Used 2000 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Civic
5(74%)4(22%)3(3%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
195 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Why didn't someone tell me these were so fun??

smooshies, 06/01/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have ever owned, and I have owned about 10 different cars and trucks. This even beats the Toyota Truck that took me to Canada, Mexico, New York, Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, and everywhere in between. I bought this go cart from a super shady dealer, but even they couldn't make it not run. Best 5 grand I ever spent. It's comfy enough for my two year old, but zippy enough to scoot around town quickly and easily. And, you can park in the tiniest spots EVER. No complaints here. Just wish they were easier to find unmolested... No I do not want that terrible body kit and engine that you slapped together with your buddies!

335K and Counting

Frank Ruelas, 07/11/2015
DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

Changing the oil every 3,000 miles without fail and doing other maintenance has kept my Civic running beautifully. I drive 100 miles round trip every day to work. Enough said...getting 40 MPG. I received and email for an update...car now at 350K...and still running great!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2000 Honda Civic LX Sedan

lazarus629, 02/28/2002
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Simply unbelievable value. Typical Honda "bullet-proof" quality in a fun to drive, roomy, economical, slow-depreciating car. A real home run. In terms of total cost (which of course includes depreciation), probably the least expensive car to drive. And it really can fit four adults! Miserly with gas and still peppy and can run all day at freeway speeds.

Great commuter car

Jimbo, 10/30/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new and have put 230,000 trouble free miles on it. Seriously I have only done oil changes, tires, brakes, and the timing belt. Although I am still getting 36 mpg in mostly highway driving, it is getting a little long in the tooth and am looking for a new car. Want to by domestic, but cannot bring myself to not buy a Honda.

A dual-purpose car

frederick, 05/17/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with 110,000 miles on the clock and unmolested, actually it was a Canadian Model (SiR). First thing about this car is the handling. With double-wishbone front suspension and independent rear, it just felt like you can go into any corner at speed! However, what makes this unique (applies to all Hondas with VTEC) is the VTEC engine. low-rpm is great for gentle in-town driving (or when you are calm). When you wanna gun it down, just hold the rev up and virtually no other NA cars can keep up with you, not to mention the sound and the turbo-feel when it does that.

