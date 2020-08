Used 1999 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia

This 1999 Honda CR-V 4dr 2WD LX Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Child Safety Door Locks Child Proof Door Locks, Off Road Tires, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Honda CR-V LX .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHLRD2841XC010840

Stock: PT0840

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020