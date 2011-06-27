Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,879
|$2,287
|Clean
|$986
|$1,664
|$2,027
|Average
|$726
|$1,234
|$1,508
|Rough
|$466
|$804
|$989
2000 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$2,285
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,178
|$2,023
|$2,476
|Average
|$867
|$1,501
|$1,842
|Rough
|$557
|$978
|$1,208
2000 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,435
|$2,983
|Clean
|$1,249
|$2,157
|$2,644
|Average
|$920
|$1,599
|$1,967
|Rough
|$590
|$1,042
|$1,290
2000 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,289
|$2,012
|$2,399
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,782
|$2,126
|Average
|$839
|$1,322
|$1,582
|Rough
|$538
|$861
|$1,037
2000 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,717
|$3,285
|Clean
|$1,462
|$2,406
|$2,912
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,784
|$2,166
|Rough
|$690
|$1,163
|$1,420
2000 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$2,046
|$2,585
|Clean
|$919
|$1,812
|$2,292
|Average
|$676
|$1,344
|$1,705
|Rough
|$434
|$876
|$1,118
2000 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,920
|$2,325
|Clean
|$1,029
|$1,700
|$2,061
|Average
|$757
|$1,261
|$1,533
|Rough
|$486
|$822
|$1,005
2000 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$3,280
|$4,175
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,905
|$3,701
|Average
|$1,044
|$2,154
|$2,753
|Rough
|$670
|$1,404
|$1,805
2000 Honda Civic VP 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,297
|$2,295
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,145
|$2,032
|$2,508
|Average
|$843
|$1,507
|$1,865
|Rough
|$541
|$982
|$1,223
2000 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$2,166
|$2,653
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,918
|$2,352
|Average
|$815
|$1,422
|$1,750
|Rough
|$523
|$927
|$1,147