Used 2005 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

My First Car Brooke , 08/03/2016 EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful My parents gifted me this lovely SUV the day before homecoming in high-school. I was beyond excited, though slightly bummed that I hadn't received a sedan. (I learned to drive in a mid-sized sedan; anything larger frightened me at the time.) Nevertheless, I had a car that was just for me. I don't know too much about cars, but I can tell you what I've learned after putting 17k miles on this trooper. I'll start with the cons, since that's probably what you're reading the reviews for. The acceleration isn't anything to get excited over. I've noticed a slight lag as I try to accelerate with passing/merging. Also, at times when I slow down (like at a red light that turns green the second you stop) there is a sort of click or hiccup as my car shifts back into gear. Not sure if this is a common problem among the models, though. The 20-23mpg wasn't stunning either, but for the size and space within the vehicle, can you really complain that much? Recently, I had to put about 1k in repairs (done through Honda dealership--probably a mistake, could've gotten it done cheaper) to update some hoses and belts within the engine as I had begun to have issues with power steering. But hey, that's the only repair I've ever needed. The interior is noisy when driving, but with the radio on, it's hard to notice. Also, limited knick-knack storage. Now for the positives. THE A/C, OH, JESUS! That system blew me away. With my car being as old as she is, I was expecting a toot of air every now and then. No. You have a warm, toasty oven as a heater, and a polar ice cap for the cooler. Secondly, the seats are super comfortable. Lots of support and super roomy even for taller passengers. I can fit three friends easily in the back. Thirdly, you have a picnic table as your floor in your trunk! Seriously. It's so great. The drive is smooth without any lag in steering as you turn. You have so much opportunity for cargo space, it's not even funny. The seats collapse and fold up behind the driver and passenger seat to expand trunk space. I fit half an apartment's worth of junk back there when my boyfriend moved into a house. Also, it takes probably $20-$25 to fill up your tank. I'm impressed and I love my little mom-car. I think it's a very good investment, personally. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I planned to drive it forever until... N McLain , 03/04/2018 EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful ...my wife got hit and it got totaled. At the time it was 13 years old with about 190k miles and I seriously would have driven it for 100k more. We had very few problems with this vehicle and it’s still incredibly comfortable. We did have some A/C issues, but I won’t hold that against the CR-V, b/c that was a Honda issue at the time. Besides our local long-time Honda mechanic fixed them no problem. Had some other issues that come with a vehicle of that age and mileage, but never anything major. I’ll truly miss driving my CR-V and have no idea what I’ll get next, b/c the CR-Vs just aren’t like they used to be. You made a good one, Honda and thanks for keeping my wife safe when she got hit. Speaking of that, the CR-V held up amazing in the accident, so it’s definitely a safe vehicle as well. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned Bullskin , 10/17/2018 Special Edition AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful We bought our CRV new in 2005. Still running strong at 230,000. Only expenses have been fluids, brakes, tires, a battery and a starter. Treat them good and they'll return the favor. If I could buy another 2005 brand new I would do it in a heartbeat. We love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very versatile vehicle mackereljoe , 07/15/2011 48 of 51 people found this review helpful Bougth this car 6.5 years ago and now have 170,000 trouble free miles. Daughter has been driving this car for awhile and with this much mileage, i still have confidence in it to go cross country and back. Not all is good in the beginning since the dealer charged me over $1000 for some kind of paint sealant, it's crap it takes along time to buff it to shine. My 9 years old Odyssey didn't have it and with over 210,000 miles still looks good. The recommended tire pressure inflation is way too low for the weight of the vehicle at 29 PSI. With 29 PSI the mileage is at 20 city and 23 Hwy and obvious underinflation tire wear. Finally got dialed in at 36 PSI all around to get the 23/26. Report Abuse