Used 2000 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Why didn't someone tell me these were so fun?? smooshies , 06/01/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned, and I have owned about 10 different cars and trucks. This even beats the Toyota Truck that took me to Canada, Mexico, New York, Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, and everywhere in between. I bought this go cart from a super shady dealer, but even they couldn't make it not run. Best 5 grand I ever spent. It's comfy enough for my two year old, but zippy enough to scoot around town quickly and easily. And, you can park in the tiniest spots EVER. No complaints here. Just wish they were easier to find unmolested... No I do not want that terrible body kit and engine that you slapped together with your buddies! Report Abuse

335K and Counting Frank Ruelas , 07/11/2015 DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Changing the oil every 3,000 miles without fail and doing other maintenance has kept my Civic running beautifully. I drive 100 miles round trip every day to work. Enough said...getting 40 MPG. I received and email for an update...car now at 350K...and still running great! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2000 Honda Civic LX Sedan lazarus629 , 02/28/2002 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Simply unbelievable value. Typical Honda "bullet-proof" quality in a fun to drive, roomy, economical, slow-depreciating car. A real home run. In terms of total cost (which of course includes depreciation), probably the least expensive car to drive. And it really can fit four adults! Miserly with gas and still peppy and can run all day at freeway speeds. Report Abuse

Great commuter car Jimbo , 10/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car new and have put 230,000 trouble free miles on it. Seriously I have only done oil changes, tires, brakes, and the timing belt. Although I am still getting 36 mpg in mostly highway driving, it is getting a little long in the tooth and am looking for a new car. Want to by domestic, but cannot bring myself to not buy a Honda. Report Abuse