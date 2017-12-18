Used 2017 Chrysler 200 for Sale Near Me

Daytona Nissan - Daytona Beach / Florida

2017 Chrysler 200 Limited Black w/Cloth w/Leather Trimmed Sport Seats or Leather Trimmed Heat/Ventilated Sport Seat. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 19/31 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! All of our vehicles are ASE Certified inspected so you can buy with confidence. Daytona Nissan at the Daytona International Automall. WE MAKE IT EASIER! Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Daytona Nissan: professional and courteous sales staff, Nissan Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. *All Sale Prices are after $2,000 Cash Down or Trade-In Equity and do not include tax, tag, title, $998.50 dealer fee and $279 electronic registration filing fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to availability. Inventory, options and pricing are all subject to change. Not responsible for typographical and human error. Please contact dealer for further details and thank you for reading the fine print, happy motoring! Please call Max at 386-274-6828 for more details. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program BUY SMART, OWN CONFIDENCE Only Nissans that meet our high standards qualify for Certified Pre-Owned status. They must be less than six years old from the original in-service date, with less than 80,000 miles on the odometer. Plus, they must have a clean, non-branded title and, most important, pass a comprehensive 167 points Certified Pre-Owned inspection. Benefits of buying a Certified Pre-Owned Nissan include: 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Car Rental Reimbursement and Towing Benefit Genuine Nissan parts CARFAX® Vehicle History Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription Optional Security+Plus® Extended Protection Plan

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CCCAG9HN509461

Stock: DT3578A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020