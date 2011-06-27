  1. Home
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,462$5,894$7,134
Clean$3,098$5,274$6,399
Average$2,369$4,032$4,928
Rough$1,640$2,791$3,458
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,770$6,419$7,770
Clean$3,373$5,743$6,969
Average$2,580$4,391$5,367
Rough$1,786$3,039$3,765
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,198$7,142$8,643
Clean$3,756$6,390$7,753
Average$2,872$4,886$5,971
Rough$1,988$3,381$4,189
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,559$2,267$2,624
Clean$1,395$2,029$2,353
Average$1,067$1,551$1,812
Rough$738$1,074$1,271
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,131$7,032$8,512
Clean$3,696$6,292$7,635
Average$2,826$4,811$5,880
Rough$1,956$3,330$4,125
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 C2500 SLT HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,910$5,520$6,858
Clean$2,604$4,939$6,151
Average$1,991$3,776$4,738
Rough$1,378$2,614$3,324
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,847$5,413$6,728
Clean$2,548$4,843$6,035
Average$1,948$3,703$4,648
Rough$1,349$2,563$3,261
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,738$5,222$6,496
Clean$2,450$4,672$5,827
Average$1,873$3,572$4,488
Rough$1,297$2,473$3,148
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,606$6,138$7,431
Clean$3,226$5,492$6,665
Average$2,467$4,199$5,133
Rough$1,708$2,906$3,601
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,410$4,507$5,581
Clean$2,156$4,032$5,006
Average$1,649$3,083$3,855
Rough$1,141$2,134$2,705
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,705$5,163$6,426
Clean$2,420$4,620$5,764
Average$1,851$3,532$4,439
Rough$1,281$2,445$3,114
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,967$5,051$6,114
Clean$2,655$4,520$5,484
Average$2,030$3,456$4,224
Rough$1,405$2,392$2,963
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,362$5,995$7,341
Clean$3,008$5,364$6,584
Average$2,300$4,101$5,071
Rough$1,592$2,838$3,558
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,024$5,717$7,098
Clean$2,706$5,115$6,366
Average$2,069$3,911$4,903
Rough$1,432$2,707$3,440
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,087$6,960$8,424
Clean$3,657$6,227$7,556
Average$2,796$4,761$5,819
Rough$1,936$3,295$4,083
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,693$5,254$6,570
Clean$2,410$4,701$5,892
Average$1,843$3,594$4,538
Rough$1,276$2,488$3,184
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,004$3,477$4,228
Clean$1,793$3,111$3,793
Average$1,371$2,378$2,921
Rough$949$1,646$2,049
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,387$5,767$6,981
Clean$3,031$5,160$6,261
Average$2,317$3,945$4,822
Rough$1,604$2,731$3,383
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,833$5,387$6,698
Clean$2,535$4,820$6,008
Average$1,939$3,685$4,627
Rough$1,342$2,551$3,246
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,360$5,722$6,926
Clean$3,007$5,120$6,212
Average$2,299$3,915$4,785
Rough$1,592$2,709$3,357
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,277$4,415$5,513
Clean$2,037$3,950$4,945
Average$1,558$3,020$3,808
Rough$1,079$2,090$2,672
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,950 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra Classic 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,950 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,950 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 ranges from $1,079 to $5,513, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.