What is the Terrain?

We get it — the inventory crunch is real, prices on new and used cars are sky-high, and you might be considering vehicles from brands that you might not have cross-shopped otherwise. If this describes you, and your search for the perfect Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 is coming up short, you might be eyeing the 2023 GMC Terrain as an acceptable substitute.

Keep walking, partner. Despite a handful of tech updates and a slight restyling last year, the Terrain's numerous drawbacks keep it from being a top- or even mid-tier contender in the small SUV segment. The only engine available is underpowered and thirsty, and seat and ride comfort are well below class standards. The only saving grace is the aforementioned upgrades to the tech interface. In 2022, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were added to the list of standard features, and options including a high-definition 360-degree camera and head-up display were newly available. Not all of the Terrain's primary competitors offer these features.