|Rough
|$1,323
|$1,983
|$2,338
Estimated values
2005 Honda CR-V LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,379
|$4,005
|Clean
|$2,030
|$3,087
|$3,658
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,504
|$2,964
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,920
|$2,270
Estimated values
2005 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,592
|$3,892
|$4,593
|Clean
|$2,371
|$3,556
|$4,195
|Average
|$1,928
|$2,884
|$3,399
|Rough
|$1,485
|$2,212
|$2,603
Estimated values
2005 Honda CR-V Special Edition AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,831
|$4,248
|$5,013
|Clean
|$2,589
|$3,881
|$4,579
|Average
|$2,106
|$3,148
|$3,710
|Rough
|$1,622
|$2,414
|$2,841
Estimated values
2005 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,576
|$4,217
|Clean
|$2,185
|$3,268
|$3,852
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,650
|$3,121
|Rough
|$1,369
|$2,033
|$2,390