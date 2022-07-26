What is the X4?

With so many models to choose from, maybe BMW models should come with a decoder ring. Case in point: the 2023 BMW X4. The "X" means it's a crossover, and the even number of 4 signifies it has a sporty coupe-like profile, in contrast to the more upright odd-numbered BMW X3 it's based on. Which is a long way of saying the X4 is a sporty-looking and fun-to-drive crossover that sacrifices some interior space for its good looks.

But so what? Practicality is what the X3 is for, but the X4 is about fun. It offers a choice of two powerful engines and handling that's surprisingly good, even if it's not quite up to the levels of a sport sedan. There's plenty of cargo space even if it can't handle tall objects like the X3, and once rear passengers have ducked to clear the sloping roofline, there's even decent headroom back there.

Since the BMW X4 got a thorough refresh last year, we're not expecting big changes for the 2023 model year. As for last year's changes, BMW turned up the sportiness with a new, aggressively styled grille, bumpers, headlights and taillights. The interior got a makeover as well, with a new instrument cluster and larger infotainment screen, and new sport seats with increased side bolsters are now standard. BMW also added a mild hybrid system to the M40i trim.