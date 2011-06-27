Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,462
|$5,894
|$7,134
|Clean
|$3,098
|$5,274
|$6,399
|Average
|$2,369
|$4,032
|$4,928
|Rough
|$1,640
|$2,791
|$3,458
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,770
|$6,419
|$7,770
|Clean
|$3,373
|$5,743
|$6,969
|Average
|$2,580
|$4,391
|$5,367
|Rough
|$1,786
|$3,039
|$3,765
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,198
|$7,142
|$8,643
|Clean
|$3,756
|$6,390
|$7,753
|Average
|$2,872
|$4,886
|$5,971
|Rough
|$1,988
|$3,381
|$4,189
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,267
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,029
|$2,353
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,551
|$1,812
|Rough
|$738
|$1,074
|$1,271
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,131
|$7,032
|$8,512
|Clean
|$3,696
|$6,292
|$7,635
|Average
|$2,826
|$4,811
|$5,880
|Rough
|$1,956
|$3,330
|$4,125
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 C2500 SLT HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,910
|$5,520
|$6,858
|Clean
|$2,604
|$4,939
|$6,151
|Average
|$1,991
|$3,776
|$4,738
|Rough
|$1,378
|$2,614
|$3,324
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,847
|$5,413
|$6,728
|Clean
|$2,548
|$4,843
|$6,035
|Average
|$1,948
|$3,703
|$4,648
|Rough
|$1,349
|$2,563
|$3,261
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,738
|$5,222
|$6,496
|Clean
|$2,450
|$4,672
|$5,827
|Average
|$1,873
|$3,572
|$4,488
|Rough
|$1,297
|$2,473
|$3,148
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,606
|$6,138
|$7,431
|Clean
|$3,226
|$5,492
|$6,665
|Average
|$2,467
|$4,199
|$5,133
|Rough
|$1,708
|$2,906
|$3,601
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,410
|$4,507
|$5,581
|Clean
|$2,156
|$4,032
|$5,006
|Average
|$1,649
|$3,083
|$3,855
|Rough
|$1,141
|$2,134
|$2,705
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,705
|$5,163
|$6,426
|Clean
|$2,420
|$4,620
|$5,764
|Average
|$1,851
|$3,532
|$4,439
|Rough
|$1,281
|$2,445
|$3,114
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,967
|$5,051
|$6,114
|Clean
|$2,655
|$4,520
|$5,484
|Average
|$2,030
|$3,456
|$4,224
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,392
|$2,963
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,362
|$5,995
|$7,341
|Clean
|$3,008
|$5,364
|$6,584
|Average
|$2,300
|$4,101
|$5,071
|Rough
|$1,592
|$2,838
|$3,558
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,024
|$5,717
|$7,098
|Clean
|$2,706
|$5,115
|$6,366
|Average
|$2,069
|$3,911
|$4,903
|Rough
|$1,432
|$2,707
|$3,440
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,087
|$6,960
|$8,424
|Clean
|$3,657
|$6,227
|$7,556
|Average
|$2,796
|$4,761
|$5,819
|Rough
|$1,936
|$3,295
|$4,083
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,693
|$5,254
|$6,570
|Clean
|$2,410
|$4,701
|$5,892
|Average
|$1,843
|$3,594
|$4,538
|Rough
|$1,276
|$2,488
|$3,184
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$3,477
|$4,228
|Clean
|$1,793
|$3,111
|$3,793
|Average
|$1,371
|$2,378
|$2,921
|Rough
|$949
|$1,646
|$2,049
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,387
|$5,767
|$6,981
|Clean
|$3,031
|$5,160
|$6,261
|Average
|$2,317
|$3,945
|$4,822
|Rough
|$1,604
|$2,731
|$3,383
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,833
|$5,387
|$6,698
|Clean
|$2,535
|$4,820
|$6,008
|Average
|$1,939
|$3,685
|$4,627
|Rough
|$1,342
|$2,551
|$3,246
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,360
|$5,722
|$6,926
|Clean
|$3,007
|$5,120
|$6,212
|Average
|$2,299
|$3,915
|$4,785
|Rough
|$1,592
|$2,709
|$3,357
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,277
|$4,415
|$5,513
|Clean
|$2,037
|$3,950
|$4,945
|Average
|$1,558
|$3,020
|$3,808
|Rough
|$1,079
|$2,090
|$2,672