Used 2000 Honda Civic DX Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room45.6 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.
Length164.2 in.
Curb weight2388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Roma Red
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
