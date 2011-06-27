  1. Home
2000 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,116$1,879$2,287
Clean$986$1,664$2,027
Average$726$1,234$1,508
Rough$466$804$989
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$2,285$2,793
Clean$1,178$2,023$2,476
Average$867$1,501$1,842
Rough$557$978$1,208
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,414$2,435$2,983
Clean$1,249$2,157$2,644
Average$920$1,599$1,967
Rough$590$1,042$1,290
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,289$2,012$2,399
Clean$1,139$1,782$2,126
Average$839$1,322$1,582
Rough$538$861$1,037
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,717$3,285
Clean$1,462$2,406$2,912
Average$1,076$1,784$2,166
Rough$690$1,163$1,420
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,040$2,046$2,585
Clean$919$1,812$2,292
Average$676$1,344$1,705
Rough$434$876$1,118
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,165$1,920$2,325
Clean$1,029$1,700$2,061
Average$757$1,261$1,533
Rough$486$822$1,005
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$3,280$4,175
Clean$1,418$2,905$3,701
Average$1,044$2,154$2,753
Rough$670$1,404$1,805
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic VP 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,297$2,295$2,829
Clean$1,145$2,032$2,508
Average$843$1,507$1,865
Rough$541$982$1,223
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,254$2,166$2,653
Clean$1,107$1,918$2,352
Average$815$1,422$1,750
Rough$523$927$1,147
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,145 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,032 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,145 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,032 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,145 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,032 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Honda Civic ranges from $541 to $2,829, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.