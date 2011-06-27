Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 Consumer Reviews

It's a classic.. msteele-forducks , 06/28/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this truck to keep,it already had a ton of miles on it.It had the 5.7 powerplant which was nice(I got a backup starter for 39.99)Parts for the truck are very inexpensive to say the least.I'm now pushing 180,000 miles on it and it does everything I want it to do.I've made a few modifications to the engine and I'm getting 14cty,18Hwy.I hope to get 500,000 miles out of this thing.By the way the tranny is still original and the engine doesn't use a drop of oil as of today.The room is fantastic when hittin the marsh with my friends for a day of wingshooting.I like to be able to work on something if it needs it and I can do that with this truck. Report Abuse

Daily Driver Grant , 01/12/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this truck to replace a '97 Chevy 1500 extended cab. Family was getting older and it made sense to get evry body their own door. Full size rear seat. Tons of room between back of front seat and front of back seat. I checked a bunch of crew cab trucks and this one really had a full sized back seat with lots of knee room. We take the boys with the local scout troop on outings sometimes and the boys refer to it as "the boat" . you can sit in the back and marvel at how far away the front seat is. A 6 footer can sit in back and cross their legs! A 30 ft travel trailer, 2 bikes, 2 kayaks and a sunfish sailboat and there's still room for more.

Construction use of GMC SIERRA campo , 10/19/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have driven 119000 km construction usage. Only major problem: Clunking transmission. Cost 2000 to fix. GM paid half. Repair was done at about 70000km, just beyond warranty. OK since. If you notice any tranny clunk, insist dealer fix under warranty. Don't wait around like I did. 6 litre engine is flawless. Front end has never been touched-still tracks straight. I just did front brakes for the first time. The old pads were fine, but I rplaced them anyway. My 95 GMC needed front brakes every 40000 km, my '90 Suburban-every 25000km. I will buy GMC again.