Used 2005 Honda CR-V LX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 CR-V
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/397.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3318 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length181.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Sahara Sand Metallic
  • Silver Moss Metallic
  • Redondo Red Pearl
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R S tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
